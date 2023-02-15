Building out storage capacity is seen as vital to Chile’s energy transition efforts, particularly in the short term, in order to help combat electricity dumping.

Storage capacity will likely be deployed along three vectors: renewables-energy storage complexes, long-duration standalone storage and power flow regulation.

Renewables-storage hybrid projects are leading the charge in terms of capacity, with schemes in the testing, construction and evaluation phases.

Chile now has an energy storage and electromobility law which is expected to help support growth in associated investment, particularly in standalone projects. Developers are awaiting the secondary legislation, due by end-November, that will establish the rules and regulations.

To explore the topic, BNamericas conducted an email interview with Pablo Peñaranda, from US-based engineering, procurement, consulting and development firm Black & Veatch. Peñaranda is the firm’s Latin America process industries, mining & manufacturing business development manager.

BNamericas: How important or significant was the enactment of the energy storage and electromobility law in Chile?

Peñaranda: This is something that was long awaited since there are currently various renewable energy investment projects on hold and others that simply weren't viable to be able to dispatch power on account of the current restrictions of the transmission system, which is saturated.

The [non-conventional renewable energy] NCRE dumping volumes are still high, which could be equivalent to the electricity consumption of more than 250,000 average families in one year.

The new law addresses two issues of the national contingency – storage and electromobility – and gives a greater boost to investment and implementation of BESS projects, or battery energy storage systems, and will also encourage the transition towards electromobility.

Current installed capacity of the electricity matrix is around 35% renewable energies, with the rest thermal, hydropower and others. For their part, the BESS projects in operation don't even contribute 1%.

In addition, the regulation is a bit broader since it's not only focused on storing energy from wind or solar generation projects, but also considers promoting standalone storage projects, independent BESS.

Although the BESS projects aren't the ultimate solution, they will serve in this transition period until we can count on the new direct current (HVDC) electric transmission system [Kimal-Lo Aguirre] that could be in operation by the end of this decade.

BNamericas: Do you think it will trigger the investment?

Peñaranda: Yes, of course. An increase in investment in energy storage projects is expected in the future. In fact, many of the renewable energy generating companies have already started – prior to the law – bidding processes for BESS projects, which seek to complement their current and future assets. More than 5GWh are envisioned in tenders for this type of project.

In addition, it should be noted that, to date, most Latin American governments and the private sector have demonstrated continuity in their commitment to carbon neutrality initiatives.

However, it must be considered that there is a global risk of recession that we cannot ignore, and that growth in the region is projected to be weaker than in 2022. To put things in context, during 2022 we achieved growth of 3.2% in the region and this year it may reach 1.5%.

BNamericas: Is the current price of batteries a potential barrier to mass adoption? If so, when might we see a major decline in prices?

Peñaranda: Although battery prices have dropped significantly since 2013, when lithium-ion batteries cost around US$730/kWh, and today we are reaching an average of US$150/kWh as a result of improvements in the processes for obtaining raw materials (lithium carbonate and hydroxide), in the last three years the average price has been quite stable, and this year the trend is expected to continue. However, there are forecasts that by 2024 prices will begin to drop. In fact, it's estimated that by 2026 it could reach US$100/kWh.

The above holds true as long as the extraction and operation projects materialize and those already built can reach their expected operating capacity.

BNamericas: In Chile, do you think we will see more standalone storage projects or more projects integrated into solar or wind plants? Or is it still difficult to predict?

Peñaranda: Both scenarios are expected to occur simultaneously, inclusive.

There may be many solar and wind projects that will only make commercial sense if an energy storage project is incorporated into them – in fact, there are many already under development and with environmental approval that were waiting for the approval of this law to be viable – and, on the other hand, there will be investment in standalone projects to a lesser extent, which don't need to be integrated into a solar or wind project.

It's important to emphasize that there are industries that, due to the critical nature of their production processes, cannot afford to have failures in electrical interconnectivity, so a BESS project would provide them with the complement they need to avoid variations/intermittency in electricity availability in the face of a possible failure in the transmission system.

BNamericas: In Latin America, what would be the role of Black & Veatch in this new segment? Process optimization for example?

Peñaranda: Our role is to continue to support our clients and the industry with experience in energy generation, storage and transmission, contributing with solutions that are sustainable and innovative.

Today we're implementing close to 2GW of renewable energy in projects in the US per year and, in addition to the energies we already know (wind and solar), we're also present in all phases of green hydrogen projects: initial engineering studies, more mature phases execution of EPCs (we're working on the second-largest green hydrogen project being developed in the US, with about 250MW that produce about 100t/d of hydrogen), so we want to transfer all this knowledge and experience to Latin America.

We add value to the industry with the integration of the best existing technologies for the development of these projects, and we provide a comprehensive solution to our clients. Latin America offers a great market for us given the great commitment that exists toward carbon neutrality.

To be more specific, today we're developing and evaluating 62 studies related to green hydrogen, and not only for power generation, but also for process improvement.

BNamericas: In terms of clean energy storage, how are policies progressing in Latin America and what alternatives does the industry have to meet the established goals? Which are the most profitable and recommended?

Peñaranda: All countries are aligned to continue integrating renewable energies, although some with greater intensity than others. Not all countries have the same speed and interests in their implementation, since they're conditioned by the natural resources they have to feed their matrix.

In the case of Chile, this has been linked to the import of gas, oil and coal combined with its water resources. Peru, for example, where most of its energy is thermal (gas) and hydro. You can also name Colombia, which bases most of its energy matrix on hydroelectric generation.

Therefore, the natural resources that each country has will determine the speed in transforming its energy matrix to renewable energy.

As for the most recommended technologies, this will undoubtedly depend on the location, geography, access, among other factors. Today – at least Chile – has the opportunity to become a country where a different energy storage alternative is produced, which can be through the use of hydrogen. This technology is revolutionizing energy storage because it can be stored, maintained, made available and transported, which is very different from the battery factor.

There are three ways to store hydrogen: liquefied, compressed and in salt caverns. One of the projects in which we're participating involves storage in salt caverns, which is the most economic way to do it.

BNamericas: Obviously, regarding battery systems, the most typical mineral or “input” today is lithium. But is there potential to adopt other minerals or materials for its manufacture?

Peñaranda: Lithium has always been talked about as a raw material for the manufacture of batteries. It's what is currently best known and where the industry has developed, either extracted as brine, hard rock or spodumene. However, other chemical companies have already developed and implemented other types of raw materials, such as batteries based on sodium and sulfur, or NAS, which is a technology that even has greater storage potential than lithium.

We must be very attentive to what happens with hydrogen, since it has very attractive storage properties that could eventually displace traditional battery systems.