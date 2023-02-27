Brazil
News

8 companies denied access to Brazil waterway fuel terminals

Bnamericas Published: Monday, February 27, 2023
Downstream Company Oil & Gas Companies Other (Infrastructure Operators) Oil terminals Waterways Midstream Company Regulator Upstream Company Bulk commodity terminals
8 companies denied access to Brazil waterway fuel terminals

A total of 18 requests filed by eight companies to access waterway fuel terminals were denied by their operators in the last three months of 2022, according to a new report by oil and gas watchdog ANP

Thirteen denials were justified with a lack of tankage space, three because the berth was occupied, one due to pipeline maintenance and one due to insufficient time to start providing service. 

Federal oil company Petrobras’ petrochemical unit Braskem accounted for seven of the denials, all of them involving the Petrobras Transpetro’s Madre de Deus terminal (pictured), in Bahia state. 

A former Petrobras’ subsidiary, Vibra Energia was denied access to Transpetro’s terminals in Vitória, in Espírito Santo, and Belém, in Pará. 

Transpetro also refused to allow Logum Logística, Seacrest SPE Cricaré and Refinaria Riograndense access its Ilha D’Água (Rio de Janeiro), São Mateus (Espírito Santo) and Rio Grande (Rio Grande do Sul) terminals, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Decal Brasil denied access to Amazon Biodiesel Commodities Comercio Importação e Exportação, Petrobahia and Massena Comércio Exterior in Ipojuca, Pernambuco. 

This information is important for the agency and for society, as, besides identifying the terminals which the denials relate to, it shows the justifications by the operators, allowing them to be analyzed, questioned and inspected by any interested party.

OVERVIEW

According to the data obtained by BNamericas via the freedom of information act, there are 54 waterway fuel terminals in Brazil, 13 operated by Petrobras and its subsidiary Transpetro. 

Terminal Operator m2 state
ABI Miritituba ADMINISTRADORA DE BENS DE INFRAESTRUTURA LTDA. 37,440.86 Pará
Administração de Bens de Infraestrutura - ABI ADMINISTRADORA DE BENS DE INFRAESTRUTURA LTDA. 11,195.69 Pará
Administradora de Bens de Infraestrutura Ltda. - ABI ADMINISTRADORA DE BENS DE INFRAESTRUTURA LTDA. 306,574.00 Rondônia
AIVEL Petroleo Sabba S.A. 21,649.16 Rondônia
ATEM Manaus Atem's Distribuidora De Petróleo S.A. 14,616.07 Amazonas
ATEM Miritituba Atem's Distribuidora De Petróleo S.A. 237,935.35 Pará
ATEM PVH Atem's Distribuidora De Petróleo S.A. 1,986.50 Rondônia
Barra do Rio Terminal Portuário Barra Do Rio Terminal Portuário S.A. 62,621.73 Santa Catarina
Base de Caracaraí - BARAC Vibra Energia S.A. 39,689.34 Roraima
Base de Distribuição Secundária de Itaituba Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A. 5,523.00 Pará
Base Ipiranga Santarém Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A. 6,700.65 Pará
Base Secundária Ipiranga de Porto Velho Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A. 58,000.00 Rondônia
Belo Monte Logística de Terminal Dorinaldo M. Da Silva 10,055.45 Pará
Bemar III Vibra Energia S.A. 65,646.97 Amazonas
Brasco Logística Offshore Wilson Sons Serviços Marítimos Ltda. 105,501.14 Rio de Janeiro
Cattalini Terminais Marítimos Cattalini Terminais Marítimos Ltda 5,266,860.00 Roraima
Companhia Brasileira de Asfalto da Amazônia Cbaa - Asfaltos Ltda 22,790.00 Pará
Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades Cosan Lubrificantes E Especialidades S.A. 87,059.37 Rio de Janeiro
Petróleo Sabbá - BSMI Petroleo Sabba S.A. 155,649.19 Pará
Petróleo Sabbá - Itaituba Petroleo Sabba S.A. 42,002.09 Pará
Porto Chibatão Chibatão - Navegação E Comércio Ltda 404,462.78 Amazonas
Porto Sudeste do Brasil Porto Sudeste Do Brasil S.A. 931,052.95 Rio de Janeiro
Supergasbrás Supergasbras Energia Ltda 22,035.39 Rio Grandeo do Sul
Terminais Fluviais do Brasil Terminais Fluviais Do Brasil S.A. 107,464.71 Amazonas
Terminal Amazongás Amazongás Distribuidora De Gás Liquefeito De Petróleo Ltda. 4,651.00 Rondônia
Terminal Aquaviário da Ilha D'Água Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 97,873.47 Rio de Janeiro
Terminal Aquaviário de Angra dos Reis Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 858,758.57 Rio de Janeiro
Terminal Aquaviário de Aracaju Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 225,638.77 Sergipe
Terminal Aquaviário de Barra do Riacho Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras 354,922.05 Espírito Santo
Terminal Aquaviário de Guamaré Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 153,411.28 Rio Grande do Norte
Terminal Aquaviário de Ilha Redonda e Terminal Aquaviário da Ilha Comprida Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 71,244.87 Rio de Janeiro
Terminal Aquaviário de Madre de Deus Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 846,851.22 Bahia
Terminal Aquaviário de Manaus Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 16,330.89 Amazonas
Terminal Aquaviário de Osório Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 6,654,263.63 Rio Grandeo do Sul
Terminal Aquaviário de São Francisco do Sul Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 1,549,504.33 Santa Catarina
Terminal Aquaviário de São Sebastião (Almirante Barroso) Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 1,379,806.38 São Paulo
Terminal Aquaviário do Norte Capixaba Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 157,032.76 Espírito Santo
Terminal de Combustíveis Marítimos do Açu - TECMA Nfx Combustíveis Marítimos Ltda 215,079.00 Rio de Janeiro
Terminal de Gás do Sul - Tergasul Liquigás Distribuidora S.A. 6,307,200.00 Rio Grandeo do Sul
TERMINAL DE MACAPA Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A. 63,530.00 Amapá
Terminal de Munguba Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A. 11,039.10 Pará
Terminal de Petróleo TPET/TOIL - Açu Açu Petroleo S.A. 1,588,977.00 Rio de Janeiro
Terminal de Porto Velho Vibra Energia S.A. 89,229.50 Rondônia
Terminal de Regaiseficação de GNL da Bahia - TRBA EXCELERATE ENERGY COMERCIALIZADORA DE GÁS LTDA 14,895.47 Bahia
Terminal de Regaseificação do Açu Ute Gna I Geração De Energia S.A. 120,503.63 Rio de Janeiro
Terminal de Tubarão Vale S.A. 1,023,596.84 Espírito Santo
Terminal Distribuidora Equador Manaus Distribuidora Equador De Produtos De Petroleo Ltda. 41,661.19 Amazonas
Terminal Flexível de GNL da Baía da Guanabara Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras 7,500.00 Rio de Janeiro
Terminal Fogás Sociedade Fogás Ltda. 98,876.51 Rondônia
Terminal Ilha do Governador Ilha Terminal Distribuição De Produtos Derivados De Petroleo Ltda. 48,326.63 Rio de Janeiro
Terminal Marítimo Ponte do Thun Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda. 132,486.14 Rio de Janeiro
Terminal Portuário do Pecém Companhia De Desenvolvimento Do Complexo Industrial E Portuario Do Pecem - Cipp S.A. 1,958,589.21 Ceará
Terminal Portuário Privativo da Alumar Consórcio De Alumínio Do Maranhão - Consórcio Alumar 930,432.70 Maranhão
Terminal Santa Clara Braskem S.A. 201,800.00 Rio Grandeo do Sul

