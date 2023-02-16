News

Mexican telecom group América Móvil invested US$7.9bn in 2022 and plans to spend US$8.0bn-8.2bn in 2023 as part of its US$24bn three-year investment plan, including expenses for spectrum.

The company is not planning to increase capex to support the deployment of 5G, because it has spent the last 1-2 years establishing the foundations for the new technology.

América Móvil has invested heavily in fiber to the node and electronics, among other areas, and its capex is now concentrated on radio access networks (RAN).

During an investors call, the company said it “doesn't make any sense to provide only 4G if you can have 5G,” because the new mobile network is more efficient than the older generation and people who connect to 5G generally use significantly more data.

Deployment of fiber is a focus of the company in Latin America. “In some places we’re seeing opportunities to do more fiber and increase our broadband,” CEO Daniel Hajj said.

The company plans to deploy more fiber in Europe and Latin America than in Mexico, where it already believes it has good fiber penetration.

Telmex, América Móvil's Mexican subsidiary, has been migrating its customers from copper to fiber and 67% of its customers in Mexico are now connected with fiber, and the company plans to increase that proportion throughout this year.

Along with the deployment of fiber and 5G, the company will focus on digitization to save costs. “We've been doing that for the last five years and that’s something that we will do more of,” said Hajj.

BRAZIL

América Móvil’s fiber network in Brazil has about 8mn homes passed through its subsidiary Claro, and it is planning to deploy more fiber in the country.

The company is also in talks with neutral fiber providers, but no contract has yet been signed. Claro Brasil CEO Carlos Teixeira recently confirmed that the company is implementing a pilot scheme to test the use of V.tal's fiber network to expand its fiber to the home (FTTH) base.

América Móvil has also a cable network prepared with Docsis 3.1 technology so it can provide 1Gbps download speeds via cable.

“In Brazil we're expecting a better year than last year in terms of broadband and pay TV”, Hajj said.

RESULTS

América Móvil added 3.3mn wireless subscribers in 4Q22, of which 1.2mn were postpaid clients. Brazil led the way with 600,000 of that total, followed by Austria with 222,000 and Colombia with 160,000.

In prepaid, net gains reached 1.8mn, with Mexico contributing over half of that figure with 975,000 new subscribers, followed by Colombia with 546,000 and Central America with 247,000.

The company purged 4.1mn subscribers in Brazil – 2.6mn postpaid and 1.5mn prepaid – as one of the consequences of its acquisition of Oi's mobile clients in May 2022, since they were not generating traffic.

The firm added 110,000 subscribers in fixed services. América Móvil also highlighted the performance in Argentina and Eastern Europe, where it added 69,000 and 40,000 fixed subscribers.

There was also a turnaround in pay TV, where it managed to turn around the declines seen in recent years by gaining 97,000 new clients. That included 53,000 in Argentina and 36,000 in Eastern Europe.

America Móvil ended 2022 with 300mn wireless subscribers, which was up 7.6% compared with the end of 2021, along with 73.2mn fixed accesses, an increase of 0.3%

Revenues in 4Q22 totaled 216bn pesos (US$11.6bn), down 2.4% year-on-year, with service revenue dipping 1.4%. Ebitda was also down 4.4% year-to-year to 8.4bn pesos.