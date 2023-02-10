The challenges of human capital in the era of mining 4.0
To successfully incorporate technology into the mining sector, it is not sufficient to have a technically qualified workforce, but they must also understand the new demands and the key factors in an innovative industry that now relies on automation and digitization.
This is outlined in the second edition of the transversal skills model for the mining industry 4.0, prepared by the mining skills council (CCM) and the Eleva program run by non-profit development organization Fundación Chile. The model provides guidelines on the new skills and abilities that human capital should acquire as a key element of the development of business technology.
BNamericas spoke with Vladimir Glasinovic, director of the Eleva program at the CCM-Eleva partnership and director of innovation and entrepreneurship at Fundación Chile, about the challenges of employee 4.0 and the study done with mining representatives and experts about the requirements.
BNamericas: Who in the mining sector in Chile took part in the study?
Glasinovic: The companies and mining operations of Anglo American, Antofagasta Minerals, BHP, CMP, Lumina Copper, Codelco, Collahuasi, Finning, Komatsu, Lundin Mining, Metso Outotec and Teck. As associations, the mining council, the association of industrial mining suppliers (Aprimin) and the Antofagasta industrial association (AIA), as well as independent suppliers, consultants and specialists. This sample represents more than 80% of the country's copper production.
Bnamericas: What are the challenges for workers in mining 4.0?
Glasinovic: First of all, we found that to increase productivity it's not enough to have technically qualified workers, but they must also know how to act and function appropriately in their duties.
To address this challenge, in 2019 we developed a model of behavioral competencies for mining that addressed issues such as operational discipline, results orientation, diversity and inclusion, among other things, which are currently requirements to facilitate labor relations and improve productivity.
Another challenge is the impact of rapid technological change on the mining workforce and communities. For this reason, in 2018 we published a study on new technologies in mining skills and in 2019 we launched the first edition of the transversal skills model for the mining industry 4.0, which addressed subjects such as logical-mathematical reasoning, creativity and innovation, critical thinking, data analysis, judgment and decision-making, and climate change.
The second edition adds the circular economy, digital management and integrated management of operations, which are not only useful for the mining sector, but also for other productive sectors that are in the process of digital transformation or automation.
Bnamericas: What are the main challenges of mining 4.0?
Glasinovic: Mining companies have a double challenge – on the one hand, to ensure the availability of new 4.0 talent to adopt new technologies and, on the other, to address their relationship with the environment in this context of automation and digitization. It's key to address these challenges in a collaborative manner between the public and private sectors.
BNamericas: How important is it for companies and suppliers in the sector to participate in your studies?
Glasinovic: The competencies identified have to be sectorally validated to guarantee that they are implemented in companies and in the training sector.
Our invitation is for mining companies to mass train their workforce in the incorporation of these nine skills. Similarly, we invite the training sector that is linked to mining to incorporate these skills into their programs and curricula.
There are at least three benefits of applying the model. First, the incorporation of competencies will make it more likely that the adoption of new technologies will be successful and deliver their full potential.
Second, if a job has been eliminated as a result of the adoption of a new technology, the model will make it easier and more likely for the worker to reconvert to another profile, either in or outside their company or even in another industry.
The third benefit is aimed at students, since these skills will be useful for them to join the mining sector or another productive sector that is undergoing an accelerated process of technological change. The skills will facilitate agile incorporation and an understanding of the work environment in a much more comprehensive way.
BNamericas: What is the role of the state and the mining ministry in promoting a better mining workforce in the country?
Glasinovic: The State and particularly the mining ministry took a key step by approving the 2050 national mining policy [PNM 2050] where goals are defined in the economic, social, environmental and institutional dimensions.
In the CCM-Eleva partnership we collaborate with monitoring and fulfillment of some of the goals established in the PNM 2050, such as increasing the participation of women to 20% in the labor force by 2025 and raising their participation in managerial positions to 25%.
The stage that comes now is the implementation of the PNM 2050, which will be a collective challenge, where both the State and the private sector will contribute and work collectively to achieve the objectives.
BNamericas: What do you think of current administration of mining in Chile?
Glasinovic: As the CCM-Eleva partnership, we have always worked with the government and representatives of the ministries of mining, education, labor and women and gender equality, as well as Sence [the national training service], Corfo and ChileValora [the national committee of certification of labor competencies] are actively participating in our strategic council in an advisory capacity regarding the challenges of the mining workforce.
