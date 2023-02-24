This is a machine translation of Abrint's press release

The Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (ABRINT) and the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) -- along with its member companies Broadcom Inc . and Cisco Systems Inc. -- signed a partnership to boost the use of Wi-Fi in the 6 GHz band in Brazil. ABRINT, DSA, Broadcom and Cisco highlight the success of ANATEL's decision to make the entire 6 GHz band (1,200 MHz) available for unlicensed use by restricted radiation equipment.

The partnership involves providing technology and training on the Automated Frequency Coordination System (AFC) for outdoor use of the 6 GHz band by Access Points (classified as restricted radiation equipment), in the wake of Public Consultation N 79 of ANATEL. Broadcom and Cisco are the Open AFC founders of the Telecom Infra Project, which is designing a fully functional AFC platform on open source software.

As a result of the new collaboration, Broadcom and Cisco have committed to modifying the open source code to meet Brazil's requirements once finalized by ANATEL. In addition, the agreement will promote more support to regional providers throughout Brazil, with training on the use of the system.

Manifestations of the parties on the agreement

"All parties involved in this exciting partnership believe it will benefit Brazilian users by improving broadband connectivity," said Martha Suarez, president of DSA. "DSA looks forward to working with ABRINT under this agreement and would like to congratulate ANATEL for its leadership in providing reliable Wi-Fi to all Brazilians."

"This will strengthen the cooperation between the entities and provide the exchange of information to maximize all the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E", said Mauricélio Oliveira Junior, CEO of ABRINT. "Whether it's Wi-Fi 6E today or Wi-Fi 7 in the near future, this agreement will ensure existing services are protected from interference."

"Broadcom is excited to partner with ABRINT to further accelerate and support the advancement of the 6 GHz unlicensed spectrum policies being enacted by ANATEL," said Christopher Szymanski, Director of the Product Marketing Division for Wireless Communications Wire and Connectivity at Broadcom. "We applaud ANATEL's dedication to supporting Brazilian internet providers to raise the level of the broadband experience for their subscribers. We are fully committed, through Open AFC, to developing a tailor-made AFC platform for Brazil that can be used by operators to provide outdoor wireless internet of greater caliber, once ANATEL enables the standard 6 GHz Wi-Fi power."

"Cisco has been a proud partner in Brazil for over 25 years, with a new WebEx call center and manufacturing operations in the country that will soon include Wi-Fi 6E devices," said Matt MacPherson, CTO of Wireless. from Cisco. "This collaboration with ABRINT is just the latest example of our company's commitment to Brazil's digital acceleration. ANATEL has led Latin America in making the full 6 GHz band available for Wi-Fi. AFC, focused on Brazil, capitalizes on this leadership and will help ensure that all Brazilians have access to the high quality wireless internet service that comes with standard power 6GHz Wi-Fi."

About DSA

DSA is a global organization that advocates for laws and regulations for more efficient and effective use of spectrum. DSA's membership includes multinationals, small and medium-sized enterprises, academics, research organizations and other organizations from around the world, all working to create innovative solutions that will increase the amount of spectrum available for the benefit of consumers and businesses alike. To learn more about the DSA and its mission, visit: Link .

About ABRINT

The Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (ABRINT) operates nationwide and represents regional internet providers in discussions with the government, regulatory bodies and similar entities. Providers are mostly small and medium-sized companies. According to Anatel, there is at least one provider in operation in every city in the country and more than 50% of the national fiber optic market to Brazilian homes comes from small providers. For more information, visit: Link .