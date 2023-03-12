ANDE and FONPLATA agree on financing of new Transmission line for the Paraguayan Chaco
This Ande release was published using machine translation.
Last Friday, March 10, in the city of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, the president of the National Electricity Administration, Ing. Félix Sosa, and the executive president of the Development Bank (FONPLATA), Mrs. Luciana Botafogo, signed a contract for loan for the construction of the 220 kV Villa Hayes – Villa Real – Pozo Colorado – Loma Plata Transmission Line, and the construction of the 220 kV Pozo Colorado Substation in the Western Region of Paraguay.
The event was held at the FONPLATA headquarters and, in addition to the aforementioned, ANDE executives and FONPLATA officials participated.
On the occasion, Mr. Félix Sosa highlighted that the support from FONPLATA to strengthen the transmission infrastructure for the Paraguayan Chaco region is essential for the productive and sustainable development of agriculture in the area. He also highlighted that thanks to the support of FONPLATA, the capacity of electric power transmission to that area of the country will be doubling.
Similarly, the head of ANDE highlighted the other financing from FONPLATA that the Institution currently has for the construction of the Valenzuela Substation, which is considered a strategic work for Paraguay. Said Substation, once operational, will be the most important at the 500 kV level, because 5 500 kV transmission lines will come together in it and in the medium term, thus turning it into an electrical energy distribution center. transcendental for ANDE.
For her part, Ms. Botafogo pointed out the commitment that ANDE has for the development of the Paraguayan people, adding that it is FONPLATA's desire to accompany the continuous development of ANDE's Master Plan, since access to information is considered essential. electrical energy as a way to improve the quality of life.
The construction project of the 220 kV Villa Hayes – Villa Real – Pozo Colorado – Loma Plata Transmission Line and the 220 kV Pozo Colorado Substation, in the Western Region, aims to increase the capacity of the North and West Transmission System of the country, as well as the Paraguayan Lower Chaco Distribution System. Specifically, it foresees the construction of the indicated 220 kV transmission line, the Pozo Colorado Substation and the construction of four (4) new feeders, in order to accompany the growth of projected demand in the area and guarantee the supply of electrical energy. with reliability and safety, thus contributing to the socioeconomic development of the population.
The project involves a total investment of USD 126 million, of which USD 45 million will be financed by FONPLATA, USD 75 million by KfW (German Development Bank) and USD 6 million by ANDE.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Paraguay)
Board of Directors approves the ITAIPU Strategic Plan 2023-2027
Board of Directors approves the ITAIPU Strategic Plan 2023-2027
Non-conventional renewables receive legislative boost in Paraguay
Hydropower's dominance, however, may limit the reach of alternative energies.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Paraguay)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Yguazú 500kV and expansion of Kilometer 30 substation
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Aña Cuá branch hydroelectric complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Itaipú right bank - Yguazú transmission line, Yguazú - Kilometer 30 transmission line and Yguazú - Coronel Oviedo transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Paracel cogeneration plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Facility
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Pozo Colorado substation
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Villa Real - Pozo Colorado - Loma Plata transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Villa Hayes - Villa Real transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Itatí-Itá Corá hydropower plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Ypané hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Emerald Solar Energy, S.R.L. (Emerald Solar Energy)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Cobra Perú S.A. (Cobra Perú)
-
Cobra Peru S.A. is the local unit of Spanish firm Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios and is involved in the engineering and construction business. The 90MW Tres Hermanas wind compl...
- Company: Tricao GFC
- Company: Energía Eólica Pampas SpA
- Company: BA Energy Solutions S.A. (BA Energy Solutions (BAES))
-
The Argentinean company BA Energy Solutions (BAES), provides Latin American companies, regulatory or governmental entities, dispatch bodies and financial institutions with consu...
- Company: Dalian Lapp Insulator Co., Ltd.
- Company: AFRY Management Consulting Limited Sucursal Colombia (AFRY Management Consulting Colombia)
-
Leading advisor for the transitions of the energy and bioindustry sectors, providing solutions for generations to come. AFRY Management Consulting works globally to address chal...