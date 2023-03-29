BNamericas spoke with Luiz Camargo, country director of Minera Cuzcatlán – the Mexican subsidiary of Canada's Fortuna Silver Mines – about the company's plans to extend the life of its San José mine in Oaxaca state, which still has proven reserves for three years.

Camargo said this year the company is investing US$18mn in Mexico, and he is optimistic about a final court ruling after this month it was awarded a definitive injunction for the mine, allowing it to continue operating.

Since it began commercial operations in 2011, Fortuna has invested around US$400mn Oaxaca, according to the company. San José produced 5.76Moz of silver and 34,124oz of gold in 2022.

BNamericas: Following the granting this month by a court of a definitive injunction for your San José mine, allowing you to continue operating under the terms of the 12-year environmental impact statement, when do you expect a final ruling?

Camargo: What the company achieved in January was a provisional suspension of a decision by [environment ministry] Semarnat in relation to a lawsuit filed by an alleged citizen of San José del Progreso, claiming the company was defrauding him of his rights. So Semarnat accepted the claim and in January decided to nullify the environmental permit. The company took legal action… and won the provisional suspension and now, in March, the provisional suspension was ratified and becomes definitive. Now this does not mean the case is concluded, because it continues until the court gives a final decision.

So the company is operating legally and normally under the regulatory framework that exists in the country. It’s important to say that the mining concessions there are still valid for an average of 30 years for the company in Oaxaca. And the company complies with all the requirements and payments that have to be made.

I think it would not be appropriate on our part to say that it will be a year or two years [when there is a final resolution of the court on the merits of the case]. We don't know, do we? We’re here to comply with what the court determines.

Our expectation is always positive, because we believe that the company has all the elements to show that it works legally, that it has the support of the community, that it has the support of the workers, that it works for sustainable growth in San José del Progreso and in the area, which brings in income of more than 600mn pesos [about US$30mn] a year. In other words, I think there are so many good arguments to give us this confidence that we’re going to win, because the truth is that we don't see that we’re doing something wrong.

BNamericas: To what do you attribute the 12% increase in costs at San José during 2022? What is the expectation regarding inflation and costs for this year in Mexico?

Camargo: One of the things that’s happening is that the mine is beyond its expected life. The time has passed where the mining cycle could be better used with more operational efficiency, because the central body of the deposit has already been exhausted. So mining now has to go to other parts of the deposit, to the edges. And that makes moving the equipment a little more expensive. The mine now has three years of proven reserves. So what we’re taking care of now is precisely optimizing the resources that exist so as not to continue growing the costs.

However, the big reason for the increase in costs last year is related to the international economy. Costs of spare parts, for example, for equipment, rose a lot due to the high demand there was, and due to the problems that China was encountering in its logistics to sell its auto parts. We had an increase in fuel, an increase in labor and along with that we had an appreciation of the peso. We have a functional currency in dollars and we pay locally in pesos.

Now, going back to the second part of the question, about what the expectation is. As for the rising peso, yes, that continues to appreciate, do you realize? It is at 18.50, 18.30 [pesos per dollar] and there has already been a period when it fell below 18. So that is not good for us... One issue is about external items where we don’t have control. There is a risk that this will maintain inflationary pressure.

BNamericas: Can you tell us about the works to extend the life at San José? How much have you invested? How much will you invest in it in 2023 and what other projects does the company have underway?

Camargo: Mexico is a priority for Fortuna. Mexico is part of Fortuna's growth strategy. Fortuna has a very clear strategy that involves growing its production of gold equivalent ounces, and it’s counting on Mexico. Now, at some point, the San José mine is going to have to close because the reserves are going to end. That’s normal for the mining cycle. What we seek and believe is to continue investing in the San José mine in peripheral areas, in an intensive exploration program. This year we’re spending US$3.3mn on that, and we’ve already found a mineralized zone called Victoria, which is what was presented to the financial analysts.

We still can’t say that this Victoria mineralized zone is a vein. It still requires more studies, more drilling, more analysis to have a better understanding of this area. It cannot be compared with the veins that we have historically had, which are Bonanza and Trinidad, and between the two we have the stockwork, which was what gave life to the San José mine.

So, now there is evidence of this mineralized zone, we’re working to obtain more information and determine if these reserves are viable reserves, because Fortuna has a very high standard to determine where to mine.

