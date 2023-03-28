Since the reform of Mexico's mining law in April 2022 to nationalize lithium and the subsequent creation of state-owned lithium company LitioMx in August, many doubts have surfaced regarding the role of the private sector.

The future of the concessions that were granted to some foreign companies before the nationalization of the industry is also unclear after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced in January that his administration was seeking to redefine the terms of the contracts to pave the way for lithium production in Sonora state, which has some of the biggest deposits in the world.

BNamericas talks with geologist Ramón Luna, president of the Sonora state branch of the Mexican mining engineers, metallurgists and geologists' association (AIMMGM), about these issues and the Sonora Plan, which is aimed at strengthening the northern state's supply chains with the US, spurring electric vehicle production and building large clean power plants, as well as promoting the manufacture of batteries.

BNamericas: Has lithium production a future in Sonora, even though studies have indicated that production will be expensive as the lithium is found in clay deposits rather than salt flats?

Luna: It’s difficult because it’s a metal with which we don’t have experience and which has only very recently been developed compared with other minerals. But the fact that it has been found and that the potential is so large here in Sonora means that there is a future.

We know that it’s a metal that can be extracted. Now we have to see how profitable it is, how to make it profitable. However, having the metal and being able to exploit it means there definitely is a future.

The company that was called Bacanora Minerals, which was recently acquired by a Chinese company, Ganfeng, already has a mineral resource that was discovered and evaluated. They’re carrying out the necessary analyses or studies to make it metallurgically feasible.

BNamericas: What should the government do to encourage lithium production?

Luna: It’s already proven that the Mexican mining industry is one of the largest and most powerful in the world, and that’s shown by the fact that Mexico is a big producer of all metals. We have state-of-the-art national technology and technology that we’ve brought from other places.

I think the best way is to allow all mining companies to move into exploration and, in the future, into production. I believe that that would be the best way to encourage great exploration and future exploitation of lithium.

It was restricted to LitioMex, which will set the tone for how it will be explored and exploited. There have already been statements about inviting private sector parties to participate in this exploration and production. But, so far no details have been disclosed to us or to the industry how that will happen.

BNamericas: What aspects of the role of LitioMex aren’t clear and need to be defined? What effect does the confusion about its role in the industry have?

Luna: Well, we know that LitioMex has already been established, but how it will operate hasn’t been defined yet.

The only statement that was given is that the door will be opened to private sector parties to participate in future exploration and production, but we don’t know how and that’s the uncertainty we have about whether and how private parties will be able to take part.

We understand that Ganfeng is in talks with the government. We don’t know at what level or what type of talks they’re holding with them and the government said that the rights of all the companies that already existed would be guaranteed, so hopefully that will be resolved quickly and it’s beneficial for both sides.

I hope that no risk is taken, that Ganfeng won’t lose its mining properties and that it won’t lose its investment. That would be the last thing anyone wants. It wouldn't be good for Ganfeng.

BNamericas: What does AIMMGM and the mining industry in Sonora think about the new solar power park being built in the state and about the Sonora Plan in general?

Luna: Well, for all of us, for the association and everyone in Sonora, we know that the Sonora Plan is the biggest project that the government is currently carrying out.

We believe that it’s an extremely good project for clean energy, gas, possibly batteries for electric cars and lithium. And, as our governor [Alfonso Durazo] says, what is being sought with this plan is to add value to the mineral production chain, because all these areas that will be developed in the Sonora Plan involve minerals that are currently produced here in Sonora.

BNamericas: What would happen if the State renegotiated the concessions granted prior to the nationalization of lithium to companies like Advance Lithium, Ganfeng, and Rockland Resources, which owns the Elektra project in Sonora? Would that affect legal certainty to invest and what should the State strategy be?

Luna: I think it would discourage foreign investment and it could be very important for the large number of foreign mining companies that exist in Mexico, which are operating both in exploration and exploitation.

I believe that it’s in the interest of all of us to continue operating in this way, that is, I hope that the legal certainty of owners of any mining property is respected.