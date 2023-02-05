Hispasat press release

This is a machine translation of the original release issued in Spanish

Cape Canaveral, February 5, 2023

HISPASAT informs that, due to adverse weather conditions, those responsible for the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) of the Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral (Florida), have decided to delay the launch of the Amazonas satellite by 24 hours. nexus.

A new attempt will be made on February 6 at 5:32 p.m. local time; 23:32 Spanish time.

