8 companies denied access to Brazil waterway fuel terminals
A total of 18 requests filed by eight companies to access waterway fuel terminals were denied by their operators in the last three months of 2022, according to a new report by oil and gas watchdog ANP.
Thirteen denials were justified with a lack of tankage space, three because the berth was occupied, one due to pipeline maintenance and one due to insufficient time to start providing service.
Federal oil company Petrobras’ petrochemical unit Braskem accounted for seven of the denials, all of them involving the Petrobras Transpetro’s Madre de Deus terminal (pictured), in Bahia state.
A former Petrobras’ subsidiary, Vibra Energia was denied access to Transpetro’s terminals in Vitória, in Espírito Santo, and Belém, in Pará.
Transpetro also refused to allow Logum Logística, Seacrest SPE Cricaré and Refinaria Riograndense access its Ilha D’Água (Rio de Janeiro), São Mateus (Espírito Santo) and Rio Grande (Rio Grande do Sul) terminals, respectively.
Meanwhile, Decal Brasil denied access to Amazon Biodiesel Commodities Comercio Importação e Exportação, Petrobahia and Massena Comércio Exterior in Ipojuca, Pernambuco.
This information is important for the agency and for society, as, besides identifying the terminals which the denials relate to, it shows the justifications by the operators, allowing them to be analyzed, questioned and inspected by any interested party.
OVERVIEW
According to the data obtained by BNamericas via the freedom of information act, there are 54 waterway fuel terminals in Brazil, 13 operated by Petrobras and its subsidiary Transpetro.
|Terminal
|Operator
|m2
|state
|ABI Miritituba
|ADMINISTRADORA DE BENS DE INFRAESTRUTURA LTDA.
|37,440.86
|Pará
|Administração de Bens de Infraestrutura - ABI
|ADMINISTRADORA DE BENS DE INFRAESTRUTURA LTDA.
|11,195.69
|Pará
|Administradora de Bens de Infraestrutura Ltda. - ABI
|ADMINISTRADORA DE BENS DE INFRAESTRUTURA LTDA.
|306,574.00
|Rondônia
|AIVEL
|Petroleo Sabba S.A.
|21,649.16
|Rondônia
|ATEM Manaus
|Atem's Distribuidora De Petróleo S.A.
|14,616.07
|Amazonas
|ATEM Miritituba
|Atem's Distribuidora De Petróleo S.A.
|237,935.35
|Pará
|ATEM PVH
|Atem's Distribuidora De Petróleo S.A.
|1,986.50
|Rondônia
|Barra do Rio Terminal Portuário
|Barra Do Rio Terminal Portuário S.A.
|62,621.73
|Santa Catarina
|Base de Caracaraí - BARAC
|Vibra Energia S.A.
|39,689.34
|Roraima
|Base de Distribuição Secundária de Itaituba
|Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A.
|5,523.00
|Pará
|Base Ipiranga Santarém
|Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A.
|6,700.65
|Pará
|Base Secundária Ipiranga de Porto Velho
|Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A.
|58,000.00
|Rondônia
|Belo Monte Logística de Terminal
|Dorinaldo M. Da Silva
|10,055.45
|Pará
|Bemar III
|Vibra Energia S.A.
|65,646.97
|Amazonas
|Brasco Logística Offshore
|Wilson Sons Serviços Marítimos Ltda.
|105,501.14
|Rio de Janeiro
|Cattalini Terminais Marítimos
|Cattalini Terminais Marítimos Ltda
|5,266,860.00
|Roraima
|Companhia Brasileira de Asfalto da Amazônia
|Cbaa - Asfaltos Ltda
|22,790.00
|Pará
|Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades
|Cosan Lubrificantes E Especialidades S.A.
|87,059.37
|Rio de Janeiro
|Petróleo Sabbá - BSMI
|Petroleo Sabba S.A.
|155,649.19
|Pará
|Petróleo Sabbá - Itaituba
|Petroleo Sabba S.A.
|42,002.09
|Pará
|Porto Chibatão
|Chibatão - Navegação E Comércio Ltda
|404,462.78
|Amazonas
|Porto Sudeste do Brasil
|Porto Sudeste Do Brasil S.A.
