How Honeywell is sharpening its focus on sustainable energy solutions
Bnamericas Published: Friday, July 15, 2022
Shallow waters Energy Storage Green Hydrogen Propylene Clean Energy Transition Ethylene C4 fraction Refineries Offshore Innovation ESG Natural Gas Generation Biofuels Butadiene Climate change Crude oil Recycling Conventionals Deepwater Natural Gas Subsea Olefins Engineering Contractor Company Ethanol
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.