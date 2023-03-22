Brazil
Q&A

Why expanding LNG regasification capacity can be positive for Brazil

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Liquefaction Water levels Oil & Gas Companies Natural Gas Distribution Gas Processing Conventionals Crude oil Natural Gas Deepwater Natural Gas Generation Capacity Gas pipelines Downstream Company Upstream Company Midstream Company Electric Power Producer LNG Regasification Onshore Shallow waters
Why expanding LNG regasification capacity can be positive for Brazil

Brazil's bet on liquefied natural gas (LNG) is often criticized in view of the great potential for domestic gas production, especially offshore. 

However, independent consultant Eduardo Antonello says the expansion of LNG regasification capacity will do the country good. 

In this interview, the founder of Golar Power, acquired by New Fortress Energy in 2021, explains why the imported fuel could play a significant role in Brazil.

BNamericas: How do you see the current scenario for the natural gas sector in Brazil?

Antonello: Brazil, today, doesn’t have a gas supply problem. We have a surplus of water in the reservoirs. So, at least as far as next year is concerned, we have no risk of gas supply to meet the existing demand. 

Today, the focus is much more on a price issue, because the price offered in the internal market makes demand unviable, for example, in the chemical industry, especially in the case of fertilizers, and in the steel industry, in the case of HBI [hot briquetted iron].

We need a lower-priced supply of gas. The contracts closed throughout 2022, for a matter of parity with the international market, closed in the range of 15%, 16% of Brent [oil], which exceeded US$100 last year. Today, the price of gas in Brazil is in the range of 12.5% of Brent, which is at US$74. That is, US$8.80 per million BTU, without taxes and transportation and distribution rates. To be competitive in the production of urea, ammonia and HDI, the gas would have to be in the range of US$4/MMBTU, reaching at the plant a maximum of US$6/MMBTU.

BNamericas: What explains this lack of competitiveness of Brazilian gas?

Antonello: We still have a scenario of total domination by Petrobras. As it has social responsibilities and a commitment to ensure supply at a time of increased thermal dispatch, it needed to take precautions, [during the hydroelectric crisis] in 2021, buying LNG at spot price on the international market, which unbalanced the Brazilian market. 

We have countless flexible thermal plants [plants that dispatch according to need], such as those at Porto Açu and Sergipe, that use imported LNG and can guarantee supply in times of low hydroelectric reservoirs and/or to compensate for the variation in wind and solar energy generation. 

Industrial consumption, on the other hand, has a much better match with domestic gas production, not least because Brazil’s offshore gas output is mostly associated with oil [so if there is no demand for the gas, the operator would also be forced to stop oil production].

BNamericas: How can regional energy integration contribute to improving this scenario?

Antonello: The best way to lower the price of gas starts with supply, with competitiveness. Therefore, it’s worth counting on the gas from neighboring countries in order to bring the price down. 

Gas from Argentina, Bolivia and Venezuela is cheaper than gas extracted off Brazil’s coast. So, it can help pull prices down here. But it’s important that it can be imported by a diversity of players, not just Petrobras, in order to generate competition in the domestic market. 

Venezuela is the largest frontier with production growth potential in the world, but it would be more feasible to bring this liquefied gas here. Brazil, today, is very well served by LNG regasification terminals. We have available the Pecém [in Ceará], Bahia and Baía de Guanabara [in Rio de Janeiro] terminals, which are connected to the gas pipeline grid. 

And we’ll also have the Sergipe, Açu, São Paulo [Comgás] and Santa Catarina [TGS] terminals, which will be interconnected to the grid, besides the Barcarena terminal [in Pará], which is an isolated system. So there are eight terminals, with about 120Mm3/d of regasification capacity. This capacity is perfect for flexible thermal plants.

BNamericas: Last week, the national energy policy council (CNPE) proposed changing the attributions of the state-owned company responsible for marketing the government's production in the pre-salt sharing, in order to expand the supply of natural gas at more competitive prices. The idea is to create a format for swapping government oil for additional volumes of natural gas available for marketing through Pré-sal Petróleo SA (PPSA). What do you think of this proposal?

Antonello: The idea of using PPSA to make cheaper gas possible would be a great economic boost, as long as this gas is for industry, not for thermal plants.  

Brazil has an immense aptitude for using gas in the production of fertilizers and in the steel industry. I defend LNG for the flexible market niche.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Helping to complete South America’s energy transition, integration jigsaw

Helping to complete South America’s energy transition, integration jigsaw

“I believe the region is on its way to experiencing a process of energy integration like never before, resetting the mistakes of the past with the ...

PetroReconcavo completes acquisition of Maha Energy Brasil

PetroReconcavo completes acquisition of Maha Energy Brasil

The acquisition comprises the Tiê concession and the exploratory blocks located in the Recôncavo Basin in Bahia, in addition to a 75% stake in the ...

Brazil fuel importers want relaxation of compulsory ethanol stocks

Brazil fuel importers want relaxation of compulsory ethanol stocks

8 companies denied access to Brazil waterway fuel terminals

8 companies denied access to Brazil waterway fuel terminals

NTS is authorized to pre-operate Gasig

NTS is authorized to pre-operate Gasig

Brazil energy industry associations concerned about bill on regulatory agencies

Brazil energy industry associations concerned about bill on regulatory agencies

Why Brazil's renewable energy certificate market will keep growing

Why Brazil's renewable energy certificate market will keep growing

Who’s drilling in Brazil?

Who’s drilling in Brazil?

Brazil: Production sharing oil output was almost four times higher in 2022 than the previous year

Brazil: Production sharing oil output was almost four times higher in 2022 than the previous year

Brazil energy watch: Consumption, supply, Petrobras and more

Brazil energy watch: Consumption, supply, Petrobras and more

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A.  (3R Petroleum)
  • 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company created in 2010. 3R has onshore and offshore operations with assets located in the Potiguar (Macau, F...
  • Company: Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda.  (Equinor Brasil)
  • Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda. (Equinor Brasil), a subsidiary of the Norwegian firm Equinor, formerly Statoil, established in 2000 in Rio de Janeiro, is engaged in the exploration...

Latest news

Chile's CAP bets on green hydrogen to produce sustainable steel

Chile's CAP bets on green hydrogen to produce sustainable steel

Petrobras activates first AI-powered supercomputer for E&P

Petrobras activates first AI-powered supercomputer for E&P

Chile's wind industry picking up speed

Chile's wind industry picking up speed

Mexico’s construction sector contracted in January

Mexico’s construction sector contracted in January

Snapshot: Argentine generator Genneia's US$350mn renewables projects

Snapshot: Argentine generator Genneia's US$350mn renewables projects