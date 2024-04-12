Chile's mining industry is looking forward to the opportunities of the global energy transition due to growing demand for metals such as copper. However, despite still being the world’s largest producer, last year Chile's copper output fell to its lowest level in two decades.

To talk about how to reverse the decline, public policies and national strategies for mining, BNamericas speaks with Jorge Cantallopts, executive director of copper think tank Cesco and a former director of studies at Chilean copper commission Cochilco.

The think tank holds Cesco Week between April 15 and 19, where players in the mining industry meet to debate these and other topics. BNamericas is a media partner.

BNamericas: What subjects will Cesco Week address this year?

Cantallopts: Market topics, probably with a greater emphasis on supply and on the challenges for mining countries of increasing supply and mining legitimacy, and how technological development can be incorporated into a sustainable value chain. We’ll also talk about project management in an international seminar of excellence that will address the challenges of public policy and industry collaboration. There's an opportunity for mining countries and we want Chile to regain the momentum it has lost in recent years.

BNamericas: What are the main mining concerns of those attending Cesco Week?

Cantallopts: There's a lot of expectation for market conditions to make investment decisions. The authorities must see how to accelerate investment processes.

BNamericas: What outlook do you have for copper mining, after last year's decline?

Cantallopts: This year should be better, particularly due to the start of operations of Quebrada Blanca [phase two] which will see a better performance this year, and Escondida, which will also improve. This should ensure that production doesn’t fall this year and increases progressively until 2025. With the approval of the royalty, the State is more interested in developing mining and there being more projects to raise more funds.

This requires an operational effort and managing several projects, where it would be good to set production goals to align growth. Building a 400,000t megaproject would be spectacular, but it's more feasible to carry out various projects of 50,000t to 60,000t to continue creating value in the country.

BNamericas: Regarding the mining royalty, were you satisfied with what was approved in congress and how will it affect the competitiveness of the local mining industry?

[Editor's note: The royalty law has an ad valorem component of 1%, a progressive rate of between 8% and 26% depending on operating profit and there is a limit to the total tax burden of 46.5%.]

Cantallopts: Our proposal was a little lower, and since the royalty has a component on sales, we were looking for a scheme with certain conditions so that, in periods of low prices, the tax burden wouldn't be so high for companies.

But that's how the law ended up and it undoubtedly affects competitiveness. The country must resolve how to recover that competitiveness, a large part of which is related to the efficiency of the State in the area of permits, environmental requirements and regulations of the mining industry.

The government has made a good proposal to increase efficiency in the delivery of permits and reduce times [in processing sectoral permits] but that has to be accompanied by strengthening Chile's environmental and mining institutions by the State and for the companies. Regaining mining competitiveness requires a public policy decision that is being adopted. An efficient permitting process, without lowering environmental standards, should give us a great advantage in investor decision-making.

BNamericas: What measures could the environmental evaluation system [SEA] incorporate to expedite authorizations of mining projects?

Cantallopts: Fast-track mechanisms could be evaluated to achieve rapid processing and reduce times by between 10% and 20% for certain projects, such as those that already have an RCA [environmental qualification resolution], those that have submitted an environmental impact assessment or those that have a concrete opportunity to increase production by 10% or 15%. These measures would boost production in the short term.

BNamericas: Is it feasible for Chilean mining to diversify towards a polymetallic model through a strategy that boosts the production of other critical minerals such as cobalt, nickel or rare earths?

Cantallopts: The logic of a nickel or cobalt project is different from that of copper or lithium. Therefore, this strategy must be able to develop capabilities from the academic, technical and environmental management point of view so that when the projects enter the SEA and the specialized services in the regions, it's understood that a copper porphyry project will have a different impact than that of rare earth processing, which involves the use of chemicals.

Furthermore, we must first identify the geological potential and which minerals have the possibility of creating economic value. The strategy must be comprehensive, from the training of professionals and technical teams in government, to the development of capabilities and creation of incentives. To promote cobalt exploration, for example, an incentive must be provided. It must be intentional through policies. This requires decisions to, perhaps within five years, be producing other critical minerals.

BNamericas: What do you think of the recent announcements of the national lithium strategy regarding opening up to the private sector?

Cantallopts: We've been discussing a national lithium policy for 15 years, so making a decision that allows public-private participation in the medium term is good news. In the coming days the terms in which companies will be able to express their interest in developing a lithium project will be announced. It's not the perfect strategy, but it's politically viable and has a sense of urgency, which is very important and valued.

BNamericas: How do you see Chile's position on the international geopolitical map, where several nations have established national security strategies focused on ensuring the supply of critical minerals in their logistics chains?

Cantallopts: It's an opportunity to negotiate better conditions and advance in the value chain. Chile has a trade opening strategy and is open to foreign investment, but it's preferable to maintain a neutral position and seek collaborations in the value chain.

BNamericas: Should Chile strengthen its smelting and refining capacity?

Cantallopts: We should have greater smelting capacity first for a strategic reason, whether geopolitical or commercial, and second for the carbon footprint that is generated in the market. The mining business is different from that of smelters, which is why it's necessary to be clear about how to move forward in the medium and long term, with a State that provides the conditions to develop good businesses.

BNamericas: Law 21,420 increases fees [annual payments to maintain ownership of a mining property] and requires work on the properties, as mechanisms to boost the national mining concessions system.

Cantallopts: It's a well-oriented law. Changing the mining code would have been more complex. The concept of legal protection to work on a mining property means that in order not to lose the property, work must be done on the land. But the main objective of this law is collection and I'm not so sure if that goal will be met. For at least a few years, the cost of maintaining a property will remain relatively low. There will be dynamism in the exchange of ownership and properties will be released, but if later we don't have more owners of the properties, there will be no more collection.