Brazil’s Minas Gerais state has historically attracted large amounts of investment to the mining sector, especially for iron ore, but it has gradually become more diversified.

In recent years the state has managed to bring in investment to the lithium and solar energy businesses, and it is now looking to attract investors in the infrastructure and sanitation sectors, including the planned privatization of water utility Copasa.

Fernando Passalio de Avelar, state secretary for economic development, talks with BNamericas about Minas Gerais’ investment strategy and goals.

BNamericas: What is the potential of the lithium segment in Minas Gerais?

Avelar: Lithium has never been as important as it is now.

Currently, the leading countries in relation to lithium are Australia, Chile and Argentina, and Brazil did not appear on this map until recently due to a very outdated legislation that limited lithium exports.

We then saw two key events that gave a boost to the lithium segment in Brazil.

One was the boom generated by electric mobility, the energy transition and the need for batteries, and the other was the modernization of our legislation.

I was recently in Australia showing the potential of lithium in Minas Gerais, promoting our market and showing investors that they do not need to look for assets in Africa.

BNamericas: What projects and companies are currently more advanced in the state’s lithium segment?

Avelar: The most prominent and advanced is without a doubt the Sigma project, which has its licenses, but in addition to Sigma, we have at least four other companies with projects advancing.

We have signed a memorandum of understanding with Latin Resources, which is investing in the Salinas project.

In addition, we have Atlas Lithium Corporation, Deep Rock and Lithium Ionic investing in lithium projects here in the state.

Also, [lithium company] CBL, which is no longer owned by the state government, is increasing its investments.

BNamericas: Why has Minas Gerais been in the spotlight in terms of lithium projects, compared to other states?

Avelar: In addition to the fact that our lithium reserves are huge, our legislation is modern.

Meanwhile, the legislation that existed until recently in Brazil was obsolete, meaning that we did not have lithium exploration in the country for many years.

Brazil fell asleep in relation to its lithium potential with the old legislation, but Minas Gerais managed to pave its own road.

BNamericas: In addition to mining, what are the other sectors where the state sees most potential for attracting investment?

Avelar: If we make a ranking of investments in Minas Gerais of the recent years, mining is number one since we are a major global iron ore producer, and now we have also attracted investments for lithium and gold projects.

Secondly, the photovoltaic segment has attracted a lot of investment. In the last four years, which marked the first term of the administration of governor Romeu Zema, we saw 280bn reais [US$55bn] in private sector investments, with mining attracting 90bn reais and solar energy 60bn reais.

We can now be considered a major global player in solar energy, and this is changing the state.

In addition to these two segments, I see potential for attracting investments in the infrastructure area, mainly rail projects, and e-commerce, due to our privileged geographical location.

BNamericas: Do you have an estimate for when a new compensation agreement between mining firms and the authorities related to the Mariana tailings dam collapse is likely to be signed, and how these funds will be invested?

Avelar: I consider it reckless to talk about a deadline or any detail regarding this agreement, because it involves many different agents.

These negotiations involve 35 municipalities, the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, the prosecutors, courts, and Samarco, Vale and BHP representatives.

This agreement is different from what happened in Brumadinho, when governor Romeu Zema took over the negotiations and reached an agreement that benefited the population.

The [original] agreement regarding Mariana was badly made by the previous government, so it needs to be renegotiated.

BNamericas: Will the state government push ahead with the plan to privatize Copasa?

Avelar: This is a priority privatization for the government. We have a broad privatization program and it is part of our plan to privatize [multi-business firm] Codemig and [power company] Cemig, in addition to Copasa. At this moment we are looking at what would be the best privatization model for each one. Regarding Copasa, in the coming months we will likely submit a privatization proposal to the state legislators.

Our goal is to increase the efficiency of the state and this has helped Minas Gerais to attract a lot of private investment in recent years.