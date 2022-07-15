Brazil
Q&A

How Honeywell is sharpening its focus on sustainable energy solutions

Bnamericas Published: Friday, July 15, 2022
Shallow waters Energy Storage Green Hydrogen Propylene Clean Energy Transition Ethylene C4 fraction Refineries Offshore Innovation ESG Natural Gas Generation Biofuels Butadiene Climate change Crude oil Recycling Conventionals Deepwater Natural Gas Subsea Olefins Engineering Contractor Company Ethanol

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address