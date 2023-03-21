Linked to Brazil's science, technology and innovation ministry, Finep is the largest public innovation promotion body in the country.

Created over 50 years ago, the entity oversees the fund for scientific and technological development, FNDCT, whose resources were often frozen in recent years due to fiscal restraints.

The outlook for 2023 is not much brighter. Finep's 2.5bn-real (US$477mn) budget was approved in 2022, but it cannot cover all necessary investments and demands of the innovation sector, according to Marcelo Camargo, Finep's head of applied research and development.

To make matters worse, private capital cannot provide a solution either, with high interest rates, investors wary of investing in startups and the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) adding extra woes.

In this interview, Camargo talks about the SVB collapse, Finep's role in bridging the private financing gap, budget constraints and more.

BNamericas: How does the SVB fallout impact innovation financing and public financing, considering the high interest rates and restrictive private investments?

Camargo: In common innovation theory, for each stage of the innovation project, you have an associated risk and as this risk is moderated, reduced, you start to need to seek different types of funding.

When the risk is very high, you only have one alternative: seeking the government as your partner, with non-reimbursable resources, with economic subsidies.

When the risk is more attenuated, but still high, the ideal is to look for a venture capitalist. Because this investor will pay little and exchange that investment for a considerable stake in the company. This investor is going to put some money into a bunch of innovative startups and one of them is going to become a unicorn and fund the rest of this investment.

Only after going through non-refundable resources and venture capital will the company have more muscle and be able to negotiate credit, offering as guarantees cash flow.

But this is the great difficulty in a country like ours, because you probably won't have a technological startup with consistent cash flow and you won't be able to have guarantees to back up the credit with the bank, even with a development bank. Development agencies negotiating credit have to respect Basel standards, which are very restrictive.

This more turbulent scenario is very bad for Brazil. A flu in the US turns into an epidemic in Brazil. Especially if we analyze that this middle stage, the venture capital one, is still very incipient in the country. The banks still have a very small role in this. Overall, you’ll see a dwindling of these opportunities.

BNamericas: And how does Finep position itself in a scenario like this?

Camargo: Finep has been around for over 50 years. If we analyze Finep's pipeline of programs aimed at micro and small innovative companies, it has improved a lot over the years. When I arrived at the company 15 years ago, I brought this private market vision of building a broader pipeline, understanding the different stages and looking at different financing models.

Now, there is a limitation on the company's participation in venture capital for technology companies, whether from a budgetary point of view, whether from a legal or regulatory point of view, or even as a matter of focus or objectives.

Finep’s Centelha, for example, is an ideation entry program, in which individuals can submit an idea prior to opening a company. For companies with a little more muscle, there's the Tecnova program. Both rely on subsidies, non-refundable resources.

Then, we have the Finep Start-up program, in which Finep invests directly into companies. There was a change in the law and today the agency no longer needs to launch a call, it can evaluate the projects it receives on a case-by-case basis.

And we have the credit part, through Inovacred, a program that we operate together with state development agencies and banks.

BNamericas: How are resources divided in these areas?

Camargo: Finep's investment in terms of private equity in the last four years has not exceeded 130mn reais. It is very little. This investment has more risk, it is more for the private sector.

As for credit, however, we have more expertise. In the last four years, Finep operated 8.5bn reais in terms of credit lines, roughly 2.5bn reais per year.

And in terms of non-reimbursable funds, Finep operated 1.6bn reais during this period, around 400mn reais per year. All this with FNDCT resources frozen.

Ideally, Finep should have 5bn reais or more in non-reimbursable resources each year, to face the challenges that we have in the country.

BNamericas: How do you solve this problem?

Camargo: It is difficult to encourage investment in innovation when you are talking about intangible, non-physical assets, and with a macroeconomic policy backed by very high interest rates. There is no way.

Either we overcome "rentismo" in the country and make this capital less speculative, more productive, yes, taking risks but within certain limits, generating employment, development, or we will not get out of this cycle. We'll always have chicken fights.

When we look at Brazil in a broad way, in terms of science and technology, it is possible to say that the country has only succeeded in three major areas.

One is oil, with Petrobras' advanced technology center Cenpes, which made us capable of developing technology for deep and ultra-deep waters.

The second is agriculture, with the country's strategic decision in the past to develop Embrapa. This gave us primacy in agricultural technology.

And the third is aeronautics. Embraer, today, is one of the world's largest companies in the aircraft development sector. Beyond these areas, we ended up missing several bandwagons and opportunities.

BNamericas: Which ones?

Camargo: Semiconductors, for instance, which we are now trying to catch up with, but with a big competitive disadvantage compared to South Korea, for example. Areas such as microelectronics.

Quantum computing, if we don't open our eyes, we'll end up missing out on, too. Artificial intelligence is another example, with ChatGPT and other emerging technologies already being trialed by many individuals.

In Brazil, we managed to bring together competences, resources and cutting-edge research institutions in the field of biotechnology. Because we have biodiversity that nobody else has. But if we fail to make progress in this area, we will also miss this boat, this opportunity.

I could also mention nanotechnology and renewable energies as thematic areas in which we should invest and pay more attention to.

But it's not possible to do that with the budget we have. With hiccups. With resources being blocked every now and then.

BNamericas: What are the perspectives in terms of budget and resources?

Camargo: 2022 was very productive for Finep, despite everything we went through.

We managed to perform smartly in terms of budget allocation. We thought about the company's pipeline and about innovation environments, which are the technology parks, the innovation centers.

In Brazil, we have an obligation to open university laboratories, especially so that micro and small companies can test their products, prototype and accelerate the development of their ideas.

BNamericas: Last year there was also the mandatory unfreezing of FNDCT resources, via a congressional bill, right?

Camargo: Yes. Overall, we had 2.7bn reais in non-reimbursable resources last year. In 2021, it was 1.1bn. In 2020, 928mn and in 2019, 850mn. We have been growing in 2022, by legal force, we reached a better scale of action.

But it can't be that way. We must have linearity and continuity. A tug of war between congress and the government is not possible. Innovation is a State, a national agenda. It must be.

Everything is extensively negotiated with the government for the federal budget. I fought a lot, along with my team, so that we now have the Tecnova 3 edition.

With credit, which is a resource that goes back to the government, it's a little easier. But with the subsidy, with the non-reimbursable resources.

BNamericas: What’s Finep’s 2023 budget?

Camargo: If I'm not mistaken, it was approved last year at 2.5bn reais. It's a small budget. And the unfreezing of FNDCT has not yet materialized. 2023 is going to be a very difficult year to implement new things.

In August last year, we launched a call to finance innovation centers and to date we have not been able to pay any installments because the resources are blocked.

It's one thing to have the budget approved; another is to have the resources made available. Brazil effectively needs to use the FNDCT.