Argentina eases fines burden for delayed RenovAr projects
Argentina’s federal energy department reduced the ceiling on financial penalties that delayed renewables projects under supply auction program RenovAr must pay.
The rule change, via resolution, applies to projects subject to fines for failing to inject by the contracted start date. An associated government objective is helping projects advance.
Under the RenovAr program, renewables generators signed power-purchase agreements with wholesale power market administrator Cammesa.
Execution of some contracted renewables projects stalled from early 2018, when Argentina went into an economic tailspin, restricting access to project credit and whipping up uncertainty.
Against this backdrop, since then, renewables growth has largely been driven by projects with private power-purchase agreements with corporate offtakers.
Click here to read the resolution
***
Chilean energy minister Diego Pardow said the government had in its crosshairs market mechanism measures to help spur energy storage technology investment.
“We must be capable of giving signals to the market to incorporate batteries,” Pardow was quoted as saying by media outlet Energía Estratégica. “And for this, we have a long-term agenda and a short-term agenda.”
Other energy transition technlogies that can be tapped, he said, are mini-hydropower, solar thermal and geothermal.
In the second quarter, the focus will tighten on infrastructure, such as additional and urgent works and energy storage market participation, Energía Estratégica said.
Officials are working on secondary legislation governing the implementation of a 2022 law that opens the door for remuneration for standalone storage systems.
Generators are pressing ahead with renewables-storage hybrid projects, with various projects under development.
The energy ministry, meanwhile, has a bill in congress to establish at 60% the annual non-conventional renewable generation (NCRE) target, up from 20% currently. A minimum of 40% is established for each time block. Around 39% of power generated in Chile in January-February corresponded to NCRE sources, chiefly solar PV and wind, renewables and storage chamber Acera said in a report. The bill has advanced in the lower house.
Energy storage is seen as a solution to help mitigate the intermittency of renewables and help address associated grid congestion challenges.
Draft transmission legislation is due to be presented this year, Pardow told BNamericas recently.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Chile)
Chile greenlights Ibereólica wind project worth over US$680mn
Dubbed the Antofagasta wind farm, it would almost eclipse – by size – local generator Colbún’s under-construction 812MW Horizonte wind park, poised...
Mauricio Funes is appointed head of the legal department of the CNE
The lawyer from the University of Chile begins his duties this February 13, after having been appointed by the Executive Secretary of the CNE from ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Oro y Cielo solar photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Lomas de Taltal wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Huechuraba data storage center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Pauna Solar photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Mila del Verano Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Loncualhue wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Leyda Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Chiloé wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Alfa Solar photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Copiapó Energía Solar photovoltaic and storage park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Empresa Eléctrica Cochrane SpA (Eléctrica Cochrane)
-
Chilean firm Empresa Eléctrica Cochrane SpA was created to develop the 532MW Cochrane coal-fired power project in northern Antofagasta region. The plant, currently in operation,...
- Company: AR Coihue SpA (AR Coihue)
- Company: Celeo Redes Chile Ltda. (Celeo Redes Chile)
-
Celeo Redes Chile Ltda. is the Chilean unit of Spanish firm Celeo Redes SL, which is majority owned by Celeo Concesiones e Inversiones, part of Grupo Elecnor S.A.. Celeo Redes C...
- Company: Likana Solar SpA (Likana Solar)
-
Santiago-based Likana Solar SpA is developing the 450MW Likana concencentrated solar power (CSP) tower technology project in Chile's Antofagasta region. The project involves thr...
- Company: Haura Energy SpA (Haura Energy)
- Company: Andritz Chile Ltda.
-
Andritz Chile Ltda., a subsidiary of Austrian technology group Andritz AG, supplies technology and services for a variety of industries, including pulp and paper, hydropower, mi...
- Company: HIF SpA (HIF)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...