The US$450mn lithium carbonate pilot plant that Russian firm Uranium One Group is building in Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni is expected to start production next year.

"Among the agreements we have reached, the most important involves the issue of lithium. Among all of us, both the Russian and Bolivian sides, we have agreed that the project to which Uranium One applied has to go into operation during the 2025 administration," Bolvia's President Luis Arce told reporters after returning from Russia, where he participated in the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Arce said Bolivian state company YLB and Uranium One, part of Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom, will adopt the necessary measures to meet the deadline.

During his trip, Arce met President Vladimir Putin and other officials. He said that Bolivia, together with the Russians, will also implement a lithium-based battery production project.

The pilot plant will operate with direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, but building such a facility at industrial scale will take at least seven years, since the pilot processes take up to four years. Construction of the industrial complex will take another three years, which, with other factors, means that rapid large-scale production is impossible, Gonzalo Mondaca, associate researcher at civil society NGO Cedib, told BNamericas.

Additionally, after construction of the pilot plants is completed and the technology has been tested, the contracts will have to be approved by the legislative assembly, where the government does not have enough votes to pass any proposals easily.

YLB also maintains agreements with consortium CBC and company Citic Guoan, both from China, to build DLE pilot plants that are scalable to industrial level.

Last year, Uranium One signed an agreement with Bolivia to install a DLE plant in the Salar de Pastos Grandes.

Recently, YLB president Karla Calderón said that Citic Guoan is carrying out the final tests of a pilot plant with direct extraction technology, also in the Salar de Uyuni.

YLB expects that the 2,500t/y pilot plant that CBC will operate in the Salar de Uyuni will start lithium production in the second half of next year.

With 21Mt, Bolivia has the world's largest lithium resources, according to the US Geological Survey. But production is still minimal.

Arce's government has promised to make Bolivia one of the main suppliers of lithium, a key material for the global energy transition.