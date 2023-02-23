The Brazilian train manufacturing industry is likely to face a challenging scenario in 2023, although the medium-term outlook is more optimistic.

Last year, manufacturers delivered 1,300 freight cars and 54 freight locomotives but no sales of passenger rolling stock, according to rail equipment manufacturers' association Abifer. The previous year, 1,800 freight cars and 67 locomotives were delivered, plus 35 passenger trains.

Abifer president Vicente Abate talked with BNamericas about the outlook for the industry.

BNamericas: What is the scenario for locomotive and railcar manufacturing in Brazil?

Abate: We had very positive years in 2015 and 2016, when we recorded deliveries of around 4,700 freight cars per year.

At that time, we saw several early renewals of concessions and it was expected that in later years there would be a decline.

We reached rock bottom in 2019, with around 1,000 freight cars delivered, and then we had a certain recovery in 2020 and 2021.

In 2022, we had a new slowdown in the sector, when only 1,300 freight cars, 54 locomotives and no passenger cars were delivered, maintaining a high level of idleness in our factories.

BNamericas: What are the expectations for 2023?

Abate: Our backlog currently comprises around 600 freight cars and I imagine it will be very difficult to reach the level of 2022, even considering that we still have 10 months ahead of us this year.

But I assume that for 2024 and 2025 the numbers may be better. We could go back to a level of up to 1,500 freight cars in those years.

BNamericas: What explains the performance of the sector in recent years?

Abate: It's hard to give a single explanation, but we have to consider that we've been through a change of government and in these processes companies are always waiting to make a decision on their investments.

There is also the issue of Russia's war in Ukraine, which despite not having a direct relationship with Brazil always impacts perceptions regarding long-term investments.

BNamericas: What do you expect to trigger a more positive scenario for 2024 and 2025?

Abate: [Iron ore miner] Bamin must buy freight cars for its operations in Bahia.

In addition, we have current railway concessionaires that may resume ordering if the country's economy picks up.

We also have a very important program that I hope the current government will advance, which is the so-called Green Railroad Fleet Program. This program was established during the previous government and regulates the sector for the purchase of sustainable wagons and locomotives, in terms of energy efficiency and the use of renewable fuels.

This may create the need to renew our [train] fleet, which today comprises around 130,000 cars and 3,500 locomotives.

BNamericas: In terms of railway projects, which ones would you highlight as important in the sector?

Abate: If the new government succeeds in unblocking the process of concessions for Ferrogrão, this will be positive for the sector.

We also have the Ferrovia de Integração Centro Oeste [FICO] project, which makes us optimistic about the coming years.

However, we also have other not so positive news, such as the recent decision on the Malha Oeste concession contract to continue with Rumo for the next 24 months. It would be better if this issue were defined now and a new concession offered in an auction later this year.