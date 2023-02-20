AES Andes seeks environmental nod for US$800mn Chile renewables storage plant
Chilean electricity generator AES Andes has submitted for environmental evaluation an US$800mn renewables-storage project planned for Taltal district in Antofagasta region.
Dubbed the Pampas hybrid park, the proposed complex would comprise 140MW of wind and 252MWp solar PV capacity coupled to a 624MW battery storage facility that could provide power for up to five hours.
An associated transmission line has already been given the environmental green light.
Construction of Pampas is penciled in to start in 1Q24, according to documents filed with environmental review agency SEA.
STORAGE PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION
AES Andes has battery storage projects under construction, according to a November investor presentation: 180MW solar-112MW storage project Andes Solar IIb, 238MW solar-147MW storage project Andes Solar IV and 40MW storage facility Virtual Reservoir II, complementing an existing 10MW unit linked to the company’s 531MW Alto Maipo hydroelectric plant.
In the investor presentation, the company cited benefits of renewables-storage projects in the spheres of spot prices, capacity payment, portfolio balancing and portfolio risk.
Overall, AES Andes has seven renewables projects, with associated capacity of 908MW, under construction, according to the presentation. All, except 26MW Colombian solar plant Brisas, are in Chile.
In terms of projects in the development, or pre-construction, phase, the firm has 894MW of contracted capacity (Colombia and Chile) and 2.84GW of uncontracted capacity. Chilean projects with contracted capacity are 186MW solar-186MW storage Andes Solar III and 258MW wind park Rinconada, according to the presentation.
The company is working on a plan to integrate 2.8GW of new renewables capacity, taking overall installed capacity to 5.6GW by end-2025. Renewables capacity would account for 74%. In the thermoelectric space, AES Andes is working – as part of a long-term strategy – to shrink its coal-fired capacity to 826MW by 2025, from 3.02GW in 2017.
AES Andes also has a US$450mn molten salt project, Alba, in the environmental evaluation phase.
GREEN HYDROGEN
The firm is also working in the green hydrogen space. In June last year it announced Antofagasta region green hydrogen project Adelaida, designed to produce the fuel for the transport sector.
AES Andes executed, in 2021, an MOU on an ammonia-based green hydrogen production project, which may require more than 800MW of new renewable energy capacity. Estimated output is 250,000t/y green ammonia, targeting the maritime transport and export markets, according to a 2022 national hydrogen project summary.
STORAGE OUTLOOK
An energy storage law is expected to help spur investment in storage projects in Chile, particularly those not forming part of a renewables complex.
The country’s three main power generators – Enel Chile, AES Andes and Colbún – are in the vanguard, with storage projects in the operation, testing, construction and evaluation phase. Smaller players are also riding the wave.
Tailwinds are blowing: the need to implement transmission congestion solutions in the short and medium-term and, in parallel, support the ongoing decarbonization of the country’s grid.
