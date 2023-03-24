Guatemala is preparing to go to the polls on June 25 of this year in general elections (presidential and local), with a high degree of electoral fragmentation: Around 30 parties are qualified to present candidates.

To date, at least three of these candidacies have been rejected by the electoral court, resulting in social discontent and the use of judicial remedies.

BNamericas spoke with Guatemala-based political analyst Eduardo Núñez, who spoke about the risks of the electoral process and its importance for the rest of Central America.

Núñez, a Costa Rican national, is an election expert who has worked in Guatemala for over two decades and currently manages the National Democratic Institute for Central America's regional program. The opinions expressed in this interview were made in a personal capacity.

BNamericas: Why are there so many political parties competing in these general elections?

Núñez: There is no unequivocal explanation, but a multivariable one. Guatemala has produced more than 100 political parties in the country's 38 years of democracy. The average life of the parties is 10 years: In each election between 4 and 7 parties arise, and between three and six die, which gives an image of a highly fragmented system with low institutionality.

The paradox is that we have a highly fragmented party system, but there are political-territorial structures in the country in departments, regions, municipalities, which have managed to remain in force, and which allows some deputies and mayors to continue in office competing for different parties. This explains why in the 2019 election 60 percent of the deputies changed, but the dynamics of association and alliances did not change, because what gives them stability is not the political parties but rather the political structures in the territory. It is a very characteristic phenomenon in Latin America, possibly with the exception of Uruguay, where there is a tendency for party systems to fragment throughout the region. In Central America, for example, in Honduras where there was an old bipartisanship, today they have 14 parties, in El Salvador they already have 12 or 13 parties. In Costa Rica there are now around thirty national parties and more than 70 at the province level.





BNamericas: What is the formula that best represents President Alejandro Giammattei 's project? Do you think you will succeed in these elections?

Núñez: We have a unique phenomenon in Guatemala: no party that has governed during the democratic period has governed again, and several have disappeared or diminished notably, as is the case of the Christian Democracy that formed the first government of the period. The current ruling party, the Vamos party, has launched a very robust strategy to start recruiting mayors in an attempt to generate an election that will allow them to remain politically relevant. However, the level of approval of the president of the republic is low, and there is a widespread discontent, for which it seems that this strategy could be unsuccessful. The president has had a fairly stable legislative alliance and within it are the parties of the two presidential candidates who are leading the polls: Zury Ríos (Valor) and Sandra Torres (National Unity of Hope). I don't know if we can talk about continuity because it is very likely that there will be a change of political party, but if the polls are true and they are confirmed on June 25, we could have two women in the second round who have been more or less close to the party in power.





BNamericas: Do you think this will affect President Giammattei's project, as in the case of infrastructure projects?

Núñez: There is a trend in the country in which the power of the presidency has been diminishing to coexist with an increasingly powerful legislative power, which forces it to establish alliances. Although the executive power is the one that has control of the budget, the congress of the republic not only has to approve it but also has the capacity to modify it in one of its key components such as the geographical list of works. This is the list of works that will be promoted in the following fiscal period, year after year. The infrastructure plan derives from the political agreement between the government and the banks. The deputies, the mayors are interested in having work. It is a collaborative process.

I would say that the public investment strategy that the president has been using does not seem to have been affected per se, but the problem of implementing this strategy is more associated with a problem of accumulated institutional weakness, which is sustained wear and tear on the country.





BNamericas: What are the challenges of this electoral process?

Núñez: One of the main elements is that we are going to the most fragmented election in the country's political party system. We are going with 30 legally registered parties, of which 26 have proposed presidential binomials. In the 2019 election there were 28 parties with legal registration, and in the 2015 election there were 27. This represents a great challenge in terms of electoral administration, the ability of parties to position themselves socially or politically in the political imagination and generate a base social voting, and in obtaining funds to maintain the campaigns.





BNamericas: What about the legislation that will govern it?

Núñez: Although this election goes with the same electoral and political parties law that was reformed in 2016 and applied in 2019, that legislation has four areas or issues where the formulation of the rules is diffuse and therefore generates possibilities that there is a differentiated or discretionary application of the law, or at least a perception that there may be one in four issues. These are: the rules for recording private contributions to electoral campaigns, the division of time in the media among all the parties that present candidates for presidential or legislative elections, the definition of the differences between the pre-campaign and the campaign, (that is, how to differentiate proselytism from electoral propaganda), and the criteria for qualifying the candidacies, which is the biggest debate that is currently taking place in Guatemala, since there is a perception among a group of political actors and civil society that that standardized criteria have not been applied to qualify presidential candidacies. This law brings with it problems that were already visible in 2019 and that have a concrete impact on the rules of the game.





BNamericas: How deep is this lack of confidence in the electoral process?

Núñez: Citizen confidence in the elections and in the institutional framework as a whole is low: around 2 out of 10 citizens have confidence in the functioning of the Guatemalan electoral regime, which is its lowest point in the country's democratic history. This has been an erosion over the years, not a single event. It's a gradual loss of confidence.





BNamericas: What could all these factors lead to?

Núñez: This creates conditions for the generation of a phenomenon known as “judicialization”, which refers to the degree to which political parties or non-state actors make use of judicial resources to try to change the rules or affect certain candidacies. I am talking about the improper or intentional use of judicial resources to try to affect or change the rules of the game, candidacies, or eventually certain results.





BNamericas: What would be the result of this phenomenon of prosecution?

Núñez: The 2019 election resulted in the exclusion of two or three relevant candidates in the country, who were ultimately unable to compete due to administrative or judicial impediments. It cannot be ruled out that this phenomenon will repeat itself on this occasion, and several presidential candidacies have already been rejected. The judicial use could mean an anticipated purification of the set of electoral competitors. The fact is that between 5 and 10 percent of the candidacies presented for federal and local positions have been rejected.

The disqualification of the candidacies installs fraud narratives in the country's debate, this further affects citizen confidence in the elections and further contaminates the political climate in the country.





BNamericas: What would be the effects of this electoral process both in Guatemala and in Central America?

Núñez: If one were to look at Central America as a whole, one would see that there is a trend of democratic institutional deterioration in the entire region, where possibly the most acute point is Nicaragua, but in the other countries there is also to a greater or lesser extent and Guatemala is not The exeption. Until now the country has been able to guarantee reasonably honest elections, and it seems to me that this is the fundamental challenge facing the country: to make sure that all this political contamination does not lead to an electoral crisis that has an effect on the positions that take office. January 14, 2024. It is essential that the Guatemalan election go well to drive away from the region that ghost that we are in a process of recession or democratic regression, and at least show that even in contexts of risk, threat and vulnerability we have the capacity to do the elections well, which is the pillar on which the democratic process in Central America has been built since 1983.