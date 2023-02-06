Press Release

By Telespazio

Rio de Janeiro - ABS, a global satellite operator and Telespazio Brasil, a subsidiary of Telespazio, a joint venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%), announced they have signed a 5 year capacity contract for the satellite ABS-3A, West Hemi C-band beam.

Under the multi-year agreement, Telespazio will use the C-band beam for its offshore services for the Oil and Gas market segment. Serving a wide range of maritime and offshore oil installations, Telespazio delivers critical communication solutions to enable day-to-day operations required to connect users from the most remote locations and waters across the world.

The agreement with ABS strengthens Telespazio's positioning in the oil and gas services market in Latin America.

Amit Somani, CEO of ABS said, “Telespazio is an important partner of ABS across the globe, and in particular in Brazil where it operates multiple services on our ABS-3A Cband West Hemi beam. Beside our wide coverage, our space segment capacity is commercially and technically ideal when coupled with Telespazio’s advanced valueadded solutions, customer service and overall expertise to win major projects in the Oil & Gas sector.”

“ABS has been a trusted long-standing partner and offers reliable cost-effective solutions for our connectivity needs. They understand the critical role that connectivity solutions play in this region and are highly flexible when bandwidth demand is ever increasing,” said Marzio Laurenti, CEO of Telespazio Brasil.

About ABS

ABS is a global satellite operator and offers a complete range of tailored solutions including broadcasting, data and telecommunication services to broadcasters, service providers, enterprises and government organizations. ABS operates a fleet of satellites; ABS-2, ABS-2A, ABS-3A ABS-4/Mobisat-1 and ABS6. The satellite fleet covers over 93% of the world’s population across the Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, CIS and Russia. ABS has offices in the United Arab Emirates, Asia, Brazil, and United States. For more information, visit www.absatellite.com

About Telespazio

Telespazio is one of the main global players in the space services sector, ranging from space systems design and development to the management of launch services and inorbit satellite control, Earth observation services, integrated communications, satellite navigation and localisation, and scientific programmes. Telespazio plays a leading role in its target markets by leveraging the technological expertise it has built up in 60 years of activity, its own infrastructure and its participation in space programmes such as Galileo, EGNOS, Copernicus and COSMO-SkyMed. Telespazio, a joint venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%), generated a turnover of 605 million euro in 2021 and employs over 3000 people in fifteen countries. www.telespazio.com

About Telespazio Brasil

Telespazio has been working in Brazil through its subsidiary Telespazio Brasil since 1997. Telespazio Brasil is one of the country’s principal suppliers of satellite services. The company is based in Rio de Janeiro, the city where its satellite service centre is located, and is present all over the country. Telespazio Brasil offers innovative customised solutions targeting corporate and institutional clients, in the context of satellite telecommunications, multimedia services, and Earth observation services and applications.