The energy transition is expanding the range of business opportunities for Honeywell in Brazil and other Latin American countries.

Among the areas on the company's radar are sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), green hydrogen, and carbon capture.

BNamericas spoke with Honeywell's president in Brazil, Marcelo Therezo (pictured), about the outlook.

BNamericas: What business opportunities do the ESG agenda and energy transition offer?

Therezo: Our sustainability solutions are consolidated, they have been available in the market for years. So, when the energy transition becomes fashionable, we’re in an even more special position, and the Latin American countries, and Brazil specifically, are in the lead due to the availability of biomass, SAF, the strength of the agricultural sector, sun and wind, among other factors.

We’re working with several projects that are already happening in the region.

There’s still a lot to do in terms of regulation, for example, but the demand exists.

BNamericas: Is Honeywell eyeing the green hydrogen market?

Therezo: We provide accessory systems for the batteries used in wind farms and PV solar plants that generate energy for green hydrogen production, and the membranes for the electrolyzers. We have a range of solutions for different companies to operate in this market.

BNamericas: How would federal oil company Petrobras’ sustainable energy investment plans impact the market?

Therezo: Petrobras is a very important client and will have a great weight in any area it enters and operates in. But the sector is already so heated, with so much appetite for investments in these technologies, that, even without Petrobras' entry, things would happen. Dozens of offshore wind and green hydrogen projects are being studied.

What is important is for the country to be open to investments and to foster them. The final touch for the projects to move forward is related to the regulatory aspect and legal certainty.

BNamericas: Has Honeywell been working with oil companies to reduce its carbon footprint? Or are the actions of these companies still more marketing?

Therezo: It's not marketing, it's real. For example, the main off-takers for the SAF refinery projects that are being established in Latin America are oil companies, like Shell and BP [to distribute cleaner fuels].

We’ve seen several companies, such as biofuel producers, looking at these investments. In Paraguay there is a project by ECB, parent company of BSBios, that involves the use of biomass, like animal fat and vegetable oil, to export SAF to Europe. Honeywell is the technology developer of this project, which should start operating in 2025.

We also see some groups of oil companies studying projects in this area, including foreseeing potential synergies with fossil fuel refineries.

There’s a lot of enthusiasm for ESG and carbon neutrality commitments, but we, who are technology providers, have seen where projects are real and work and where they don't work. We’ve seen projects around the world that were pure marketing, empty. An SAF project, for example, will only be economically viable if it’s close to a large area of agricultural production to sustain production at scale.

The real projects are, in fact, happening in Brazil, mainly because of the viability and availability of raw material. Brazil often has two harvests a year, which lowers the carbon intensity of raw material, making SAF much more competitive.

Brazil will not only be a producer of SAF for the internal market, but for the world. So we must have an attractive legal and fiscal framework for investments that will be made by global players.

BNamericas: What other business areas are on Honeywell's radar?

Therezo: One of them is plastic circularity, which is the production of plastic from the recycling of any plastic. We have the technology for that, but an efficient collection and pre-processing structure is needed. Brazil has a good structure for collecting plastic, enough to sustain projects in this direction.

Another area in which we operate is carbon capture, but it’s still incipient in the country. We have the membranes that do the separation and the CO2 sequestration. In fact, Petrobras has one of the largest operations of this type on the planet, with technology from Honeywell.

The big question is what to do with the sequestered CO2. In Petrobras' case, it reinjects it into the production fields. But what is interesting, for projects of another nature, such as cement or steel mills, is to have a network of CO2 collection pipelines for reinjection into the soil. This industry of CO2 collection and final disposal is emerging in the world. We’re participating in some pilot projects in Latin America, but we don't see a large market forming until a collection and final disposal infrastructure is established.

These projects are usually done with public funds, rarely with private investment. We think this should happen at some point in Brazil.