Claro, the largest investor in the Colombian telecommunications market, plans to keep up the pace of its spending.

The América Móvil subsidiary is responsible for about half of the total investments in the local market, which reached 6.9tn pesos (US$1.43bn) in 2021, according to the latest data from regulator CRC. The company invests around 24% of its revenues.

Last year, the company announced that it would invest US$25mn to roll out its fiber to the home (FTTH) network in 29 cities and would also spend a similar amount to upgrade its datacenters.

In this interview, Carlos Zenteno, CEO of Claro Colombia, tells BNamericas about the company's plans for this year.

BNamericas: How is the deployment of FTTH progressing?

Zenteno: At an excellent pace. We've made investments throughout the country to connect 20 new cities with fiber optics, with funds amounting to US$25mn to complete coverage in 135 cities.

In the last year, for example, we've reached cities such as Pitalito, El Rosal, Pamplona, Aguachica, Chigorodó, Carepa, Turbo, Urabá and Gachancipá, to name a few. In addition, we put into operation the submarine cable for San Andrés, marking a before and after in the history of telecommunications services on the Island.

BNamericas: How many homes passed do you expect to reach in 2023?

Zenteno: We are looking to exceed more than 10 million homes passed this year. We're clear about the purpose of continuing to connect more Colombians and more cities with our technology.

BNamericas: What is your view of the competition in the fixed broadband market in Colombia?

Zenteno: We have a high level of competition throughout the country, but especially in Bogotá, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Bucaramanga, Medellín, Cali and Ibagué. This is because all the operators have networks deployed in those cities and the customer benefits from more attractive offers. The key to growing in the market is to offer greater added value to the client and the best experience of using the service.

BNamericas: In Colombia there's a market for neutral networks. Would Claro be interested in using them?

Zenteno: It's good news that various companies are investing in neutral networks for the use of all operators and it will always help to have more options in the market. However, in our case, we've been investing in our own fixed and mobile networks.

We don't use a sharing format with other operators. The network is entirely our own, which gives us advantages and has allowed us to guarantee a good experience for our customers.

BNamericas: Last year you announced investments to expand datacenters. Do you plan to continue investing in this area?

Zenteno: That's right and this has allowed us to have four datacenters in Bogotá, Medellín and Barranquilla, which meet the highest standards of quality, security and availability of information for companies in the country. Our purpose is to continue strengthening the infrastructure, capacities and meeting the growing needs of our clients.

For the ninth consecutive year, we received network reliability certification for the Triara datacenter on the Bogotá-Medellín highway from the International Computer Room Experts Association (Icrea). In addition, Triara also has the Icrea Eco II environmental compliance seal related to saving water, energy and CO2 emissions.

And in October 2022, we announced a US$25mn investment to retrofit Triara to host the Oracle cloud.

BNamericas: How does demand for corporate services look? What growth do you expect this year?

Zenteno: Today, more than 11,700 companies trust us with their digital solutions and seven out of 10 companies have a Claro product.

Companies are increasingly looking to develop solutions that allow them to respond to the needs of security, cloud, AI, IoT, automation, big data, integration, to name but a few areas that allow them to facilitate their processes in a customized way and with supporting experts for the different processes. At Claro we not only work on these co-creation processes, but we also have the infrastructure and the ideal personnel to accompany all Colombian companies at all levels, regardless of their size.

BNamericas: Claro has announced cloud agreements with AWS and Oracle, do you plan to expand the portfolio to other cloud providers?

Zenteno: We have strategic alliances and we already offer Oracle, AWS and Azure services, as well as our own Cloud Customer Success service, which provides support and orchestration of private, public and hybrid clouds.

BNamericas: What do you expect from the mobile market in Colombia this year?

Zenteno: The market will continue to be highly competitive. At Claro, we'll continue working to expand the impact of technology in the country, especially in the most remote areas with 4G coverage and thus achieve a positive impact on thousands of people in rural areas. Opportunities will continue to be provided by expanding access to mobile and fixed technology, in addition to strengthening the quality of services and digital adoption processes.

BNamericas: What are the business priorities for 2023?

Zenteno: We share the goal that the government has set for itself to achieve 85% broadband internet access by 2026 and include those who have been excluded from these services. To achieve this, it's essential to build infrastructure and make investments, and it means continuing to bring in technology.

We're going to seek to maintain our pace of investments, which currently represents more than 50% of the total for the sector. But again, it's essential for all operators to invest in Colombia to close the gap. This must be everyone's job.