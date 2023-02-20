Colombia’s infrastructure focus has shifted toward sustainability, including rail, fluvial and intermodal transport, but also tertiary roads.

In its 2022 infrastructure report, political risk consultancy Colombia Risk Analysis highlighted the broad political consensus regarding the sector, which is of vital importance for the country.

BNamericas talks to the company’s director, Sergio Guzmán, about the sector's financial and political risk outlook.

BNamericas: What are the prospects for the infrastructure sector and how might the global economic situation impact tenders?

Guzmán: High-interest rates are affecting the sector most because a large part of this sector leverages itself on the financial and credit markets to obtain liquidity. Rates are currently quite high.

This situation makes the business more expensive for new projects and that will create a problem for companies to achieve financial closure to begin the construction stages.

In addition, President Gustavo Petro's announcements about the infrastructure sector have generated uncertainty about the government’s will to successfully conclude projects, including the government's attitude toward public participation to the detriment of private participation, announcements about creating a public mining company, announcements to reduce tolls, among others.

The government often wonders why some public companies that have a social purpose are profitable. Petro would like to see more social purpose and less profit, and that is not exactly the mission of many infrastructure and public service companies.

It is going to be a challenge for many companies to find communication bridges with the government because there is a difference of opinion about the role the private sector should play in society.

BNamericas: Will this challenge of finding communication bridges limit companies?

Guzmán: It limits the interest of many companies in Colombia, but other companies, particularly from China, may find opportunities to do business in this country.

BNamericas: Could infrastructure companies leave Colombia due to the political-economic situation?

Guzmán: Not at the moment. I think that a lot of companies are assessing whether or not to bid for projects, but certainly they won't be leaving the country.

BNamericas: Which infrastructure segments would be most attractive for Chinese companies?

Guzmán: Rails, highways, ports and airports, which are sectors in which China has not only shown interest but also accumulated experience, proving it's a serious partner, with credibility and not insignificant market experience.

In Ecuador, for example, there has been a very good experience, particularly regarding roads. Perhaps trust is falling regarding hydroelectric plants, but that doesn't mean [Colombia] will ignore that experience.

I think there are opportunities for potential partnerships between Chinese companies and the Colombian government, since this country has an infrastructure deficit compared with its Latin American peers.

BNamericas: Where is that deficit mainly?

Guzmán: Throughout the country. For example, Colombia doesn't have a dual highway connecting its main cities, like Bogotá and Medellín.

The government wants to build that highway. [Petro] also talked about the train between Barranquilla and Buenaventura and said he wants to put the Bogotá train underground.

It is a government of dreams, so to speak.

BNamericas: What are the main political and economic infrastructure and construction challenges?

Guzmán: The main challenges will be security, integrity risks – I don't want to say corruption – associated with infrastructure and particularly in the sector's value chain.

Another major risk is contractual, as suggested by the change the government is proposing for line No. 1 of the Bogotá metro.

There's a risk that Colombia won't comply with the contracts it promised to honor and that's very dangerous for investors; it is a very undesirable situation.

Economy, security, integrity and contractual risk are the main challenges.

BNamericas: How important is the infrastructure sector to attract investors?

Guzmán: I think that one thing that makes Colombia attractive is its manifest need for infrastructure and a State that has to spend on infrastructure. In this sense, the potential opportunities Colombia offers are enormous.

Also, around the world there seems to be excess infrastructure capacity, starting with China, which has already built all of that country's infrastructure, and it seems that the G7 and other nations have dedicated liquidity specifically to the sector.

The infrastructure sector in Colombia is very attractive and should be used to attract investment and meet the needs of the country, but it will depend on the policies applied by the government.

BNamericas: Could the noise from certain officials drive away investors?

Guzmán: The infrastructure sector has a lot to offer due to the country’s needs. I would tell investors that noise and facts are two starkly different things. If investors decide based on the noise generated by the government and not on the facts, they're leaving their money on the table.

Petro has shown that he has an enormous capacity to say things, but there's a big difference between saying and doing.