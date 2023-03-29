Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva authorized the continuation of the federal investment partnerships program (PPI), which under previous government paved the way for a string of infrastructure concessions and PPPs.

The PPI was created in mid-2016 by then president Michel Temer and remained in place during Jair Bolsonaro's administration between 2019 and January this year. The program was under the economy ministry but now it is being overseen by the presidential chief of staff’s office.

Manoel Renato Machado Filho, a deputy secretary at the PPI, spoke with BNamericas about the main changes in the program and what the focus will be from now on.

BNamericas: What are the main differences in the PPI now under the new federal government compared with previous administrations?

Machado: It’s important to say that our priority continues to be [supporting with the structuring of] concessions, PPPs and even certain privatizations.

But currently, the emphasis is more on social policies and for that reason we’re going to look for models to make better use of PPPs in sectors that still need a lot of development and that have a big social impact, which are the areas of health and education.

Of course, it’s important to say that for this to become effective, the efforts of all ministries are necessary, because the PPI is not a decisionmaker but an instrument to assist in concessions and PPPs.

Another difference that exists in the PPI now is that in recent years we’ve awarded many concessions in the sanitation area and now we want to get more involved in structuring sponsored concessions [a kind of PPP], to advance in projects in those regions where contracts are less economically viable and will require some support from the federal government.

The government is preparing the new PAC [growth acceleration plan, which was in force during the previous Workers Party administration], to be announced in April and on that occasion these guidelines will be released.

But the difference between the PPI now and previous years is that we will work on projects that generate an impact for less affluent segments of the population.

BNamericas: What are the expected results with these new PPI guidelines?

Machado: We have a huge demand for structuring projects.

The public lighting sector is an example of this and we’re managing to multiply the number of PPPs in the sector.

With the support of the World Bank, we’ve adopted a model that serves as a reference for municipalities to adopt and move forward with their PPPs.

But a sector that has a large backlog and needs to advance a lot is the area of solid waste.

The major challenge for developing projects in the area of solid waste is that, in addition to the lack of a clearly defined model, we will have to talk about increasing charges for users and this is a challenging issue for local governments.

The solid waste sector is underdeveloped, from sorting the material to treatment and final disposal. As a result, there’s a huge need for investment in technology, which is expensive and has an impact on tariffs.

When structuring a solid waste project, we evaluate technological processes that involve up to five different cycles and this increases the tariffs for consumers and because of that, the decisionmaker always opts for the cheapest option. It's a debate between price to pay and political cost.

Perhaps an option to move forward in the area of solid waste is to involve investments from the federal government as well.

BNamericas: Will state-run banks like BNDES and Caixa Econômica Federal continue structuring projects?

Machado: That will continue and expand.

We made a diagnosis of the current situation through the project structuring fund, which is called FEP, and we’ve made adjustments to the project structuring model.

In addition to BNDES, we want to inject even more capacity into Caixa Econômica Federal to structure projects and we also want to attract other state-run banks, such as Banco do Brasil, BNB, BDMG [Banco de Desenvolvimento de Minas Gerais], and BRDE [Banco Regional de Desenvolvimento do Extremo Sul].

We want to expand our ability to structure projects by state-run banks, but yes, there will continue to be room for the private sector to also move forward and support with project structuring.

BNamericas: Why is there an intention to attract more state-owned banks to structure PPPs and concessions?

Machado: Before BNDES and Caixa began to get involved in structuring projects, we saw that 93% of the [PPP] initiatives did not advance and the big problem detected was the lack of confidence of the decisionmaker, who in most cases is the mayor of a city.

When we started to involve state-run institutions in the structuring, what was a 93% failure rate became a 100% success rate.

The private sector adds value by managing the structuring of projects, but it cannot stand alone. There is a difficulty even in terms of language, and relationships between financial institutions, especially with small municipalities.

But in general, our concessions and PPPs are still very recent contracts compared to other countries in the world, which already have contracts in their fourth or even fifth cycle of existence.

In Brazil, most contracts did not complete the first cycle, so we need teams in the banks to understand what went wrong in each cycle and that errors are corrected in the future.

BNamericas: What are the discussions within the federal government for changes in the sanitation legislation?

Machado: I’m not directly participating in the drawing up of this decree on sanitation, but I know that there is no intention to change the law. What is being prepared is a decree to fix some issues in the sanitation area.

There were excessive expectations about the participation of the private sector, but perhaps the private sector will not be able to meet these expectations so quickly and completely.

There was a sentiment that was very much against PPPs in the sanitation area, as the emphasis was only on the advancement of concessions, where a model that was previously dominated by state-owned companies was seen to change to a model dominated by private sector companies.

What I see is that we’re moving towards a balance with this decree.

We have to recognize that there are state-owned companies with a lot of capacity to advance projects, we cannot generalize. We cannot put in the same basket a company that has the capacity of Sabesp, in São Paulo, with the model that existed, for example, in the state of Amapá, where there was no investment and the company did not give any response.

It’s not possible to say that no state-owned company has value, a balance is needed in the discussions.