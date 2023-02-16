Climate change is not letting up in Chile. On top of a drought that has been going on for more than a decade, the very hot summer has led to some of the worst forest fires for years in the south-central regions of the country, killing more than a score of people.

This has also translated into big losses for the private sector, with a recent report from ratings agency Moody's stating that the fire damage and operational disruptions would affect profitability and cash flow generation in the agriculture and forestry industries in 2023.

To find out more about the situation and how climate change can impact the risk ratings of local companies, BNamericas speaks with Martina Gallardo, VP and senior analyst at Moody's Investor Service, one of those who participated in preparing the report.

BNamericas: In the case of forestry companies, the report mentions that the two firms that could be affected have good liquidity and asset distribution. Is that enough to completely cushion them from the impact?

Gallardo: For now, the total damage can't be estimated because the fires haven't been extinguished yet. What CMPC has said in a statement is that it estimates that some 1,000 hectares of its woodlands could be affected, but they still can't access the area to know for sure and also to see what kind of trees have been lost or if there's damage that can be recovered.

Arauco, for its part, has stated that it has 30,000 hectares in the area of the fires, but it hasn't specified whether they're damaged or not.

In any case, the amount that CMPC has stated is less than 2% of its planted area in Chile and for Arauco those 30,000 hectares would be 3% of its overall total.

At the same time, these companies, which have investment grade, have very good liquidity and there is also insurance.

The reality is that events related to climate change are occurring more frequently. This time there was a combination of a prolonged period of very high temperatures and a lot of wind right in the middle of the wildfire season, which helped the spread of the fires.

Unfortunately, that's something that we're not seeing just in Chile. Although companies are prepared for this type of eventuality, this time the event exceeded what anyone could have expected.

The Physical Climate Risk that we mentioned in the report is a more technical aspect that has to do with exposure to medium- and long-term physical risks, such as water risks, extreme heat, and others.

Most issuers in Chile have a score of 3 in this area, which denotes “medium” exposure to this risk.

BNamericas: Are there also risks for the energy sector?

Gallardo: As far as oil and gas is concerned, the ENAP refinery in the Biobío region is fortunately far enough away from the sources of fire and transportation by trucks or pipelines hasn't been interrupted, but we're talking about a situation that hasn't completely ended yet.

There were some roads that were cut off because of the smoke, but luckily there were alternatives for transportation.

BNamericas: Regarding Physical Climate Risk, how much could that influence issuer rating decisions over time?

Gallardo: That score already reflects the weight it has for the rating. When, for example, we assign a score of 3 to Celulosa Arauco, what we're saying is that it's exposed to "moderate" risk on a scale of 1 to 5, where 1 is "positive" and 2 would be "neutral".

In this case, with a moderate score, what we're saying is that there's a risk, but the firm is prepared for these contingencies.

BNamericas: Do you expect those scores to deteriorate as climate change intensifies?

Gallardo: It's a medium-term risk, and what we do with our ESG methodology is try to reflect the weight of those risks in the current rating, and that rating also many other factors involved.

The truth is that the case of Chile, which includes a long-term drought and seeing how its water resources become increasingly critical, is something that we're already incorporating and these are factors to take into account for the rating.