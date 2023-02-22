Potássio do Brasil set to advance US$2.5bn potash project this year
Potássio do Brasil, owned by Brazil Potash, a subsidiary of Canadian investment company Forbes & Manhattan, is planning to invest US$2.5bn in its Autazes potash project in Amazonas state.
Adriano Espeschit, CEO of Potássio do Brasil, talks to BNamericas about the licensing process, financing strategies and local engagement.
BNamericas: What are the main characteristics of the Autazes project?
Espeschit: This project is in the municipality of Autazes, 112km from Manaus, Amazonas state. On site, the extraction and processing of sylvinite will be carried out for the production of potassium chloride.
Project capacity is 2.2Mt/y, which is a relevant amount, because it corresponds to 20% of the volume consumed through Brazilian crops.
BNamericas: How is the licensing process going?
Espeschit: The project already has the preliminary license issued by Amazonas’ [environmental authority] Ipaam and now it only depends on the installation license, also from Ipaam.
I believe we will have news regarding this licensing this year and we will then be able to start building the project.
BNamericas: What are the investment plan and financing strategies?
Espeschit: We are going to invest US$2.5bn. We are working on several fronts in relation to funding.
Last year, we signed an offtake agreement with Brazilian agricultural conglomerate Amaggi, which agreed to buy 500,000t/y of our production for at least 15 years. This agreement also helps us in the search for financing.
We've already had talks with [development bank] BNDES and got positive feedback. And we’re talking to other international development banks.
We will have to buy equipment, so we are talking with potential suppliers, so they can also bring us financing solutions from their countries. We are in talks to buy equipment from suppliers in Europe, North America and China.
BNamericas: And how do you want to handle energy supply and logistics?
Espeschit: We will build a 165km transmission line connecting the project to the national grid. This will greatly benefit the local population of around 200,000 people, who today use diesel oil to generate power for their homes. This has a strong sustainability appeal in the region.
In terms of logistics, we have an agreement with Amaggi group, which will deliver our product to ports in the region.
BNamericas: Has the government changed the scenario for licensing and financing from state lenders?
Espeschit: As I mentioned, we were at BNDES this year and received a positive return of interest in continuing to talk about [financing]. This was a signal, not a signed agreement.
From the licensing point of view, I have not had any negative indications so far.
We are completely open to dialog with the local communities and with the indigenous peoples of the region. In fact, one of the commitments we want to make is to have around 80% of people from that region in our workforce.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Petrochemicals (Brazil)
How Bolivian energy policy may evolve under Arce
Luis Arce’s win in Bolivia’s presidential election on Sunday has raised questions as to what degree will his administration mirror that of Evo Mora...
COVID-19 seen as driver of sustainable financing
Investment opportunities are more attractive in Latin America thanks to the current crisis, according to PIMCO’s chief investment officer Scott Mat...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Petrochemicals
Get critical information about thousands of Petrochemicals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Alagoas PVC Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Etileno XXI Petrochemical Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Cellulosic ethanol plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Ivinhema Ethanol and Sugar Processing Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: Petrochemicals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Petrochemicals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Emerson Electric Co., Sucursal Brasil (Emerson Electric Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Vibra Energia S.A. (Vibra Energia)
-
Vibra Energia, formerly BR Distribuidora, is a Brazilian energy company and a subsidiary of federal giant Petrobras. The company operates in the following segments: filling stat...
- Company: Akzo Nobel Ltda. (AkzoNobel Brasil)
-
AkzoNobel Brasil is the Brazilian subsidiary of AkzoNobel, the Dutch global paints and coatings company and producer of specialty chemicals with operations in more than 80 count...
- Company: Mosaic Fertilizantes do Brasil Ltda. (Mosaic Brasil)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Logum Logística S.A. (Logum)
-
Logum Logística S.A. is a Brazilian company created to develop a multimodal logistics system to load, unload, transport, handle and store ethanol, as well as to operate ports an...
- Company: ADM do Brasil Ltda. (ADM do Brasil)
- Company: BASF S.A. (BASF Brasil)
-
BASF S.A (Basf Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of German chemical company BASF founded in 1958 in São Paulo, whose biggest chemical complex is located in Guaratinguetá, São ...
- Company: Dow Brasil S.A. (Dow Brasil)
-
Dow Brasil, the local subsidiary of US company Dow Chemical, has a diversified portfolio of advanced materials, basic chemicals and plastics, performance products and systems, a...
- Company: Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis (Ibama)
-
The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and of Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) is an agency of the federal government, linked to the Ministry of the Environment, that fun...
- Company: Pro‐Tech Engenharia Química Ltda. (Pro‐Tech Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...