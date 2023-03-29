The state of play of Mexico's Internet para Todos program
Mexico’s Internet para Todos program to connect remote areas is not yielding the expected results, even though the government has allocated a large budget.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) said at a recent press conference that “we have been working for four years and we could not [reach the objectives]. I hope that before finishing the mandate, this commitment to have internet for everyone is fulfilled.”
Gonzalo Rojón, an analyst at consultancy The CIU, told BNamericas that “I think that if something has happened during this administration, it is that there is no transparency about what is being done, how it is being done.”
Elena Estavillo, the head of technology think tank Centro-i, told BNamericas that “part of the problem of not seeing progress is that the actions that have been taken by [state utility] CFE are not derived from a comprehensive digital inclusion strategy. Many parts of the equation are missing and in some cases the participation of CFE is not the most efficient option.”
Rojón said, “the question we must ask ourselves is what is really failing, because the budget is not," adding that CFE’s telecoms budget is "the highest of all government agencies,” representing 16.2% of the national ICT budget.
According to newspaper Expansión, CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE TEIT) invested 6.15bn pesos (US$336mn) to install towers. Some 4,180 were installed between August 2022 and January 2023.
"We are now building 12,000 towers throughout the national territory, but it has taken us time," said AMLO.
The program also includes the lighting of CFE fiber optics. Previously, AMLO said 300bn pesos would be invested in universal connectivity, but didn’t provide any details.
CFE TEIT provides mobile internet and fiber optics services. Regulator IFT recently granted a wholesale services concession.
ALTÁN
Last year, the government invested in and took control of the Altán shared mobile network.
"The truth is that it is having a sustained growth in the number of lines," said Rojón. Altán registers nearly 7.9mn accesses by mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). The number of lines grew by an estimated 50% last year, according to Rojón.
By using Altán, MVNOs can offer highly competitive prices.
Rojón said the bankruptcy process of Altán’s previous operator was due to contract changes. "Now that they have financing, I see that they are acquiring an ascending line of growth," he said.
So far, 95% of the population has access to telecoms infrastructure, with Altán aiming to reach 98%.
“I think that this is a very big challenge, reaching populations where there is no coverage, but Altán is already doing it. I don't understand the need for CFE TEIT,” Rojón said.
The new CFE TEIT network could duplicate Altán’s operations. The former already offers similar plans to the MVNOs using Altán, according to Rojón.
WHOLESALE CFE
CFE has close to 1,000km of fiber optics.
“CFE is not only providing wholesale services but also retail services that are reaching areas where there are other operators. This should not happen, but in practice it is happening without there being a strategy to avoid distorting competition,” said Estavillo.
She highlighted that although the offers are attractive for users, "they may affect the investment incentives of commercial operators."
Instead, “the resources dedicated to these retail services could be better used directly subsidizing the population so that they purchase services in areas where there is already a commercial presence.”
