Aclara prepares start of pilot plant to produce rare earths

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Chile’s Aclara Resources, a spin-off from Hochschild Mining, announced that its pilot plant will start operations in July after successfully completing an initial phase of laboratory tests aimed at optimizing the metallurgical process for the production of concentrate from rare earths.

The work on the plant, in Concepción city, would last until September and is part of the Penco module project, and the final results will be released in a report at the end of 3Q23 as part of the feasibility study, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the company is preparing the environmental impact study that is expected to be submitted to the environmental review agency during 2Q23, the statement said.

The tests at the pilot plant have worked on the basis of a circular model of mineral collection that has demonstrated the recovery of heavy rare earths, at the same time as reducing the environmental footprint, according to the company.

"95% of the water utilized by the process is retained within the circuit, 99% of the main reagent (a common fertilizer) is recirculated, and no liquid or solid residues will be produced," says Aclara.

The process does not require the use of explosives or crushing and grinding, resulting in an operation with a very low carbon footprint, it added.

The entry into production of rare earths for commercialization purposes is planned for 2026, CEO Rodrigo Ceballos told BNamericas during an online seminar in December hosted by the Chilean Pacific Foundation.

Rare earths are essential elements for the manufacture of permanent magnets, key in the development of wind turbines and electric vehicles.