|931,052.95
|Rio de Janeiro
|Supergasbrás
|Supergasbras Energia Ltda
|22,035.39
|Rio Grandeo do Sul
|Terminais Fluviais do Brasil
|Terminais Fluviais Do Brasil S.A.
|107,464.71
|Amazonas
|Terminal Amazongás
|Amazongás Distribuidora De Gás Liquefeito De Petróleo Ltda.
|4,651.00
|Rondônia
|Terminal Aquaviário da Ilha D'Água
|Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro
|97,873.47
|Rio de Janeiro
|Terminal Aquaviário de Angra dos Reis
|Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro
|858,758.57
|Rio de Janeiro
|Terminal Aquaviário de Aracaju
|Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro
|225,638.77
|Sergipe
|Terminal Aquaviário de Barra do Riacho
|Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
|354,922.05
|Espírito Santo
|Terminal Aquaviário de Guamaré
|Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro
|153,411.28
|Rio Grande do Norte
|Terminal Aquaviário de Ilha Redonda e Terminal Aquaviário da Ilha Comprida
|Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro
|71,244.87
|Rio de Janeiro
|Terminal Aquaviário de Madre de Deus
|Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro
|846,851.22
|Bahia
|Terminal Aquaviário de Manaus
|Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro
|16,330.89
|Amazonas
|Terminal Aquaviário de Osório
|Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro
|6,654,263.63
|Rio Grandeo do Sul
|Terminal Aquaviário de São Francisco do Sul
|Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro
|1,549,504.33
|Santa Catarina
|Terminal Aquaviário de São Sebastião (Almirante Barroso)
|Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro
|1,379,806.38
|São Paulo
|Terminal Aquaviário do Norte Capixaba
|Petrobras Transporte S.A. - Transpetro
|157,032.76
|Espírito Santo
|Terminal de Combustíveis Marítimos do Açu - TECMA
|Nfx Combustíveis Marítimos Ltda
|215,079.00
|Rio de Janeiro
|Terminal de Gás do Sul - Tergasul
|Liquigás Distribuidora S.A.
|6,307,200.00
|Rio Grandeo do Sul
|TERMINAL DE MACAPA
|Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A.
|63,530.00
|Amapá
|Terminal de Munguba
|Ipiranga Produtos De Petroleo S.A.
|11,039.10
|Pará
|Terminal de Petróleo TPET/TOIL - Açu
|Açu Petroleo S.A.
|1,588,977.00
|Rio de Janeiro
|Terminal de Porto Velho
|Vibra Energia S.A.
|89,229.50
|Rondônia
|Terminal de Regaiseficação de GNL da Bahia - TRBA
|EXCELERATE ENERGY COMERCIALIZADORA DE GÁS LTDA
|14,895.47
|Bahia
|Terminal de Regaseificação do Açu
|Ute Gna I Geração De Energia S.A.
|120,503.63
|Rio de Janeiro
|Terminal de Tubarão
|Vale S.A.
|1,023,596.84
|Espírito Santo
|Terminal Distribuidora Equador Manaus
|Distribuidora Equador De Produtos De Petroleo Ltda.
|41,661.19
|Amazonas
|Terminal Flexível de GNL da Baía da Guanabara
|Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
|7,500.00
|Rio de Janeiro
|Terminal Fogás
|Sociedade Fogás Ltda.
|98,876.51
|Rondônia
|Terminal Ilha do Governador
|Ilha Terminal Distribuição De Produtos Derivados De Petroleo Ltda.
|48,326.63
|Rio de Janeiro
|Terminal Marítimo Ponte do Thun
|Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda.
|132,486.14
|Rio de Janeiro
|Terminal Portuário do Pecém
|Companhia De Desenvolvimento Do Complexo Industrial E Portuario Do Pecem - Cipp S.A.
|1,958,589.21
|Ceará
|Terminal Portuário Privativo da Alumar
|Consórcio De Alumínio Do Maranhão - Consórcio Alumar
|930,432.70
|Maranhão
|Terminal Santa Clara
|Braskem S.A.
|201,800.00
|Rio Grandeo do Sul
Source: Brazilian government
TAV Brasil's plans for the revived US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train
BNamericas talks to company representative Bernardo Figueiredo about the plans after the regulator approved the project in principle.