BNamericas: What is the status of exploration work at San Jerónimo Taviche that you discussed on the investors’ call?

Camargo: This entire area is a mining area that dates back to at least 1850. We’re talking about the time of [former president] Benito Juárez, and Benito Juárez determined that this area where we are is a mining area called Taviche.

In 2006, the company bought mining concessions from a company that operated there, which had a small and old operation in San Jerónimo Taviche, which is more or less 20km in a straight line from the San José mine. But the intention was to buy the concessions for San José, not for Taviche. Now, Taviche is a mining district in which the community has a mining mentality... and asks us to be there. It's different, that is, there they understand the benefits of the mining sector. So, in San Jerónimo Taviche, what we’re doing is redoing an exploration program supported by the community and seeing if we find any reserves there, something interesting, viable, so that the mine can continue operating in this area.

BNamericas: How will the lower grades at San José in recent years affect the company and production in the short and medium term? How much longer do you estimate it will remain active?

Camargo: We’re already acting on that and that is the strategy. Let's see, production, as such from 2021 to 2022, didn’t fall in volume, but in grades. It fell about 5%. The silver average was 182g/t and we went down to 176g/t, more or less. So yes, there was that deviation and it’s derived from what I was telling you.

According to our life of mine [plan], we believe that this year and in 2024, grades and volumes will be very similar. So we already foresee a good 2023. We made our budget and the company continues to generate strong cash flow with high levels of profitability, and in 2024 as well. The question is 2025, because 2025 is very dependent on what comes out of the studies from Victoria. There, the initial studies show low grades. And that information that I’m telling you is public, it’s on the Fortuna website.

I’m explaining to you the rationale for our business in Mexico. So, obviously we’re working very intensively so prior to that we already have one or more options for the continuity of Fortuna's business in Mexico.

That is the commitment we have with Mexico, because I have a commitment to the community, I have a commitment to the workers, I have a social commitment. In other words, we’re very aware of the need to continue the operation.

BNamericas: And are you sure you would get the necessary permits in time if you find enough reserves to expand operations?

Camargo: Well, we must admit that obtaining and ratifying permits has been a bit more difficult. And it’s not just Minera Cuzcatlán, it’s the sector, but that’s why we must work, I would say, in advance on certain things. We are aware that in this area, Taviche, Güilá, which are areas of great interest to us in Oaxaca, we must encourage the authorities to define a protocol for the implementation of the indigenous consultation.

That is precisely so as not to reach the point that we arrive with the teams there and [they tell us]: "Ah, but there’s no indigenous consultation." So I think we have to anticipate this situation.

In other words, that there be a formal mechanism. But that is up to the government, the authorities, or through Semarnat, or through the economy ministry. But as such, Mexico does not have a regulatory framework for indigenous consultation.

So what exists are decisions of the courts in various instances where they give interpretations and generate jurisprudence so decisions can be made. We would very much like to have a regulatory framework because it gives investors greater certainty.

It's much easier to say, look, here's the regulatory framework, we have to do that, that, that and that. Since we don’t have that… we’d better get ahead of ourselves, we ask the economy ministry to help us, we ask Semarnat.

Or we go to [indigenous peoples agency] INPI. We’re first looking at the economic feasibility and then following up on the strategy for these types of deposits that are greenfield, which are starting from scratch.

BNamericas: Are you maintaining the previously announced investment of US$18mn for this year and what will it be used for?

Camargo: I confirm that the number... the investment for this year of US$18.4mn is for the development of the mine... For example, one part is access to the Victoria area... exploration for new discoveries. The amount includes, for example, equipment overhaul, because since we now have a three-year plan, we have to optimize the equipment we have. I can't buy equipment with a useful life of say five years when I have three. So what am I going to do? I’m going to do complete maintenance on the equipment, on the fleet that I have. It's called overhaul: engine change, suspension, tires, all that. And another important part is the necessary developments to continue the deepening of the mine.

BNamericas: Does the company have in place a mine closure plan in the event that it’s not possible to extend its useful life beyond the three years planned so far?

Camargo: The answer is yes. This plan obviously needs to be perfected. Because when we’re more certain of the closure, we have to be more certain of the actions that we’re going to implement in the community, with the suppliers. But we believe and remain very hopeful that we’re going to have something good in this period... We continue to work with options in Oaxaca, but also in other parts of the country. So we’re working on that. Mexico is a priority for Fortuna.