Mining contractors in Peru are paying more attention to complementary works for mines to sustain or increase revenues due to industry ups and downs and a lack of new projects.

National production fell this year, despite the start-up of the Quellaveco copper project in Moquegua region – among the most eagerly anticipated ones.

BNamericas reported in August that the mining sector will focus on brownfield projects and large and medium-sized mining contractors will have to follow this trend.

Pevoex, initially focused on mine drilling, blasting and exploitation services, now also focuses on mine construction and is looking to expand its civil works unit to broaden its scope and increase revenues.

BNamericas speaks with Rómulo Mucho, CEO of Pevoex and former deputy minister of energy and mines, about the areas into which the company is looking to expand and the growth outlook.

BNamericas: What was Pevoex’s initial business model? What areas did the company focus on?

Mucho: Pevoex was created in late 2001 to provide drilling and blasting services. Just when we were starting operations, development of the Camisea gas project – construction of the pipeline – began and we had the opportunity to work in partnership with Chilean firm Icem.

Antamina also started operating around then and we came in as a subcontractor for a large construction company and did blasting, civil works, among other things.

In the mining sector, we worked for five years with Las Bambas doing blasting work for the primary crusher and concentrator plant, and with Hudbay on Constancia.

BNamericas: Who are your current clients?

Mucho: We have a large portfolio. We're talking about Minsur, Buenaventura, Pan American Silver, Southern Copper, Nexa Resources and other medium-sized companies such as Colquisiri. We've had the opportunity to work on highway construction, since some construction companies require blasting and drilling services, just like mines.

Now we're exploiting a small pit in Nexa – where we've been working for six years – and we hope to extend the contract for another three years. The work represents a good part of our revenues and we're in negotiations to renew it. We are also doing presplitting operations for Cuajone and La Arena.

BNamericas: What does your civil works unit consist of and what services do you prioritize?

Mucho: Although our expertise in blasting and drilling allowed us to grow at first, there isn't demand every year. That was why we decided to diversify and create the civil works unit.

We are focused on the growth of tailings dams, crown ditches and the progressive closure of mines. This is constant work, and the market ranges from large to medium-sized mines.

The mining sector currently represents 70% of our revenues, but civil works could increase. Now we're doing closure works at the San Rafael mine and growing the tailings dams at Pallancata, Huarón and Colquisiri.

BNamericas: What's the benefit of focusing on tailings dams?

Mucho: There's always growth in tailings dams every two years or so. As the volume of ore mined and processed increases, this becomes almost constant work.

Maybe our future lies that way, too. We've already been invited to larger mines to do this type of work, but we haven't dared yet because we need equipment for larger volumes. We're on that path. The fact that no major new mining projects are emerging – aside from Quellaveco – also influences our commitment to the sector.

BNamericas: Do you have any plans for international expansion?

Mucho: We should have already crossed the border and we're going to do that. We're negotiating with some countries where we can enter by associating with local companies. We're interested in serving neighboring countries to the north.

BNamericas: What takeaways did you get from Peruvian companies at PDAC 2023 in Canada?

Mucho: Although there were discussions about the legal stability and attractive legal framework, there was no fresh news or discovery that stands out, unlike in regional peers such as Ecuador and Argentina.

In the case of Peru, the portfolio of more than 40 [mining] projects for US$53bn – which we've had for five years – hasn't changed much. If the works on the Corani, Yanacocha sulfides and Zafranal projects began, it would be another story.

BNamericas: What are Pevoex's expectations for 2023?

Mucho: This year we expect to increase our sales by 20%. Although last year we grew profits by 8%, our sales fell 8% as a result of the constant roadblocks, especially in December. The lack of supplies affects both major and complementary works.

This year we've already won a contract with a mining company in the south and we’ll focus on renewing contracts with mines with which we work in central Peru.

Construction of Buenaventura's San Gabriel project will advance this year and we have to participate in that whatever happens. That will help us pick up and we'll have between 200 and 300 workers in earth movements for that project, which will take at least two years. We've already had the opportunity to work with Buenaventura previously on their Yumpag project.