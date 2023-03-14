This is a machine translation of Angola Cables' press release

Angola Cables, a multinational provider of network services and digital solutions, will have a new brand for Brazil. Starting this month, the company will become TelCables Brasil by Angola Cables and will aim to increase and strengthen its local presence, with full global support from the parent brand. The repositioning of the brand and the official launch took place at Capacity Latam, one of the most important telecom events in the world, held in São Paulo.

“Angola Cables is a brand with global operations, which has been present in Brazil since 2016. Now, we are entering a new phase, in which we want to demonstrate the proximity and knowledge we have acquired, serving businesses in more regions, delivering solutions to the market local that can scale to providers and regions for the Global market. We will be Brazilians in Brazil”, says Ângelo Gama, CEO of the company. “For this, we are going to make the global connections that we have even more robust, in order to be expressed in the diversification of products and services customized to the needs of each region of the country. The new TelCables Brasil, has a team 100% focused on the growth of Brazil and LATAM, being able to send more businesses, services and products to the market, compared to those offered at the origins of the company”, he adds.

To achieve this goal, TelCables now has an entire local management structure, in addition to also seeking business and partnership opportunities in the country. In January, Cláudio Florindo took over as general director of the company in Brazil, with the mission of consolidating this new phase of the company.

The Angola Cables brand has gained local and global credibility, today appearing as the most interconnected operator and integrator on the African continent and one of the largest in the world, offering its own network of high-capacity, low-latency submarine cables, data centers, cloud and ICT services, as well as more than 30 Points of Presence and Internet Traffic Exchanges in the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia. explains Florindo. “We are now going to expand our presence in the country, entering new markets and consolidating the existing ones under the TelCables banner”, he adds.

TelCables Brasil will continue to operate in the Angola Cables infrastructure network, through AngoNAP Fortaleza, the Data Center Tier III, located in Ceará, and the submarine cables that connect Brazil to the rest of the world, such as Monet, SACS and WACS, in addition to its own Cloud infrastructure. With Brazil gaining more and more prominence on the international scene, this structure continues to be updated, improved and trained.

The Monet cable, for example, recently went through an update, with Ciena and Infinera technology, and now capable of transmitting data at 400 Gbps, being the only one to offer this speed in Brazil. AngoNAP itself will also receive investments to expand its capacity.

New business

In addition to the connection rings in Ceará (Fortaleza), São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, TelCables Brasil will further expand its presence in the country, entering the Midwest and North markets, offering its network products and digital solutions, such as Clouds2Brasil, Shields2Brasil and Smart Bizz, in addition to Integration Services, for companies in all segments, delivering local interconnected network solutions with access to Global markets

“We will have a very strong regional presence, promoting local businesses, but with the support of a global presence. We are going to count on the full service and level of efficiency of the Angola Cables infrastructure, seeking more and more partnerships and opportunities to continue expanding TelCables regionally”, concludes Florindo.

About TelCables

TelCables Brasil is a provider of network services and digital solutions, being the local operation of Angola Cables, an internationally established ICT multinational and ranked* as the number 33 operator in the world and the most interconnected on the African continent.

Through the extensive infrastructure provided by Angola Cables, TelCables Brasil has an offer of Cloud and integration services, IP networks and integrated data centers, which provide direct access, comprehensive and low latency connectivity to the largest IXPs, Tier 1 operators and global content providers.

With its own networks of high capacity submarine cables (Monet, WACS and SACS) and third parties, Angola Cables connects directly to more than 30 Points of Presence and Internet Exchange Points in the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia.

TelCables operates the AngoNAP Fortaleza data center, the largest Tier III data center (located in Ceará) and manages the PIX in Brazil connecting more than 60 Data Centers worldwide in addition to the direct connection via SACS to AngoNAP Luanda (Angola) and Angonix in Angola - one of the largest Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) in Africa - both operated by Angola Cables.

Through our partners and resellers in select markets, we offer advanced connectivity and integration solutions and services, as well as insurance, to a variety of customers in a variety of industries.