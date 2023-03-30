This is a machine translation of Anatel's press release

Anatel's counsellor Alexandre Freire sent official letters to Winity and Telefônica asking them to express their interest in presenting a new agreement that adheres to the premises, logic and essence of notice No. 1/2021-SOR/SPR/CD-ANATEL (Edital 5G) and that are viable from a competitive and regulatory point of view.

“It is important to consider that the adoption of self-composition solutions in the resolution of conflicts of interest in the face of alternatives of engagement in the litigious conflict translates into a not only healthy expedient, but also beneficial to the peaceful and non-judgmental resolution of issues of public interest”, wrote the counsellor, rapporteur of the process on the prior consent of the agreement between the two companies. In the event of success in self-composition, the resulting proposal will be submitted to Anatel's Board of Directors.

He also recalled that it was precisely with a view to realizing the virtues of self-composition that, from the II Republican Pact, carried out in 2009, the relevant commitment between the Constituted Powers of the Republic was signed in the sense of always adopting available measures tending to “strengthen mediation and conciliation, encouraging the resolution of conflicts through self-compositional means, aimed at greater social pacification and less judicialization”.

The notified companies will have five days to express their interest in opening a dialogue with a view to obtaining a self-composition solution that preserves sectoral policies, ensures the interests of users and maximizes the achievement of the goals that must be achieved with the execution of the resulting grant of the lot acquired in the bidding. The absence of manifestation will be interpreted as a lack of interest in self-composition.

Coordinated administrative decision

These notifications will be based on the result of the intersectoral cooperative procedure of articulation prior to the decision-making by the Board of Directors, coordinated in a dialogic and democratic way by the Office of Counselor Alexandre Freire and with the effective participation of the Superintendence of Grants and Resources for Provision (SOR), the Planning and Regulation Superintendence (SPR) and the Competition Superintendence (SCP).

In the words of the Counselor “the relevance and indisputable complexity of the matter demonstrate the need to deal with it and instruct it with all the information available and within reach of this Agency, under penalty of the administrative decision not resulting in the efficient fulfillment of the interests of the users of regulated services. For this reason, it is necessary that there be an exhaustive systemic, regulatory and competitive analysis of the case for the conclusion of the procedural instruction and judgment of the case”.

For this, the institute of coordinated administrative decision, disciplined by art. 49-A et seq. of Law No. 9,784, of January 29, 1999, amended by Law No. 12,210/2021. In his understanding, "such an institute intends to promote a more collaborative and democratic management in administrative decisions, at the same time that it aims to expand the necessary legal certainty for those administered and respect for the reasonable duration of the process". And he reinforced that this institute would not be limited to a decision in the strict sense: “in fact, its logic can be used as a preparatory instrument for decision-making”.

The study carried out by the Superintendencies established proposals for conditions or parameters for the case, and will serve as a basis for Winity and Telefônica to format a new agreement that adheres to the premises, logic and essence of public notice No. 1/2021-SOR/ SPR/CD-ANATEL (5G Public Notice) and that it is feasible from a competitive and regulatory point of view.

Transparency

It is important to remember that Anatel's Board of Directors approved, on the last 10/3, by majority, the withdrawal of the restricted access nature of Opinion nº 00610/2022/PFE-ANATEL/PGF/AGU and of the Report nº 231/2022/ CPRP/SCP, issued within the scope of the request for Prior Consent for RAN Sharing and Industrial Exploitation of Radiofrequencies, submitted by Winity and Telefônica. These documents will also serve as a basis for drawing up a new agreement.

This is because the “circulation of the Opinion and the Report will promote, in the present case, the reduction of the level of information asymmetry between economic actors and interested third parties, allowing a more realistic perception of their possible outcomes in the event that the conciliation remains frustrated”, according to reasoned Councilor Alexandre Freire.