This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.

Once the term for the quarantine arranged for La Libertad Refinery personnel has expired, EP Petroecuador informs that operations at this facility will not resume.

This decision is due to the fact that there is an over-stock of fuels stored nationwide and the storage space is insufficient to store more volumes of derivatives.

The restart of operations will depend on the evolution of fuel demand, which is constantly monitored.

EP Petroecuador will guarantee respect for the labor rights of La Libertad Refinery officials.

Although the main reason for suspending operations of the oldest refining center in the country was to prevent the health of the workers, because 63 technicians maintained contact with people infected with Covid-19 or presented symptoms associated with this disease, and 75 servers suffer from chronic noncommunicable diseases. Medical evaluations of these groups were carried out, as well as rapid tests for coronaviruses, all with the objective of protecting the health and integrity of the officials.

After this decision, the personnel that will work will normally be in charge of transferring the stock of clean products that are stored, in order to guarantee the supply of derivatives in the area. The rest of the staff will use the pop-up telework modality.