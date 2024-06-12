Created from the restructuring of Ocyan's former drilling unit, Foresea has completed its first year of operations and has a backlog of US$1.6 billion.

Its fleet of owned units consists of the ODN I, ODN II, Norbe VI, Norbe VIII and Norbe IX rigs, all of which are currently contracted by Petrobras. It also operates a rig owned by PRIO in the Campos basin.

In an interview with BNamericas, Foresea's CEO, Rogério Ibrahim, says the company is ready to drill the first well in the Foz do Amazonas basin for Petrobras.

BNamericas: What is your view of Foresea's first year of operations?

Ibrahim: We created a company with a different shareholder base and governance than before. Today, we’re an international company, controlled by major financial investors.

It’s been a year of consolidating our backlog, overcoming technical challenges, commercial achievements, and intense market competition. We consolidated our leadership as an offshore drilling company in Brazil.

Today, we have around 1,600 active members, a very competitive capital structure, and a very secure contract portfolio.

BNamericas: How's the competition in the Brazilian market?

Ibrahim: The offshore drilling market is global. Petrobras has 31 offshore rigs under contract, five of them with Foresea. The two other Brazilian rig operators are Constellation and Ventura. The others are international, like Transocean, Valaris, Noble, and Diamond – competing with us.

We had two rigs enter into contracts at the end of last year. All tenders in Brazil are open to all these companies. Has the market heated up? Yes. Has Petrobras increased its fleet? Yes. But everyone is competing for contracts here.

BNamericas: Does Foresea also serve private oil companies?

Ibrahim: We have a management contract for a PRIO rig. We have all the staff and the operating standards.

This is an interesting niche market. We don't have anything under discussion at the moment, but we have the operational capacity to expand this type of activity.

BNamericas: Are all of Foresea's rigs currently contracted?

Ibrahim: Yes. We have a backlog of US$1.6bn, with a very interesting average term of more than two years.

BNamericas: What is the status of the ODN 2 rig, contracted by Petrobras to drill in the Equatorial Margin?

Ibrahim: Last year, ODN 2 was at Petrobras' disposal to drill off the coast of Amapá state [to drill in the Foz do Amazonas basin], but it waited for the environmental issue to be resolved. It then returned to the southeast region of Brazil and then again to the Equatorial Margin to drill two wells in the Potiguar basin. Later, it returned to the southeast and had its contract extended.

BNamericas: Is there any prospect of a return to the Equatorial Margin?

Ibrahim: The designation of the ODN 2 to drill in the Margin left us very satisfied, as it was a recognition by Petrobras of the quality of the rig and the security we bring to Petrobras, amid all the questioning about exploration in the Foz do Amazonas.

The rig has been allocated to drill another very important Petrobras well, in the Campos basin, but it’s ready to go up to the Equatorial Margin as soon as Petrobras gets the proper authorizations.

BNamericas: In what way is drilling in Foz do Amazon more challenging?

Ibrahim: The sea conditions there are different. We had to make amendments to the contract in order to operate in the region. During the months that ODN 2 spent there, in early 2023, we carried out tests, without drilling of course. Another point is logistics. Here in the southeast, there’s a whole logistical base already in place, whereas there we’ll have to start practically everything from scratch, implying higher logistical costs.

BNamericas: Where is the closest support base to the well at Foz do Amazonas?

Ibrahim: In Macapá and Oiapoque [in Amapá]. The rig will be 300km from the coast, reasonably far away. When you look at the rigs in the southeast, that's more or less the maximum distance you have from the rigs off the coast here.

BNamericas: How does the change in the presidency of Petrobras affect the market?

Ibrahim: We've already seen several statements from the new CEO [Magda Chambrigard], including texts published before she took office advocating for exploration in the Equatorial Margin. In addition, she’s always talked about the importance of investment in E&P, which is very interesting for us.

Petrobras is expected to continue with its investment plan, with E&P being the focus of the contributions.

BNamericas: Is Foresea considering carrying out activities in other South American countries?

Ibrahim: Not at the moment, because we don't have a fleet available for that. Norbe IX is contracted until the beginning of 2025. We’re participating in some tenders with it here in Brazil and, if it’s successful, we’ll have the entire fleet contracted for the next two and a half years.

Today, we're considering operating third-party rigs, as in the case of PRIO. We’re also participating in Petrobras tenders and processes carried out by private oil companies.

BNamericas: Does Foresea develop technological innovations on its rigs?

Ibrahim: We have a very good performance record with Petrobras. It has recognized us as an important service provider and awarded us several awards for operational excellence.

Petrobras chose Norbe IX to start an automation and digitalization process, replacing human activity and generating productivity and safety gains.

Another innovation we developed is the anchored BOP [blowout preventer valve, installed on the wellhead], which allows Norbe VI to operate in shallow waters without having to anchor completely to the seabed. This reduces environmental impact in addition to productivity gains.

We’ve also innovated by starting to reuse 100% of the waste from our rig operations. We’re recycling everything.