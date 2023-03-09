Amid Chile renewables push, Engie preps 860MW of projects
Power utility Engie Energía Chile has 860MW of renewables projects in the advanced development phase, the company said in a presentation.
Associated investment in the plants – scheduled for 2025-27 – is US$1.1bn.
Engie is planning wind and solar farms as well as associated battery storage systems.
The outlay is part of a wider energy transition plan to add 2.1GW of renewables capacity from 2019-27. Around 0.8GW of new-build projects and acquisitions, involving about US$800mn, is already operational. Roughly 0.5GW is under construction, according to the firm’s 4Q22 results presentation.
For this year, Engie plans to invest US$387mn in renewables projects, highlighting Lomas de Taltal (US$433mn, 343MW wind) and the Coya solar farm battery storage system (US$191mn, 139MW).
Lomas de Taltal is due be ready by the end of next year and Coya in 1Q24.
New renewables and battery storage capacity and improved hydrology, coupled with decreasing fuel prices and revised power-purchase agreements capturing 2022 fuel price increases, is expected to help place downward pressure on supply costs and support a recovery in Ebitda this year, which fell 40% in 2022 to US$189mn, the company's results call was told.
Like fellow player Enel, Engie is also tapping Argentina for gas, which is typically cheaper than purchases on the international market. Imports averaged 4.7Mm3/d (million cubic meters per day) in 4Q22, with expected volumes rising to 5.3-5.8Mm3/d for 1Q23, according to the presentation.
TRANSMISSION
The company’s transmission unit is expected to deploy US$109mn this year amid a 2020-26 investment program that involves US$67mn in national projects and US$83mn in zonal projects. Some US$110mn in new build and expansion projects has been awarded, with the first due to be completed in 1Q24.
IFC GREEN LOAN
To help finance renewables projects and refinance debt, Engie is structuring a US$400mn green loan with multilateral IFC.
“We are working with IFC, completing the due diligence …” the call was told.
IFC told BNamericas last year that it was engaged in loan talks with Engie.
To cover overall planned capex, an Engie financing scheme is in place but may be reviewed if investment plans change, the call heard.
LAND SECURED, ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSES
Engie has secured government land concessions in Taltal, Antofagasta region, for wind, solar and battery system projects of up to 1.45GW capacity.
An associated project, US$645mn Pampa Fidelia, is in the environmental evaluation system. The project comprises a 337MW wind park and a battery storage system. Another, known as Pampa Yolanda, is also planned. A US$140mn Santiago Metropolitan region solar PV-storage facility, Libélula, is also being evaluated, as is 180MW Ñuble region wind park Pemuco.
In the generation sector, Engie has been given the environmental nod for projects Pampa Camarones II (up to 300MW solar PV and 180MW battery storage, Arica y Parinacota region) and Vientos del Loa (205MW wind, Antofagasta region).
INSTALLED CAPACITY, CONVERSION
In terms of installed capacity, the company’s goal is reaching 3.4GW in 2026, with renewables and biomass accounting for 69%, gas 29% and diesel 2%.
In comparison, in 2018 the generation mix comprised 58% coal, 33% gas, 8% diesel and 1% renewables.
Installed capacity stands at 2.36GW (45% coal, 27% gas, 26% renewables and 2% diesel).
Officials are also working on a US$77mn plan to convert 0.7GW of newer coal capacity to gas and biomass. Engie, like other utilities in Chile, is executing a plan to phase out coal-fired generation.
Engie has a 7% market share in Chile in terms of installed capacity, after Enel Generación, AES Andes and Colbún.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Argentina)
Argentina watch: Auction schedule, solar projects
A roundup of electric power news from Argentina.
China's Belt & Road: An opportunity for LatAm to improve regulations
Latin American nations can leverage Chinese investments to boost their value chains and become more than just a source of commodities for Beijing.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Tocomar fault geothermal project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Itatí-Itá Corá hydropower plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Domuyo geothermal project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Parque Solar Sierras de Ullum
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: El Angelito wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Tres Quebradas solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Cierre Anillo Norte
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: San Rafael Verano I solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Juana Azurduy de Padilla transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: El Baqueano Hydroelectric
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad de Mendoza S.A. (Edemsa)
-
Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Mendoza S.A. (Edemsa), incorporated in 1998, is an electric power distribution company serving 11 departments in the Argentine province of ...
- Company: Consorcio Harza-IATASA y Tecma
- Company: Intragas Energy S.A. (Intragas Energy)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cooperativa Limitada de Provisión de Servicios Públicos y Vivienda de Puerto Madryn (Servicoop)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cooperativa de Provisión de Servicios Públicos de Sarmiento Limitada (Coopsar)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Intermepro S.A. (Intermepro)
- Company: Edelar S.A. (EDELAR)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consorcio Jaime Lande - Proinsa
- Company: Global Ingeniería