The Brazilian subsidiary of China’s State Power Investment Corporation aims to become one of the top three private power generation players in the country by 2025.

By that year, the company will have more than 5GW of installed capacity, including gas-fired thermal plants and wind farms.

With a focus on the non-regulated or free energy market, SPIC Brasil is also developing a green hydrogen project and does not rule out future investments in solar and offshore wind ventures, CFO Paulo Dutra tells BNamericas in this email interview.

BNamericas: What are SPIC's main projects under development in Brazil in the electric power sector?

Dutra: SPIC Brasil has started the negotiations for the installation of two new wind power generation plants in the municipality of Touros, in Rio Grande do Norte, which are greenfield projects and will have approximately 105MW of installed capacity.

We’re also working on two solar parks in the municipalities of Brasileira, in Piauí, and Jaguaretama, in Ceará, in partnership with Canadian Solar, in a project with a generating capacity of 738MW.

And we’re a partner in the Gás Natural Açu (GNA) consortium, in Rio de Janeiro, together with Prumo Logística, Siemens A.G., and BP, which is working on the construction of the GNA II thermoelectric plant, a natural gas-fired plant that will have 1,672 MW of installed capacity.

BNamericas: What is the total installed capacity of the company? How much is it expected to grow in the coming years?

Dutra: SPIC currently has 3.1GW of installed capacity of assets in operation and more than 2GW under construction, totaling more than 5GW of capacity in the coming years, when the current projects are in operation.

BNamericas: Are there new investments planned by the company in the country? What will be the focus?

Dutra: We intend to be among the three main private power generation players in Brazil by 2025. One of SPIC's main growth avenues is in renewable energy. Wind and solar projects are aligned with our strategy of secure power generation, which creates value for communities and for the planet.

Our challenge is to continue to grow sustainably and with a focus on our M&A platforms. We’re concerned with valuing diversity, based on safety, a theme that involves care for employees, the community, and the energy security of the Brazilian matrix itself.

BNamericas: How might the liberalization of the gas and power sectors contribute to the company's business here? What are the perspectives?

Dutra: The free market has played an important role for the growth of the Brazilian energy matrix. And projects like Panati and Marangatu, which are the solar plants in Piauí and Ceará, are an example of this, as they have most of their energy contracted in the free market, about 75%.

With support from our trading company, it will be possible to evaluate the alternatives in the market to make the best decisions for the stakeholders of the projects.

In November 2021, SPIC Brasil Comercializadora was created to manage the portfolio of SPIC’s generation assets, in order to position ourselves strategically in the free energy market and to offer products that add value to our customers and business partners.

BNamericas: Are solar, offshore wind, and hydrogen, blue and/or green projects within SPIC's plans?

Dutra: Brazil has excellent areas for the development of wind and solar projects in the northeast and northern regions of Minas Gerais, where the highest levels of solar radiation are found in the country. It has one of the most competitive renewable energies in the world, and solar energy is in full growth here. Its use in innovation projects is a possibility for the near future, as in green hydrogen, a strategic renewable fuel for the decarbonization process and for the energy transition.

Since 2018, we have invested more than 10mn reais (US$2mn) in research and development projects focused on energy efficiency, sustainability, commercialization, and energy regulation.

We have studies aimed at developing a green hydrogen production plant from PV solar power to be installed on the premises of the São Simão [hydroelectric] plant [on the border of Minas Gerais and Goiás]. The initiative is being developed in partnership with Eletrobras' Centro de Pesquisa de Energia Elétrica (Cepel) and SPIC Global's State Power Institute (Isest).

The cooperation was established via a memorandum of understanding signed in 2020, aiming to foster the study and research in intelligent energy or smart energy between Brazil and China.

About offshore wind energy we can say that discussions are taking place, but details of governance between the agencies are lacking. This is an industry that’s already very developed in the world, and SPIC itself is one of the largest implementers of offshore on the planet. Once there is local competitiveness in relation to other sources, this will be a new source of interest.

Brazil has a coastline with very good winds, and offshore can be the next option within competitive auctions.

BNamericas: Can the change of federal government affect the company's business in Brazil? What are the perspectives?

Dutra: Brazil is an investment destination country for the largest groups in the world, and this is due to the stability of the energy sector and clear rules that work well. This is always the challenge of any administration: to attract investors.

For our part, we want to transform SPIC Brasil into one of the biggest national players and become one of the three biggest private players in the next few years. We’re working towards this.