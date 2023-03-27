A mostly clean energy matrix, electric power surplus, legal certainty, a relatively good real estate availability and a stable political environment are some of the attributes placing Costa Rica at the center of the investment radar of the datacenter industry in Latin America.

A range of different companies, including large cloud providers and enterprise colocation companies, are considering installing data structures in the country through hyperscale providers or expanding their existing structures in the country, in the case of colocation firms.

BNamericas has learned from industry sources that at least two global cloud companies, such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle or IBM, are looking at Costa Rica as a viable place to host either a cloud region or a new availability zone to support their Latin American cloud regions.

That would mean that Costa Rica, which is already an important nearshoring hub for IT services, becoming a key option as a hub for datacenters and connectivity in Central America – and potentially the next big thing in the regional datacenter market after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia.

One of the hyperscale providers looking at Costa Rica, at the request of a global cloud company, is the US group Layer 9 Data Centers, as reported exclusively by BNamericas.

Layer 9 is actively prospecting land in the country, as well as in Panama and in Uruguay, as its second datacenter project in Latin America after Project Falcon, a massive datacenter campus announced for Mexico’s Querétaro region, CEO Michael Ortiz told BNamericas.

The idea is to secure land sometime this year.

NEW SPOTS

Expanding into markets such as Costa Rica also fits with the industry’s need to find less-crowded datacenter hubs in the region while matching the growing demand for datacenter power availability.

“We need to look beyond the obvious places. There are companies going beyond Querétaro, Santiago or São Paulo and that are doing well. Costa Rica, for example, is an opportunity,” Fernando García, chief strategy & sales officer at datacenter specialist Ingenium, said at the recent Capacity LatAm event.

According to Garcia, about 2.5GW-3GW of datacenter capacity is built every year, whereas hyperscalers estimate it would be necessary to add 6-7GW annually to meet industry demand.

“So, we're only able to build half of what we're going to need in the next few years. If you think about that in an exponential way, we are going to see many, many more datacenters being built in the region and in new places,” he said.

In an interview with BNamericas, García said that Ingenium, which is focused on the design and construction management of datacenters in Latin America, has received interest from hyperscalers and enterprise companies for projects in Costa Rica.

The executive added that the datacenter industry is driven by a “cat-and-mouse” mindset, with players looking to be as close as possible to competitors and datacenters grouping into hubs or clusters as power and land become available.

A first hyperscale project in Costa Rica could therefore open the door to others.

Rodrigo Couto, regional head for datacenters and logistics at Texas-based real estate group CBRE, told BNamericas last year that the company was consulted for projects in Costa Rica.

On enterprise-type facilities, Ingenium is currently involved in the construction of projects for five or six banks in Uruguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Colombia.

Ingenium also works with the region’s largest telcos on datacenter projects in Chile, Peru, Colombia and Costa Rica, among others.

PLAYERS

At present, Costa Rica has seven colocation datacenters, six of which are in capital San José, according to the Data Center Map platform.

These included datacenters established by companies Racknation, Costa Rica Servers, Cyberfuel, Data Center Costa Rica, Critical Colocation, Navégalo and ADN Datacenters, the latter of which is the only one located outside capital San José, in the city of Alajuela.

“Querétaro is having power [constraint] problems. Colombia too. We're not,” Luis Rojas, CEO of ADN Datacenters, said at the Capacity LatAm event.

“In Costa Rica we have subsea cables, we have land, people. Costa Rica is one of the top three or four countries in the world in terms of renewable [energy] matrix. We have a surplus of energy right now. Costa Rica might be a small country, but if you think of the country from a regional perspective, one can build there to serve Central America," he added.

At present, four submarine cables connect to Costa Rica: the Pan-American Crossing, the Americas Region Caribbean Optical-Ring System (ARCOS-1), Maya-1 and the América Móvil Submarine Cable System (AMX-1).

According to Rojas, Costa Rica also has strong terrestrial connectivity, both internally and with neighboring Nicaragua and Panama.

San José-based Navégalo is another company expanding its infrastructure in the country.

“We will open the region’s most advanced and modern datacenter in Costa Rica in June 2023,” CEO Tyson Ennis said in recent a social media publication, without providing specifics of the project.

Navégalo claims that its existing NCR1 facility in San José is already the most interconnected and “the most sustainable” datacenter in Costa Rica, having operated with 99% renewable energy for the past seven years.

In addition to Costa Rica, Navégalo also has datacenters in the US (Miami), Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Panama.

WORKFORCE AND NEARSHORING

Another competitive advantage highlighted by executives such as Rojas is the country's qualified workforce. This is coupled with the fact that Costa Rica is already an important regional nearshoring hub for global IT services.

“The country has positioned itself as an ideal solution for nearshoring, not only because of its geographical location but also because of its vision of having a foreign trade policy open to markets, enabled by a robust platform of free trade agreements that provide preferential access to two-thirds of global GDP,” Pilar Madrigal, investment advisory director for the country’s investment promotion agency Cinde, told BNamericas last month.

Cinde attracted 101 investment projects last year, 40 of which were new investments, according to Madrigal.

According to Cinde estimates based on 1H22 data from Costa Rica’s social security fund, 96 of 224 service companies operate in the country’s digital technologies subsector, while 32,200 of 114,700 service sector jobs are related to cloud computing, data governance, machine learning, app development and other associated areas.

Among others, Microsoft, IBM and Amazon have set up customer service and sales operations in Costa Rica.

Intel opened an assembly and test plant at its facilities in San Antonio de Belén, which has been active since 2021. Intel has been operating in Costa Rica for 25 years and has three centers of excellence that directly employ around 3,700 people.

"We have to see Central America as one region. Because if you look at each country individually, it's going to be expensive being in each one. But Costa Rica is the only country in the region with political stability, legal certainty – we have all these major international companies operating there," said Rojas.

Along the same lines, Ingenium's Garcia said that despite its size, Costa Rica is one of the world's oldest democracies and offers a good environment for investment.

The executive also said that the country is close to Colombia and Miami and also has access to nine subsea cables in Panama, plus the Costa Rican ones.

"The country has the best tech universities in northern Latin America. You have the talent, you have the power, you have the land. And you have institutional security. So I believe it's the right place to go to cover Central America as a region."