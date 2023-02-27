A total of 18 requests filed by eight companies to access waterway fuel terminals were denied by their operators in the last three months of 2022, according to a new report by oil and gas watchdog ANP.

Thirteen denials were justified with a lack of tankage space, three because the berth was occupied, one due to pipeline maintenance and one due to insufficient time to start providing service.

Federal oil company Petrobras’ petrochemical unit Braskem accounted for seven of the denials, all of them involving the Petrobras Transpetro’s Madre de Deus terminal (pictured), in Bahia state.

A former Petrobras’ subsidiary, Vibra Energia was denied access to Transpetro’s terminals in Vitória, in Espírito Santo, and Belém, in Pará.

Transpetro also refused to allow Logum Logística, Seacrest SPE Cricaré and Refinaria Riograndense access its Ilha D’Água (Rio de Janeiro), São Mateus (Espírito Santo) and Rio Grande (Rio Grande do Sul) terminals, respectively.

Meanwhile, Decal Brasil denied access to Amazon Biodiesel Commodities Comercio Importação e Exportação, Petrobahia and Massena Comércio Exterior in Ipojuca, Pernambuco.

This information is important for the agency and for society, as, besides identifying the terminals which the denials relate to, it shows the justifications by the operators, allowing them to be analyzed, questioned and inspected by any interested party.

OVERVIEW

According to the data obtained by BNamericas via the freedom of information act, there are 54 waterway fuel terminals in Brazil, 13 operated by Petrobras and its subsidiary Transpetro.

Terminal Operator m2 state ABI Miritituba ADMINISTRADORA DE BENS DE INFRAESTRUTURA LTDA. 37,440.86 Pará Administração de Bens de Infraestrutura - ABI ADMINISTRADORA DE BENS DE INFRAESTRUTURA LTDA. 11,195.69 Pará Administradora de Bens de Infraestrutura Ltda. - ABI ADMINISTRADORA DE BENS DE INFRAESTRUTURA LTDA. 306,574.00 Rondônia AIVEL Petroleo Sabba S.A. 21,649.16 Rondônia ATEM Manaus Atem's Distribuidora De Petróleo S.A. 14,616.07 Amazonas ATEM Miritituba Atem's Distribuidora De Petróleo S.A. 237,935.35 Pará ATEM PVH Atem's Distribuidora De Petróleo S.A. 1,986.50 Rondônia Barra do Rio Terminal Portuário Barra Do Rio Terminal Portuário S.A. 62,621.73 Santa Catarina Base de Caracaraí - BARAC Vibra Energia S.A. 39,689.34 Roraima Base de Distribuição Secundária de Itaituba Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A. 5,523.00 Pará Base Ipiranga Santarém Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A. 6,700.65 Pará Base Secundária Ipiranga de Porto Velho Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A. 58,000.00 Rondônia Belo Monte Logística de Terminal Dorinaldo M. Da Silva 10,055.45 Pará Bemar III Vibra Energia S.A. 65,646.97 Amazonas Brasco Logística Offshore Wilson Sons Serviços Marítimos Ltda. 105,501.14 Rio de Janeiro Cattalini Terminais Marítimos Cattalini Terminais Marítimos Ltda 5,266,860.00 Roraima Companhia Brasileira de Asfalto da Amazônia Cbaa - Asfaltos Ltda 22,790.00 Pará Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades Cosan Lubrificantes E Especialidades S.A. 87,059.37 Rio de Janeiro Petróleo Sabbá - BSMI Petroleo Sabba S.A. 155,649.19 Pará Petróleo Sabbá - Itaituba Petroleo Sabba S.A. 42,002.09 Pará Porto Chibatão Chibatão - Navegação E Comércio Ltda 404,462.78 Amazonas Porto Sudeste do Brasil Porto Sudeste Do Brasil S.A. 931,052.95 Rio de Janeiro Supergasbrás Supergasbras Energia Ltda 22,035.39 Rio Grandeo do Sul Terminais Fluviais do Brasil Terminais Fluviais Do Brasil S.A. 107,464.71 Amazonas Terminal Amazongás Amazongás Distribuidora De Gás Liquefeito De Petróleo Ltda. 4,651.00 Rondônia Terminal Aquaviário da Ilha D'Água Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 97,873.47 Rio de Janeiro Terminal Aquaviário de Angra dos Reis Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 858,758.57 Rio de Janeiro Terminal Aquaviário de Aracaju Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 225,638.77 Sergipe Terminal Aquaviário de Barra do Riacho Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras 354,922.05 Espírito Santo Terminal Aquaviário de Guamaré Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 153,411.28 Rio Grande do Norte Terminal Aquaviário de Ilha Redonda e Terminal Aquaviário da Ilha Comprida Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 71,244.87 Rio de Janeiro Terminal Aquaviário de Madre de Deus Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 846,851.22 Bahia Terminal Aquaviário de Manaus Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 16,330.89 Amazonas Terminal Aquaviário de Osório Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 6,654,263.63 Rio Grandeo do Sul Terminal Aquaviário de São Francisco do Sul Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 1,549,504.33 Santa Catarina Terminal Aquaviário de São Sebastião (Almirante Barroso) Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 1,379,806.38 São Paulo Terminal Aquaviário do Norte Capixaba Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro 157,032.76 Espírito Santo Terminal de Combustíveis Marítimos do Açu - TECMA Nfx Combustíveis Marítimos Ltda 215,079.00 Rio de Janeiro Terminal de Gás do Sul - Tergasul Liquigás Distribuidora S.A. 6,307,200.00 Rio Grandeo do Sul TERMINAL DE MACAPA Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A. 63,530.00 Amapá Terminal de Munguba Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A. 11,039.10 Pará Terminal de Petróleo TPET/TOIL - Açu Açu Petroleo S.A. 1,588,977.00 Rio de Janeiro Terminal de Porto Velho Vibra Energia S.A. 89,229.50 Rondônia Terminal de Regaiseficação de GNL da Bahia - TRBA EXCELERATE ENERGY COMERCIALIZADORA DE GÁS LTDA 14,895.47 Bahia Terminal de Regaseificação do Açu Ute Gna I Geração De Energia S.A. 120,503.63 Rio de Janeiro Terminal de Tubarão Vale S.A. 1,023,596.84 Espírito Santo Terminal Distribuidora Equador Manaus Distribuidora Equador De Produtos De Petroleo Ltda. 41,661.19 Amazonas Terminal Flexível de GNL da Baía da Guanabara Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras 7,500.00 Rio de Janeiro Terminal Fogás Sociedade Fogás Ltda. 98,876.51 Rondônia Terminal Ilha do Governador Ilha Terminal Distribuição De Produtos Derivados De Petroleo Ltda. 48,326.63 Rio de Janeiro Terminal Marítimo Ponte do Thun Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda. 132,486.14 Rio de Janeiro Terminal Portuário do Pecém Companhia De Desenvolvimento Do Complexo Industrial E Portuario Do Pecem - Cipp S.A. 1,958,589.21 Ceará Terminal Portuário Privativo da Alumar Consórcio De Alumínio Do Maranhão - Consórcio Alumar 930,432.70 Maranhão Terminal Santa Clara Braskem S.A. 201,800.00 Rio Grandeo do Sul

Source: Brazilian government