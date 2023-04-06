The Chilean subsidiary of Anglo American is looking to pave the way for the development of a green hydrogen corridor in central Chile that is focused on innovation and new technologies in order to accelerate the decarbonization of the country and transform the mining industry.

The projected corridor would involve building facilities in the Metropolitan region, home to capital Santiago, and the Valparaíso region on the coast, which has the necessary ports to make foreign shipments of the fuel, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The consumption of different energy sources such as natural gas or diesel in the central zone is quite high. In fact, close to a third of transportation emissions are concentrated in that area,” said Marcela Bocchetto, manager of climate change and biodiversity at Anglo American Chile, regarding the proposed location of the installations.

Anglo American's biggest operation in Chile, Los Bronces, is also located in the Metropolitan region, in Lo Barnechea district, at 3,500m above sea level and 65km from Santiago.

To analyze the economic feasibility and potential benefits of this green hydrogen initiative, the firm called on public and private actors to participate in a study that will also address possible applications and existing obstacles that must be overcome to enable it to be carried out.

A first-stage study will be conducted for four months with the support of the hydrogen technology unit of Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and international firms such as First Mode, which created the nuGen technology used in Anglo American's first green-hydrogen fueled mining truck, currently undergoing testing in South Africa.

In Chile, the company has an operational hydrogen generator for vehicles and mining processes that was installed in the area of the Las Tórtolas tailings dump in the Colina district of the Metropolitan region.

The hydrogen generation plant operates with reused and demineralized water from Anglo American's mining operations and is supplied with energy from two solar plants located on the same premises, which have total generation capacity of 186kW.

The Anglo team is confident that this new project will pave the way for the creation of public policies that promote a green hydrogen industry that could even surpass copper as Chile's biggest export product eventually.

There are currently more than 70 projects under study or development in Chile involving this source of clean energy and the mining ministry estimates that investments in green hydrogen in the country will surge from a projected US$45bn in 2030 to US$330bn by 2050.