This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from the Ministry of Transport of Argentina

In line with the decision of the national government, which enabled the State to resume the administration of the infrastructure of the Urquiza and Belgrano Norte lines, the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation, through the publication in the Official Gazette of resolutions 187 /2023 and 188/2023, temporarily extended the current concessions of both railway services for a maximum period of 18 months, but the link will be canceled when the new service operators are appointed.

This decision of the national portfolio, headed by Diego Giuliano, does not represent a new concession for the current operators but, on the contrary, it is the extension of the term only until the new tender is developed.

In addition, with the new conditions that will be established in the tender, progress is being made in the possibility of consolidating the open-access system, that is, the use of the lines by any operator through the payment of a fee.

This is possible, to a large extent, since today's measure accompanies the recent modification of a decree by the national government, which rectifies and corrects the one published at the time by the government of Mauricio Macri (Decree 423 of June 18, 2019). This allowed a new structure in the tender for Urquiza and Belgrano Norte, since the administration of infrastructure - which will remain in the hands of the national State through Trenes Argentinos Infraestructura - was separated from the operation and maintenance that will be the responsibility of the new operators.

It is important to note that, with the correction of the decree of the previous management and complemented with the resolutions published today by the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation, the National Government manages to advance in the necessary conditions for a correct bidding process for the Urquiza and Belgrano Norte passenger rail services, generating better conditions for the business sector in participating in the bidding process.

IMPROVING AND MODERNIZING THE PROJECTS FOR THE URQUIZA AND BELGRANO NORTE LINES

In addition to promoting the future tender for the service, the Ministry of Transportation advanced on January 19 in the signing of two memorandums of understanding that generate cooperation and improvements in railway projects related to the Urquiza and Belgrano Norte lines.

In this way, with China Railway International Group CO. LTD. (CRIG) and Trenes Argentinos Infraestructura, the modernization and electrification project of Belgrano Norte will be completed. Work is currently being done on the technical, economic and financial proposal of the project. In turn, CRRC Quindao Sifang CO. LTD SRL (CRRC) will be responsible for developing improvements in the Urquiza line project, in a task coordinated with Trenes Argentinos Infraestructura. Both improvements will impose new milestones to be considered in the bidding for services.

Links to the resolutions published today in the Official Gazette:

Resolution on Belgrano Norte.

Resolution on the Urquiza line.