Mexico
News

Another Mexican solar project cancelled due to permit issues

Published: Monday, February 06, 2023
Photovoltaic Regulator
A Mexican self-supply solar project has been definitively cancelled due to difficulties incorporating new consumers into its permit.

According to part-owner Rengen Energy Solutions, the US$130mn Rengen solar park in Chihuahua state is no longer moving forward given current regulatory policy towards self-supply projects. The project's other owner is Solarig México.

Mexico's legacy self-supply scheme allows private-to-private energy supply through the creation of self-supply consortiums. The current authorities, including the government and public utility CFE, consider that using the scheme to supply partners within a consortium is illegal. Therefore, the stance of energy regulator CRE has been to deny or ignore requests to modify existing self-supply permits to incorporate new partners.

In practice, this would mean the Rengen solar park could not legally supply any partners, making the plant's operation untenable.

The project has faced issues since at least 2021, when it was put on hold due to the controversial changes made to the electric industry law (LIE) that year, which sought to modify dispatch priority to benefit plants owned by CFE. 

If implemented, the dispatch changes could have hurt the project significantly, Rengen said at the time.

Mexican renewables projects are facing issues at all stages of development, particularly due to what they see as uncooperative regulatory bodies, including CRE and grid control center Cenace

Securing the permits required for operation has become impossible for many developers, as documented by the BNamericas project database.

The US$130mn Rengen solar park in the state of Chihuahua is no longer moving forward given current regulatory trends.

