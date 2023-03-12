This Ande release was published using machine translation.

Last Friday, March 10, in the city of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, the president of the National Electricity Administration, Ing. Félix Sosa, and the executive president of the Development Bank (FONPLATA), Mrs. Luciana Botafogo, signed a contract for loan for the construction of the 220 kV Villa Hayes – Villa Real – Pozo Colorado – Loma Plata Transmission Line, and the construction of the 220 kV Pozo Colorado Substation in the Western Region of Paraguay.

The event was held at the FONPLATA headquarters and, in addition to the aforementioned, ANDE executives and FONPLATA officials participated.

On the occasion, Mr. Félix Sosa highlighted that the support from FONPLATA to strengthen the transmission infrastructure for the Paraguayan Chaco region is essential for the productive and sustainable development of agriculture in the area. He also highlighted that thanks to the support of FONPLATA, the capacity of electric power transmission to that area of the country will be doubling.

Similarly, the head of ANDE highlighted the other financing from FONPLATA that the Institution currently has for the construction of the Valenzuela Substation, which is considered a strategic work for Paraguay. Said Substation, once operational, will be the most important at the 500 kV level, because 5 500 kV transmission lines will come together in it and in the medium term, thus turning it into an electrical energy distribution center. transcendental for ANDE.

For her part, Ms. Botafogo pointed out the commitment that ANDE has for the development of the Paraguayan people, adding that it is FONPLATA's desire to accompany the continuous development of ANDE's Master Plan, since access to information is considered essential. electrical energy as a way to improve the quality of life.

The construction project of the 220 kV Villa Hayes – Villa Real – Pozo Colorado – Loma Plata Transmission Line and the 220 kV Pozo Colorado Substation, in the Western Region, aims to increase the capacity of the North and West Transmission System of the country, as well as the Paraguayan Lower Chaco Distribution System. Specifically, it foresees the construction of the indicated 220 kV transmission line, the Pozo Colorado Substation and the construction of four (4) new feeders, in order to accompany the growth of projected demand in the area and guarantee the supply of electrical energy. with reliability and safety, thus contributing to the socioeconomic development of the population.

The project involves a total investment of USD 126 million, of which USD 45 million will be financed by FONPLATA, USD 75 million by KfW (German Development Bank) and USD 6 million by ANDE.