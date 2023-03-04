Various copper mining companies in Chile have signed contracts with renewable energy generators to reduce their carbon emissions.

For this year, the country’s mining policy estimates that 49.2% of the matrix will come from renewable sources before reaching 96% by 2050. However, this does not imply being more efficient.

Law 21,305 on energy efficiency stipulates that the mining sector is one of the main consumers of energy and therefore must actively manage its consumption. The legislation seeks to reduce energy consumption, at the national level, by at least 10% by 2030 compared to 2019.

Antofagasta Minerals, Anglo American, Collahuasi, Sierra Gorda, El Abra, CEMIN, Lumina Copper, Candelaria, and BHP's Escondida and Spence operations currently operate only with renewable energy.

State company Codelco has similar contracts for its Ministro Hales and Radomiro Tomic operations that will allow it to reach a 70% green matrix by 2026 and Teck will supply Quebrada Blanca 2 in the same way from 2025.

However, these advances require energy efficiency measures to achieve better results. BNamericas spoke with Natacha Henríquez, founder and process engineer at consultancy Optimmet, which specializes in optimizing resources to achieve this goal.

BNamericas: What is the importance of energy efficiency in mining?

Henríquez: One of the biggest costs in mining processes is energy. Therefore, the incorporation of energy efficiency practices is essential to reduce costs, in addition to optimizing processes and achieving better control of operations. It’s important to understand that efficiency in the use of energy should be applied from the moment a project is conceived until a site is closed. The sooner it’s implemented, the better the results will be. Copper production, for example, can only grow sustainably in the country by making efficient use of energy and other resources.

BNamericas: What are the mining processes where the most energy is used and what are the biggest challenges to achieve efficiency?

Henríquez: The most intensive processes in terms of energy consumption are the equipment that performs the tasks of reducing and comminution [crushing and grinding] of the ore. Equipment of a medium-to-large company can easily represent the consumption of an entire commune [municipality]. The main mining challenges are the variables that appear with the aging of the deposits, such as the greater depths, the hardness of the ore, and how to access the higher value minerals.

These can be refined by identifying the impacts generated by these variables on energy performance and establishing clear routines or procedures to identify where new technologies should be incorporated to address them. There are some variables that cannot be controlled, but it’s still important to quantify their impact, to get closer to optimizing processes.

BNamericas: How have you seen the progress of energy efficiency measures in Chilean mining?

Henríquez: One of the main changes that’s being seen is the training and formation of workers in these matters. I’ve been invited to give talks and courses to organizations such as the Chilean Energy Sustainability Agency or the GIZ [German agency in charge of promoting sustainability] and I’ve seen the growing interest of mining companies in forming teams with the appropriate knowledge to incorporate energy and water efficiency and adopting new energy management systems in order to achieve carbon neutrality.

In addition, there are more and more renewable energy initiatives and more purchase contracts for these sources. But there is still a need for more investment and public-private support for more projects to emerge.

BNamericas: Is the regulatory system in Chile adapted to encourage greater use of energy efficiency?

Henríquez: Law 21,305 in particular has been a great lever for companies to begin to identify, quantify and monitor their energy use. This law establishes that after a certain amount of consumption, companies must be considered as large consumers in the productive sector and sets standards and deadlines for them to adopt energy efficiency measures.

With this, the various initiatives that are being applied in the country have been brought to light, also demonstrating how the incorporation of efficiency is becoming a real plus for projects. When the framework law on climate change comes into force it will also have a leveraging impact.

BNamericas: What are the main approaches that the industry should consider to help meet the sustainable development goals established by the United Nations?

Henríquez: Due to the magnitude of energy consumption in mining, I usually link this issue with objective 7, which includes energy security, energy efficiency, water efficiency and access to energy. All these concepts are related to a way of operating that is aimed at the energy transition. If we’re aware of this mission, we can achieve better management of strategic resources and better use of the energy sources that companies use.

BNamericas: How can Optimmet collaborate on these aspects?

Henríquez: We carry out energy diagnoses that allow us to know the importance and magnitude of the costs associated with energy, and we also identify the opportunities offered by energy efficiency to achieve improvements in an organization's performance.

It's not always necessary to make millions of investments to achieve energy efficiency, in fact, our consultancy is related to demonstrating how through certain changes such as training, control, measurement and verification, optimizations can be achieved in processes such as concentration, mine operation, transport of fluids in the case of desalination plants, and others.