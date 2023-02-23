Mining firm Mineração Vale Verde, controlled by European investment fund Appian Capital Advisory, said its Serrote da Laje copper-gold mine in Brazil’s Alagoas state reached full production capacity.

"2022 was a transformational year for Mineração Vale Verde. Having completed construction within schedule and below budget we successfully ramped up to deliver a strong operational and financial performance," said Paulo Castellari, CEO of Appian Capital Brazil, in a statement. "Exceeding nameplate capacity while maintaining a leading safety record was a significant achievement, which reflects both the quality of the asset and the success of the Appian model," he added.

In 2022, Mineração Vale Verde made eight shipments of concentrate to its off take partners, one above budget. This resulted in revenue of US$155mn for the firm, which ended last year with capex of US$60mn.

The production guidance for 2023 is 23,500-25,000t of copper and 9,000oz of gold.

Appian is an investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with a focus on South America, North America, Australia and Africa.