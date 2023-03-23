Danish multinational wind turbine manufacturer Vestas sees Latin America's Southern Cone as an important growth region for the future.

In Chile, the company has a market share of approximately 36% and has several projects coming online that will increase its installed generation capacity to around 2GW, according to the company's sales manager for Chile, Peru and Bolivia, Miguel González Balcarce.

In an interview with BNamericas, the executive discusses the opportunities in the wind energy markets in Chile and Peru, the main challenges that lie ahead and the enormous potential of the region to produce green hydrogen.

According to González, the recent problems with solar generation in northern Chile have only increased the appetite for wind projects, pointing out that there are lots of solar developers looking at wind due to its more consistent generation profile.

BNamericas: How do you currently see the wind market in Chile?

Miguel González: Chile is a developed market: The first turbines started in 2001, more than 20 years ago. Vestas was a pioneer there, the market grew a lot and Vestas very quickly established itself as the leader with more than 1.5GW in operation, and soon we will reach close to 2GW. It's a fairly mature market and it's a model, if you will, in Latin America for the installation of renewable, solar and wind technologies, and it looks very strong.

What we're seeing in that country is that many of the best sites, those with the best wind resources, have already been used. But there's still a market that needs wind projects because of all the issues that are known in the north with solar energy: dumping, limited capacity of transmission lines, uncoupling.

The wind resource is popular due to its 24/7 generation profile and because its production is better distributed territorially. In a way, in solar energy Chile is a victim of its own success and the lack of progress in transmission lines. In that context, there's a market demand for more wind capacity, and we're seeing that there are many solar developers among our customers who are looking at wind with interest.

BNamericas: The overall outlook looks positive. What are the challenges to continue growing?

Miguel González: We see that the issue of permits is an important barrier. Our clients are taking more and more time to process their permits, permits that used to take a year and a half and now take more than two years.

BNamericas: Have they gradually become harder to come by or has there been a clear tipping point?

Miguel González: I think that the regulation became more complex, for the better in the sense that communities must be taken care of, the issue of noise must be taken care of; everyone has to be involved and that's very good, but it's also necessary to find a balance so that technology can be developed at the speed that Chile requires in its strategies. I think it has been learned, but you have to ask yourself what the balance is where regulation accompanies the installation of renewable energies for the diversification of Chile's energy matrix.

Another related challenge is ensuring that the communities positively receive this income from new power plants, in this case wind farms, especially in the south. And then there are some challenges that we're seeing during the construction phase, where we're looking to increase the number of turbines that we install from the port to the site, which speeds up the construction of the wind farms a little bit, reducing construction times and bringing various improvements, not only in terms of prices, but also in the impact on the communities. In other words, there are lots of challenges, and I think that Chile is making progress on that today.

BNamericas: The Chilean government has said it has three major legislative priorities: distribution reform, transmission reform and wholesale market reform. How does Vestas see that agenda? Are you concerned about the changes?

Miguel González: We're not seeing major problems in the legislative area. As I was saying, the fundamental problems today involve finding sites with more resources and making the projects viable. Today, the appetite for wind projects is very big. It's true that work has to be done in the future so that the problems that are happening in the north don't occur: it's a common agenda, in which generation is accompanied by transmission and distribution, because if not then these congestion problems can expand, which would be a problem. But it seems to me that the most important thing today is to make the projects viable.

BNamericas: What can a manufacturer like Vestas do to help make projects viable?

Miguel González: An essential element is to achieve greater heights for the towers, to capture greater winds that are higher, 100, 150, 160 meters. That's the biggest challenge that we're seeing.

BNamericas: How do you see the Peruvian market?

Miguel González: Peru is at a much earlier stage than Chile in terms of developing non-conventional renewable energy. Vestas was also a pioneer there, with its first parks in the north of the country, where we operate more than 110MW. There's a lot of wind and solar development that's taking place at the moment, which indicates that there's a market that's latent and that at some point the next stage will be reached, which is construction.

We're seeing that lots of companies are interested in buying renewable energy, in going through the process of making their production green. So we're also seeing the possibility that our clients establish so-called green PPAs with their final clients, which somehow drives the entire industry. So we have a very optimistic view of Peru, where we're opening our commercial offices to support clients who are very active.

Many developers simply do development and there are large utilities that are being installed in Peru and are interested in the market for buying and selling projects. So it's very interesting.

BNamericas: Vestas doesn't currently make turbines in Chile or Peru. Have you ever considered increasing your level of local involvement?

Miguel González: Each country has its own needs. For example, in Brazil we have factories that adapt to local content requirements, in order to access favorable financing to make projects viable or, in some way, more competitive. There, Vestas has full integration of its production chain. Brazil has always been a country that's more protective of its industry.

Then we have cases like Argentina, where there's a certain degree of local integration. Today we're working with two local tower plants that supply all the projects that we're currently installing in that country. Chile and Peru work differently. They're much more open markets, where they specialize in their industries, and more than anything they're export markets.

In those countries, there's no policy to integrate a local chain if it's not competitive. If we set up a tower factory in Chile, we have to be competitive with a tower manufactured in China or anywhere in the world. Because Chile's objective, for example in green hydrogen, is to be an exporter, and for Chile to be an exporter of green hydrogen it needs green hydrogen to be competitive, that is, to have prices that compete with the rest of the world.

For that, a tower is needed that's optimized, economical, and it really seems very interesting to me that this is the objective. So, in Chile we're working to integrate our local chain, but always with the idea of being competitive. And it seems to me that the spirit or the objective of Chile is that, and we're assisting with that. Specifically, we're having meetings with authorities and with clients to integrate, optimize and extend the local chain with these objectives in mind.

BNamericas: There have been some warning signs in the Chilean renewables sector lately, especially in photovoltaic companies, regarding losses in the wholesale market due to the strong price differences in the system. What do you think about this situation and how does it affect the wind market?

Miguel González: There's always a tension between the short term and the long term. I believe that Chile has to set its sights on the long term. And what does that mean? Continuing with its transmission increase plan to facilitate projects in the north, whether they're wind or solar. It has to give the price signals or the stimulus for wind energy in the next three, four, or five years, to somehow give balance to this system that has become unbalanced due to the problems that we mentioned.

If Chile looks to the long term, these issues will be resolved and there will be a very promising future. But there's the temptation to fall into the short term and, well, I think that Chile shouldn't fall into short termism.

BNamericas: It's clear that Chile is betting long-term on the national green hydrogen strategy. Are you interested in this opportunity?

Miguel González: Green hydrogen is very important to us. In the entire Magallanes area, Chile has fantastic wind resources, with winds of more than 10m/s. Chile has a competitive advantage over the rest of the world there. We want to integrate economical supply chains, that are competitive to make these hydrogen projects viable and that, ultimately, Chile has the most competitive hydrogen production in the world. That's also Chile's objective.

BNamericas: During the COVID-19 pandemic there were big blows to international supply chains. What's the current situation regarding turbines and other parts that Vestas supplies?

Miguel González: Today we're no longer seeing limitations of the magnitude that existed at that time. The scenario was quite chaotic, but it's become more orderly. Today, what you do see is that prices have risen and are staying higher. But operationally today everything is flowing in an orderly manner, the ships leave, arrive at ports and are transported to sites. That is, we're not seeing any breaks in the chain.

Yes, there has been an adaptation, an increase in prices both in international transport and in raw materials. Obviously, this affects the cost of producing and transporting a turbine, which in turn is reflected in a price increase. And we've been transparent with clients about that, and the idea is just to work in ways that reflect this uncertainty in a contract. The contract that a developer is going to sign with Vestas has certainty, that it will be fulfilled in the future.