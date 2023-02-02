Anglo American's Chilean copper operations produced 562,200t in 2022, with Q4 output rising 1% year-on-year to 162,300t, although falling grades, harder rock and water scarcity represent challenges, according to Thursday’s results report.

El Soldado, in Valparaíso region, produced 15,100t in the quarter, up 54% due to higher ore grades and the start of the fifth exploitation phase at the Veta Blanca pit, part of Anglo American Chile's efforts to guarantee operational continuity and implement technological improvements.

For the full year, El Soldado’s output fell 5%, however, reaching 40,200t of fine copper.

Quarterly output at Los Bronces, in Metropolitan region, remained flat with 84,300t, helped by higher grades and operational stability at its Las Tórtolas plant. But rock hardness will become increasingly problematic.

Collahuasi, in Tarapacá region, produced 62,900t, down 5%, due to lower ore grades.

Full 2022 results will be released on February 23.