The spread of illegal mining in Ecuador led the government of Guillermo Lasso to declare it a threat to national security in January after identifying that it has direct links to other criminal activity such as money laundering, drug trafficking and arms trafficking.

The declaration is accompanied by a commitment to support legal mining concessions, with the backing of the police and the armed forces in controlling operations and acting when there are impediments for mining companies to operate.

Illegal mining is of such magnitude that it has even penetrated protected areas, such as the Podocarpus national park, in the southeast of the country on the border with Peru.

According to a study by NGO Amazon Andes Monitoring Project (MAAP), 4,500 people have been detected in 222 illegal mining camps in the park, where gold is extracted through tunnel drilling.

Similar situations occur in the Amazon region, in the provinces of Napo and Orellana.

Illegal mining even seems to be supported by some officials and members of the military. In a recent radio interview, the former commander in chief of the Ecuadoran army, Luis Altamirano, said that in the town of Buenos Aires, in the north of the country, which a few years ago was taken over by 10,000 illegal miners, order was maintained by a former high-ranking member of the armed forces, who had recruited military and police personnel. The official was identified but was not sanctioned by the courts.

BNamericas spoke with former mining undersecretary Fernando Benalcázar about the reasons for the spread of illegal mining, among other issues.

BNamericas: What is the reason for the advance in recent years of illegal mining in Ecuador?

Benalcázar: The mining regulator has failed and illegal mining has proliferated. In July 2020 illegal mining was identified as being in 21 of Ecuador's 23 continental provinces.

The issue of illegal mining is not new. It has been dragging on for many years due to a series of factors such as the institutional weakness of the regulator, as far as mining is concerned, as well as evident corruption, demonstrated, for example, a couple of months ago when the director of control of illegal mining ended in preventive detention after an operation carried out by the prosecutor's office.

Added to this is the legal situation of a former energy and mines minister, immersed in an investigation, after his office and residencies in Quito and Guayaquil were raided in an operation by the prosecutor's office, due to a complaint about the sale of job positions in the mining sector.

All this creates the perfect breeding ground for the lack of control in the mining sector.

To all of the above, we must add another important factor for the mining sector: hundreds of environmental and water use permits that are blocked, not only for large-scale mining but also for small, medium and artisanal ones.

BNamericas: Does the fact that the mining cadastre is still closed also influence the situation?

Benalcázar: The opening of the cadastre is not a significant factor, but it does influence the situation since potential areas of interest for local or international investors, which are not awarded or concessioned, are areas in which illegal activity can grow more easily.

These areas, which have a strong environmental impact, are not regulated or controlled by the environmental authority.

The offer made by this administration regarding the opening of the cadastre would have to be issued in the coming months because on May 10, 2021 the Inter-American Development Bank approved and designated the required funds. Progress has been made in the process, the cleaning up of the cadastre has continued and the acquisition of a hack-proof technological platform is underway.

The conditions are in place for the reopening of the cadastre, which will be a positive sign for investors, but which must go hand in hand with the security issue, which is why the declaration made by the government on the threat that [illegal] mining constitutes to national security is important, but that declaration must be turned into concrete actions.

BNamericas: Is there enough regulation to control the advance of illegal mining?

Benalcázar: The issue of illegal mining is typified in the criminal code as a crime that goes beyond the competence of the mining control authorities and falls within the scope of the special commission for the control of illegal mining, established more than a decade ago.

According to the commission's guidelines, several ministries must participate in the control, including those of the environment, energy and government, with which the armed forces and the police can work together to have more effective actions, as was the case of Buenos Aires.

There is no lack of legislation to control illegal mining, what is lacking is the ability to enforce controls, to which is added judicial impunity.

It cannot be that since 2019, when the illegal miners were evicted from the town of Buenos Aires, no one has been sentenced and no one is serving a jail sentence.

It is also noteworthy that an off-duty soldier who was in charge of providing security to the illegals has not been tried.

BNamericas: One of the examples of illegal mining is the Río Blanco project. Its operator, Junefield, took the case to international courts. What can we expect there?

Benalcázar: That's right. In October of last year, after waiting two and a half years and finding no response from the authorities, the company took the case to the international courts, and the demand for US$480mn remains.

That is a case in which leading law firms, based in London and Paris, will continue the process. This year the [members of the] Court of Arbitration will certainly be defined and the Ecuadoran government will have to defend itself in a very difficult case, since there is even a judicial resolution that orders the removal of the armed forces from the area.

There could only be a military presence if the executive branch declares an emergency zone or a decree is issued due to the lack of security for residents.

BNamericas: After the results of the referendum and local elections on February 5, which are adverse to the government, could illegal mining benefit?

Benalcázar: The declaration of illegal mining as a threat to national security and the offer to take the measures required to combat it is an important step in mining policy and support for legal activity.

I think the government had the best of intentions with that announcement, but unfortunately, at this time, with the obvious political weakness and the threats from indigenous organizations, it will be very difficult for the State to intervene in certain cases of illegal mining.

The government will have to use a very intelligent strategy to define where it can intervene. For example, it will be easier for it to intervene in illegal mining in the Amazon, in the Napo River, than to intervene in the Cordillera del Cóndor or Buenos Aires itself.

Strategically you must select where the positive impact will be greater than the risk of a confrontation.

BNamericas: In other words, projects will slow down again as the political crisis passes and we see how the executive-legislative relationship and the government-indigenous relationship evolve?

Benalcázar: That's right. There are a series of pending issues, especially related to the technical committees that were created after the indigenous demonstrations and blockades last June.

Among the issues that must be defined are the environmental consultation law and the binding technical table, which could give the indigenous sectors the power to make decisions about mining projects and even about the mines in operation, as accepted by then-minister Xavier Vera contrary to all legal principles.

With the current political situation, it is foreseeable that investors in the mining sector will continue to be cautious, although the investment commitments signed by the companies cannot be totally stopped.

Not having the prior consultation law will be a factor that will be manipulated by social pressure groups and environmentalists who want prior consultation to be carried out throughout the country and that it be binding.

BNamericas: Do you expect progress on any project this year, despite the political situation and tension with indigenous groups?

Benalcázar: On the horizon for this year I see two projects: La Plata, which still does not have an investment contract, and Curipamba, which has already signed it. However, both projects have very big challenges to face.

BNamericas: So in the remaining two years of the Lasso government, there will be no further progress in mining in the country?

Benalcázar: It’s a complex issue, it will be difficult for the projects to advance, with the exception of projects covered by investment contracts.

Before the end of the government, with strong support and political determination, we’ll be able to see the construction of the Curipamba and La Plata mines.