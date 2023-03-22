Brazil's bet on liquefied natural gas (LNG) is often criticized in view of the great potential for domestic gas production, especially offshore.

However, independent consultant Eduardo Antonello says the expansion of LNG regasification capacity will do the country good.

In this interview, the founder of Golar Power, acquired by New Fortress Energy in 2021, explains why the imported fuel could play a significant role in Brazil.

BNamericas: How do you see the current scenario for the natural gas sector in Brazil?

Antonello: Brazil, today, doesn’t have a gas supply problem. We have a surplus of water in the reservoirs. So, at least as far as next year is concerned, we have no risk of gas supply to meet the existing demand.

Today, the focus is much more on a price issue, because the price offered in the internal market makes demand unviable, for example, in the chemical industry, especially in the case of fertilizers, and in the steel industry, in the case of HBI [hot briquetted iron].

We need a lower-priced supply of gas. The contracts closed throughout 2022, for a matter of parity with the international market, closed in the range of 15%, 16% of Brent [oil], which exceeded US$100 last year. Today, the price of gas in Brazil is in the range of 12.5% of Brent, which is at US$74. That is, US$8.80 per million BTU, without taxes and transportation and distribution rates. To be competitive in the production of urea, ammonia and HDI, the gas would have to be in the range of US$4/MMBTU, reaching at the plant a maximum of US$6/MMBTU.

BNamericas: What explains this lack of competitiveness of Brazilian gas?

Antonello: We still have a scenario of total domination by Petrobras. As it has social responsibilities and a commitment to ensure supply at a time of increased thermal dispatch, it needed to take precautions, [during the hydroelectric crisis] in 2021, buying LNG at spot price on the international market, which unbalanced the Brazilian market.

We have countless flexible thermal plants [plants that dispatch according to need], such as those at Porto Açu and Sergipe, that use imported LNG and can guarantee supply in times of low hydroelectric reservoirs and/or to compensate for the variation in wind and solar energy generation.

Industrial consumption, on the other hand, has a much better match with domestic gas production, not least because Brazil’s offshore gas output is mostly associated with oil [so if there is no demand for the gas, the operator would also be forced to stop oil production].

BNamericas: How can regional energy integration contribute to improving this scenario?

Antonello: The best way to lower the price of gas starts with supply, with competitiveness. Therefore, it’s worth counting on the gas from neighboring countries in order to bring the price down.

Gas from Argentina, Bolivia and Venezuela is cheaper than gas extracted off Brazil’s coast. So, it can help pull prices down here. But it’s important that it can be imported by a diversity of players, not just Petrobras, in order to generate competition in the domestic market.

Venezuela is the largest frontier with production growth potential in the world, but it would be more feasible to bring this liquefied gas here. Brazil, today, is very well served by LNG regasification terminals. We have available the Pecém [in Ceará], Bahia and Baía de Guanabara [in Rio de Janeiro] terminals, which are connected to the gas pipeline grid.

And we’ll also have the Sergipe, Açu, São Paulo [Comgás] and Santa Catarina [TGS] terminals, which will be interconnected to the grid, besides the Barcarena terminal [in Pará], which is an isolated system. So there are eight terminals, with about 120Mm3/d of regasification capacity. This capacity is perfect for flexible thermal plants.

BNamericas: Last week, the national energy policy council (CNPE) proposed changing the attributions of the state-owned company responsible for marketing the government's production in the pre-salt sharing, in order to expand the supply of natural gas at more competitive prices. The idea is to create a format for swapping government oil for additional volumes of natural gas available for marketing through Pré-sal Petróleo SA (PPSA). What do you think of this proposal?

Antonello: The idea of using PPSA to make cheaper gas possible would be a great economic boost, as long as this gas is for industry, not for thermal plants.

Brazil has an immense aptitude for using gas in the production of fertilizers and in the steel industry. I defend LNG for the flexible market niche.