Source: Brazilian government

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

8 companies denied access to Brazil waterway fuel terminals

8 companies denied access to Brazil waterway fuel terminals

Most of the denials in 3Q22 were justified with a lack of space, according to latest data by the local oil and gas watchdog.

TAV Brasil's plans for the revived US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train

TAV Brasil's plans for the revived US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train

BNamericas talks to company representative Bernardo Figueiredo about the plans after the regulator approved the project in principle.

Concessionaires rolling out US$750mn investments in Minas Gerais roads

Concessionaires rolling out US$750mn investments in Minas Gerais roads

Brazil's Paraná state auctions port terminal

Brazil's Paraná state auctions port terminal

Colombia's ISA eyeing LatAm projects worth US$21bn

Colombia's ISA eyeing LatAm projects worth US$21bn

Brazil to invest over US$4bn in infrastructure this year

Brazil to invest over US$4bn in infrastructure this year

Brazil’s railway pipeline surpasses US$30bn

Brazil’s railway pipeline surpasses US$30bn

Brazil regulator advances US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train

Brazil regulator advances US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train

What's driving the medium-term optimism of Brazil's train manufacturers?

What's driving the medium-term optimism of Brazil's train manufacturers?

Heavy rains could impact risk perception of São Paulo highway concessions

Heavy rains could impact risk perception of São Paulo highway concessions

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Consorcio SSA
  • The SSA Consortium is a partnership formed by Saneamento Construção e Comercio Ltda, Sahliah Engenharia Ltda and Arco Projects e Construções Ltda. for the implementation of the ...

Latest news

Ecopetrol reports higher reserves amid offshore gas focus

Ecopetrol reports higher reserves amid offshore gas focus

Peru approves US$370mn plan to tackle energy-mining shortfalls

Peru approves US$370mn plan to tackle energy-mining shortfalls

8 companies denied access to Brazil waterway fuel terminals

8 companies denied access to Brazil waterway fuel terminals

Lundin replaces all reserves mined at Ecuador's Fruta del Norte

Lundin replaces all reserves mined at Ecuador's Fruta del Norte

Movistar celebrates million clients connected with Fiber Optic, and for the second consecutive semester wins the Ookla Speedtest award for the fastest Internet in Argentina

Movistar celebrates million clients connected with Fiber Optic, and for the s...