77Sol, a Brazilian startup focused on PV solar power, recently closed its second round of fundraising worth 14mn reais (US$2.67mn) with two new partners: energy holding EDP Brasil and private equity and venture capital-focused asset manager Crescera Capital.

Despite the country’s adverse macroeconomic scenario, with high inflation and interest rates, the company's co-founder and CEO, Luca Milani, foresees continued growth of distributed generation (DG), mainly due to the advantages of generating electricity near load centers.

In this interview, Milani tells BNamericas about the company’s plans and his view on the DG segment’s expansion.

BNamericas: How do you evaluate the attractiveness of DG projects in Brazil in the face of high inflation and interest rates, and the gradual reduction of discounts for distribution services?

Milani: January and February were very difficult months for the sector, especially because of the interest rate issue. But this scenario affects all markets, not only solar generation. We’ll inevitably grow and play the game according to the cards on the table.

It’s not possible to just hold large power generation auctions and plug big, centralized generators into the grid. There’s a very logical issue of space optimization. If there are roofs available, let them generate and not areas that have the capacity to generate other types of wealth.

It will be necessary to invest more and more in infrastructure to generate spot energy, decentralizing energy. There’s a very big gain in the electrical system if energy is produced closer to the load. This tends to make the cost of energy stabilize or at least grow less. That’s why we’re keeping an eye on the 'retail' side.

BNamericas: This directly affects the energy distribution utilities, as was the case with the mobile phone companies, which needed to adapt to the arrival of new technologies, such as WhatsApp.

Milani: Undoubtedly. The distributors are losing a source of revenue. There’s a gradual adaptation of these companies. Those who realize they want to be a major distribution service provider will come out ahead.

BNamericas: Should other states grant tax exemptions, following the example of São Paulo and Minas Gerais?

Milani: I think that will be inevitable.

BNamericas: Does 77Sol offer financing for its clients?

Milani: We offer financing through banks. We have a solution via a digital platform, and indirectly I’m a representative of the banks in this sale.

The appetite of the banks has changed a lot, mainly due to fear of what’s going to happen in the medium term with interest rates.

We had a reduction in the internal rate of return after law 1,400 [which created DG’s legal framework], which went from an annual average of 30% to 25%. But this rate is still well above that of the interbank deposit.

BNamericas: Have investors' fears increased with the startup bubble and the banking crisis involving Silicon Valley Bank?

Milani: Absolutely. The market was moving towards a recovery and now investors have started to take their foot off the accelerator. The startup market has been holding back for a few months. And now it’s up to us to understand what’s going to happen in the coming months.

BNamericas: Does 77Sol plan to obtain new funding?

Milani: Yes, we obtained a smaller round than initially expected that guaranteed us the minimum dilution possible, considering the current economic scenario.

We began the round before the startup market bubble, talking to several venture capital funds. A month later, things started to implode in the technology and startup markets.

EDP was the first to jump into the boat. And it was a great seal of approval for us. So when we went to look at funds that would bring capital into the round, it was easier. Crescera felt confidence with EDP, and today we have a very good shareholding composition.

The next round will be focused on an investor outside of Brazil, in a couple of years.

BNamericas: What’s the main characteristic that makes 77Sol a startup focused on technological innovation?

Milani: We’re a pure technology company. Our product is a digital platform, so all our internal flows with the team and business management involve design thinking, solutions that allow us to get access to the market in a different way than a traditional company. It’s a different rationale for going to market. We sell solutions to the integrator, who installs the energy systems.