Mexico and United States
Press Release

Amazonas Nexus satellite launch delayed

Bnamericas Published: Sunday, February 05, 2023
Satellite Satellite broadband

Hispasat press release

This is a machine translation of the original release issued in Spanish

Cape Canaveral, February 5, 2023

HISPASAT informs that, due to adverse weather conditions, those responsible for the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) of the Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral (Florida), have decided to delay the launch of the Amazonas satellite by 24 hours. nexus.

A new attempt will be made on February 6 at 5:32 p.m. local time; 23:32 Spanish time.

About HISPASAT

Redeia's satellite communications operator, HISPASAT, offers broadband and satellite connectivity solutions that include Internet access, mobility and extension of cellular networks, as well as other value-added proposals to governments, corporations and telecommunications operators in America, Europe and North Africa. It is also a leader in the dissemination and distribution of audiovisual content in Spanish and Portuguese, including the transmission of important digital platforms of Direct Home Television (DTH) and High Definition Television (TVAD), as well as as the management of transport and audiovisual signal from the HISPASAT Peru teleport in Lurín. HISPASAT, made up of companies with a presence in both Spain and Latin America, where its Brazilian subsidiary HISPAMAR is located, is one of the world's leading companies by revenue in its sector and the main communications bridge between Europe and America.

