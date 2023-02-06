Another Mexican solar project cancelled due to permit issues
A Mexican self-supply solar project has been definitively cancelled due to difficulties incorporating new consumers into its permit.
According to part-owner Rengen Energy Solutions, the US$130mn Rengen solar park in Chihuahua state is no longer moving forward given current regulatory policy towards self-supply projects. The project's other owner is Solarig México.
Mexico's legacy self-supply scheme allows private-to-private energy supply through the creation of self-supply consortiums. The current authorities, including the government and public utility CFE, consider that using the scheme to supply partners within a consortium is illegal. Therefore, the stance of energy regulator CRE has been to deny or ignore requests to modify existing self-supply permits to incorporate new partners.
In practice, this would mean the Rengen solar park could not legally supply any partners, making the plant's operation untenable.
The project has faced issues since at least 2021, when it was put on hold due to the controversial changes made to the electric industry law (LIE) that year, which sought to modify dispatch priority to benefit plants owned by CFE.
If implemented, the dispatch changes could have hurt the project significantly, Rengen said at the time.
Mexican renewables projects are facing issues at all stages of development, particularly due to what they see as uncooperative regulatory bodies, including CRE and grid control center Cenace.
Securing the permits required for operation has become impossible for many developers, as documented by the BNamericas project database.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Mexico)
Another Mexican solar project cancelled due to permit issues
The US$130mn Rengen solar park in the state of Chihuahua is no longer moving forward given current regulatory trends.
BMW to put US$865mn into EV, battery manufacturing in Mexico
The new battery manufacturing facility will be built at the German company's 300ha complex in Villa de Reyes municipality.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Chacabal II wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: El Sauz II Combined Cycle Plant (CCC El Sauz II)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Valle de Mexico II combined cycle plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Guadalajara internal combustion plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: San Luis Río Colorado combined cycle plant (C.C. San Luis Río Colorado)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Riviera Maya combined cycle plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Salamanca combined cycle plant (CCC Salamanca)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Dos Bocas II combined cycle plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Quirey combined heat and power plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Delaro wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Samson Control S.A. de C.V. (Samson Control México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Territorio y Medio Ambiente, S.A. de C.V. (Grupo TEMA)
-
Grupo Tema is a Safety and Environment consulting company specialized in the chemical, petrochemical, oil and mining industries. Its objective is to achieve safe environments an...
- Company: Thermo Fisher Scientific Latam
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to mak...
- Company: DNV Energy Systems México S. de R.L. de C.V. (DNV México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: ITM Projects, S de R.L. de C.V. (ITM International)
-
ITM Projects is a logistics and transportation cost engineering and freight forwarding service provider with offices in Houston and Mexico. The company specializes in movements ...
- Company: Grupo Dragón Mexico
-
Grupo Dragón, incorporated in the year 2010 with headquarters in the City of Mexico, is a set of Mexican companies which promote the use of renewable energy, specifically wing, ...
- Company: Cummins Grupo Comercial y de Servicios, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Cummins México)
-
Cummins Grupo Comercial y de Servicios (Cummins México) is the local subsidiary of Cummins, a US manufacturer and supplier of diesel and natural gas engines and related componen...
- Company: Cox Energy
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...