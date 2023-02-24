Brazil launched 22mn renewable energy certificates (I-RECs) in 2022 and by 2025, this volume should reach 100mn, according to Instituto Totum, which is conceptualizing and managing certification programs focused on products, services and people.

While I-RECs are already widespread in the electricity sector, biogas and biomethane consumers are only starting to look with interest at this type of investment, Totum's CEO Fernando Giachini Lopes tells BNamericas in this interview.

BNamericas: How does the I-REC system work?

Lopes: Every 1MWh that companies consume without guarantee of renewable origin is equivalent to a footprint of about 100kg of carbon dioxide, the standard for measuring the greenhouse effect.

The purchase of I-REC certificates is a way to decrease or even zero out this carbon footprint of electricity consumers. Each I-REC issued by a renewable energy producing plant, like wind, photovoltaic, biomass or a small hydro plant, corresponds to 1MWh of energy generated from a renewable source.

BNamericas: Which are the main actions of Instituto Totum in Brazil?

Lopes: We started acting in the renewable energy sector about 10 years ago, after being approached by [wind power association] Abeeólica and [power generator association] Abragel, in order to create an instrument to value renewable energies. So we developed a system of renewable certificates from Brazil.

In 2016, we were contacted by the I-REC Standard foundation to be able to validate the Brazilian system within the international logic of I-RECs.

We also have a strong presence in greenhouse gas reporting, verifying greenhouse gas inventories.

And we developed, more recently, the biomethane certificate [Gas-REC]. Just as we did with our REC system, we’re in the process of accrediting certification for renewable natural gas. By the end of the year, we should have this system accredited by I-REC Standard.

BNamericas: Is this a reflection of the expansion of the biogas and biomethane markets in Brazil?

Lopes: Mainly with the entry of the sugar-alcohol sector into the biogas and biomethane markets, with the vinasse. Before, biogas and biomethane projects were basically associated with small-scale swine and livestock farming, using the biogas for distributed energy generation. But for the industrial environment, larger scale was needed, so ethanol and sanitation are providing that.

The Fortaleza landfill [in Ceará state] supplies biomethane to a gas pipeline, which also transports fossil natural gas. So, at a certain moment, you can't identify which gas the consumer is using. And the industry, at the end, needs to know this.

By developing a registration and claim system, or booking claim system, we can generate a certificate for each cubic meter of biomethane consumed. Then, consumers can buy the certificate and allocate the renewable portion to themselves. And this helps reduce their carbon footprint.

BNamericas: A Brazilian biomethane producer is studying connecting their plant to a gas pipeline, but some customers prefer to receive the product by truck to ensure that it was not mixed with fossil natural gas. Could I-RECs solve this issue?

Lopes: Yes, we offer a kind of virtual pipeline. We guarantee that no organization will question the volume of certified biomethane. Furthermore, it would be nonsense to use a diesel truck, for example, to deliver a less carbon intensive solution.

BNamericas: How is the growth of the market for I-RECs in Brazil progressing?

Lopes: In the electricity sector, the market has gained greater speed in the last five years and has been doubling in size each year. In 2021, about 9mn certificates were sold, which is equivalent to 9MMWh of renewable energy. In 2022, this number jumped to 22mn. In January this year we’re up about 80% compared to the same month in 2022. The tendency is that in 2023 we’ll double this number again, to 40mn, 45mn certificates, reaching 100mn in 2025.

This market is consolidating. Until a few years ago, people came to us to understand the logic of I-RECs. Today, they come to us to buy them.

Another market in evidence is that of green buildings. For a building to be green, it has to meet a long list of requirements. One of them is to generate or consume renewable energy. A commercial building can generate renewable energy through solar panels, for instance, but this does not supply all its demand. Then, the complementary need comes through the certificates to perform at the required score.

The gas markets are much more recent. The first unit we certified was Adecoagro's, in Mato Grosso, an ethanol plant. And, more recently, we certified an MDC biomethane plant that injects into the Fortaleza gas pipeline.

BNamericas: Has the ESG agenda resulted in concrete actions in Brazil or is it still more of a marketing issue, especially in comparison with Europe?

Lopes: It’s difficult to compare with the European market, where there are targets for consumption and generation of renewable energy, which do not exist in Brazil. In Europe, 600mn RECs are moved per year. In the US, something similar. Brazil does not reach 10% of this, but the comparison is not fair because there are no obligations here, the market is 100% voluntary.

But among the countries that use I-RECs, apart from Europe, the US, and Canada, Brazil is in second place, behind only China. The global market for I-RECs has been doubling every year, and multinational companies are very comfortable acquiring I-RECs for their plants worldwide.

Our role in Brazil is that of an administrator. We don't commercialize I-RECs; that's the energy traders, like Brookfield, CPFL, etc. We provide the platform where these operations are registered.

BNamericas: Has the market for I-RECs advanced in other Latin American countries?

Lopes: I-REC is present in several countries in the region, such as Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, as well as Central America and Mexico.

Chile, for example, has annual demand for 11mn I-RECs. A company that consumes electricity in Chile is obliged to buy I-RECs within Chile. In the case of Brazil, Argentine, Paraguayan and Uruguayan companies can use I-RECs from Brazil because they have some kind of interconnection [they buy/sell energy to/from Brazil].

I-RECs help leverage renewable sources, especially in countries where the matrix is not as renewable as in the Brazilian case.

BNamericas: Could a self-producer of energy that uses, for example, a solar photovoltaic plant to supply its steel plant, acquire I-RECs or would this be unnecessary?

Lopes: If the self-production is done inside the plant, with the cable directly connected, it’s obviously consuming renewable electric energy, so in this case the issue is solved, without the need for RECs of this energy. This is true for the case of an ethanol plant, with the burning of sugarcane bagasse, for example.

But there are companies that do remote self-generation, so in these cases the good practice is that RECs are generated.

We’ll address all these issues at I-REC Day Brazil on March 9 in São Paulo.