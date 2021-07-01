Amazon development bank to spend US$350mn in H2
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, July 01, 2021
Industrial waste Passenger terminal Port authorities Multimodal Port Port Hub Paving Works Highways - Roads Freight railway Inland Port Beltways Bulk commodity terminals Deepwater port Airport hub Waste treatment plants Port efficiency Fluvial Waste management Container terminals Access roads Public-private partnership (PPP)
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish