Brazilian civil construction group Afonso França Engenharia is diversifying its portfolio by focusing on mission-critical projects in the energy and datacenter areas.

The family company was founded over 30 years ago and carried out 530 works for 385 companies, among them Siemens, Suzano, Gerdau, Philips, Mercedes-Benz, Bosch, Odata and Globenet (V.tal).

The company is building CloudHQ's first datacenter campus in Brazil, a US$3bn megaproject in Campinas, São Paulo state. This project adds to datacenters built for Odata, V.tal, Globo and Sky Brasil.

In this interview, corporate director Guilherme França (pictured) and commercial manager Fábio Pezutto talk about the campus, how datacenters and pulp and paper are growth-driving verticals, and about market perspectives.

BNamericas: Has construction on CloudHQ's datacenter started? What is the estimated completion date?

França: Yes, construction has already started. The forecast for completion of the first stage of the project is the second half of next year.

BNamericas: How did Afonso França come to specialize in the datacenter segment?

Pezutto: Afonso França started working on building projects that require a high level of expertise and have complexity. Mission-critical buildings, which cannot stop operating under any circumstances. The company started building telecom hubs for the old Telesp way back and then specialized in other areas.

We are currently a group formed by four companies: Afonso França Engenharia, which is where it all began; Afonso França FIT, a unit dedicated to leaner, faster works; Afonso França SW, to meet the demand of the sanitation market; and Afonso França DI, which focuses on real estate development.

Within this whole structure, we focus on six segments: hospitals, datacenters, logistics, corporate/commercial, hotels, and pulp and paper.

Datacenters and pulp and paper represent 45-50% of revenues. And that tends to increase. Datacenter alone represents 28% of our turnover. It’s the biggest slice.

BNamericas: What are the prospects for this segment?

Pezutto: We have more than eight years of experience in datacenter construction. We started with one of the first tier 3, broadcast datacenters in the market, which was Globo's datacenter in Rio de Janeiro. Although not a hyperscale datacenter, this project was highly complex and demanded high redundancy. So it qualified us to enter the datacenter market head on.

We closed the first contract with Odata in 2015, for the construction of their site in Santana do Parnaíba. Since then, this relationship has only deepened, and we ended up setting up a datacenter unit within the company.

This area takes a 360º perspective on the datacenter, from civil construction to the most complex systems, to deliver it under turnkey modality to the customer.

We are going strong with CloudHQ. Today, the entire engineering arm of CloudHQ in Brazil is handled by Afonso França. It’s a very important contract.

The prospects for the next five or six years are incredible. We have all the big five [cloud providers] coming to Brazil, building their own datacenters in addition to allocating space to other customers.

Today there is no datacenter in the Brazilian market where Afonso França has not entered at least with a proposal to try to leverage and turn clients into strategic partners, which is our positioning in the market.

BNamericas: Do you compete project by project or do you have clients secured before you start construction?

França: There is nothing in the sense of exclusivity. We go by project. Obviously, as we go getting it straight, excelling, and we know how to work with them, it becomes a differentiator. But there is no exclusivity.

BNamericas: Afonso França was also responsible for V.tal's 'Big Lobster' in Fortaleza, right?

Pezutto: Yes. It’s a very interesting project, because it combines both the colocation space for customers to allocate infrastructure with the connection to submarine cabling that lands there.

BNamericas: Are you participating in the next V.tal projects too?

França: Yes. Our idea is to be in all tenders.

Pezutto: Today, as I said, there isn't a datacenter player with whom we’re not talking to kick-start a project.

Globenet, CloudHQ, Odata and Globo are closed projects, which are already concrete. But we’re trying to extend this to almost everyone, whether datacenter service providers or players that build their own datacenters, such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook. With all of them, we are in conversations.

BNamericas: Most of these companies have projects outside Brazil, in Mexico, Colombia, Chile. Are you looking at other markets?

Pezutto: We’re trying to set up a structure to operate outside Brazil. Soon we should announce something along these lines. We almost closed two or three projects.

BNamericas: Where are the most opportunities?

França: We’re opening the door to more conversations centered on South America. I don’t see Mexico as a possibility that arouses so much interest. We know that the civil construction market there is difficult. We’re prospecting and considering presenting budgets more in the Southern Cone. Chile and Colombia are the two hottest markets after Brazil.

BNamericas: How many datacenter works do you have in progress at the moment?

França: We have four ongoing projects. With Odata it’s more than one. We’re expanding their sites in Hortolândia, in Rio de Janeiro.

We also have CloudHQ and we’re finalizing some things related to Big Lobster from V.tal.

We’re looking forward to having a few more coming out soon. We would like to get at least two more contracts in the coming months.

BNamericas: And how do you evaluate the opportunities in the sanitation industry?

França: We’re still seeing timid movement.

With the approval of the sector’s regulatory framework, we thought a bigger avalanche of projects would come. I understand that there are political and economic factors that prevent things from moving faster. But there are projects being dealt with, some contracts and little by little we’ll insert ourselves into a private context.

The company’s focus is always on working with the private sector, with the private concessionaires that hold the public concession.

We understand sanitation, within our diversification strategy, as another arm that we must work on.

Soon we should have completed works. We have projects in Goiás, in the interior of São Paulo, we’re prospecting in the northeast. Within sanitation, we also have a very strong focus on the industrial front, with treatment stations for verticals such as pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals.

BNamericas: How profitable is the company? Civil construction costs are rising because of interest rates, credit is more restricted, defaults potentially rising.

França: Our perspective is that, in the medium term, interest rates will fall a little.

If some political initiatives that are starting to take shape bear the expected fruits, we believe that this can happen. But not immediately. I think that for this year it’s already consolidated that rates will remain at the current level.

What I could see is that, after the pandemic, we at least managed to settle back into a more acceptable range. The pandemic presented a lot of difficulty. Because works decreased and there were more people and companies competing for the same projects. As competitiveness increases, margin decreases.

After the pandemic, at least investments have returned. They remained at a minimally acceptable pace, and profitability gradually returned to pre-pandemic levels.

We have around 1,500 direct employees. Around 400 people are from the engineering intelligence area. This is even our customers’ requirement. We’re hiring, due to some recently won contracts that will need personnel.

Pezutto: Because we have this diversity of activity in the market, we managed to get through this storm relatively smoothly.

The year 2021 saw us back on track for growth. And in 2022 we continued this path, it was the first year in which we reached the mark of 1bn reais [US$194mn] in revenue.

França: This was an increase of around 25% compared to the previous year. We’re aiming at similar levels this year.