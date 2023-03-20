Argentina’s federal energy department reduced the ceiling on financial penalties that delayed renewables projects under supply auction program RenovAr must pay.

The rule change, via resolution, applies to projects subject to fines for failing to inject by the contracted start date. An associated government objective is helping projects advance.

Under the RenovAr program, renewables generators signed power-purchase agreements with wholesale power market administrator Cammesa.

Execution of some contracted renewables projects stalled from early 2018, when Argentina went into an economic tailspin, restricting access to project credit and whipping up uncertainty.

Against this backdrop, since then, renewables growth has largely been driven by projects with private power-purchase agreements with corporate offtakers.

Chilean energy minister Diego Pardow said the government had in its crosshairs market mechanism measures to help spur energy storage technology investment.

“We must be capable of giving signals to the market to incorporate batteries,” Pardow was quoted as saying by media outlet Energía Estratégica. “And for this, we have a long-term agenda and a short-term agenda.”

Other energy transition technlogies that can be tapped, he said, are mini-hydropower, solar thermal and geothermal.

In the second quarter, the focus will tighten on infrastructure, such as additional and urgent works and energy storage market participation, Energía Estratégica said.

Officials are working on secondary legislation governing the implementation of a 2022 law that opens the door for remuneration for standalone storage systems.

Generators are pressing ahead with renewables-storage hybrid projects, with various projects under development.

The energy ministry, meanwhile, has a bill in congress to establish at 60% the annual non-conventional renewable generation (NCRE) target, up from 20% currently. A minimum of 40% is established for each time block. Around 39% of power generated in Chile in January-February corresponded to NCRE sources, chiefly solar PV and wind, renewables and storage chamber Acera said in a report. The bill has advanced in the lower house.

Energy storage is seen as a solution to help mitigate the intermittency of renewables and help address associated grid congestion challenges.

Draft transmission legislation is due to be presented this year, Pardow told BNamericas recently.