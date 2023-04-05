Argentina
Press Release

Argentina extends concessions for 2 passenger rail lines

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Other (Contractor Companies) Rail line Tenders Licensing & Concessions
Argentina extends concessions for 2 passenger rail lines

This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from the Ministry of Transport of Argentina

In line with the decision of the national government, which enabled the State to resume the administration of the infrastructure of the Urquiza and Belgrano Norte lines, the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation, through the publication in the Official Gazette of resolutions 187 /2023 and 188/2023, temporarily extended the current concessions of both railway services for a maximum period of 18 months, but the link will be canceled when the new service operators are appointed.

This decision of the national portfolio, headed by Diego Giuliano, does not represent a new concession for the current operators but, on the contrary, it is the extension of the term only until the new tender is developed.

In addition, with the new conditions that will be established in the tender, progress is being made in the possibility of consolidating the open-access system, that is, the use of the lines by any operator through the payment of a fee.

This is possible, to a large extent, since today's measure accompanies the recent modification of a decree by the national government, which rectifies and corrects the one published at the time by the government of Mauricio Macri (Decree 423 of June 18, 2019). This allowed a new structure in the tender for Urquiza and Belgrano Norte, since the administration of infrastructure - which will remain in the hands of the national State through Trenes Argentinos Infraestructura - was separated from the operation and maintenance that will be the responsibility of the new operators.

It is important to note that, with the correction of the decree of the previous management and complemented with the resolutions published today by the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation, the National Government manages to advance in the necessary conditions for a correct bidding process for the Urquiza and Belgrano Norte passenger rail services, generating better conditions for the business sector in participating in the bidding process.

IMPROVING AND MODERNIZING THE PROJECTS FOR THE URQUIZA AND BELGRANO NORTE LINES

In addition to promoting the future tender for the service, the Ministry of Transportation advanced on January 19 in the signing of two memorandums of understanding that generate cooperation and improvements in railway projects related to the Urquiza and Belgrano Norte lines.

In this way, with China Railway International Group CO. LTD. (CRIG) and Trenes Argentinos Infraestructura, the modernization and electrification project of Belgrano Norte will be completed. Work is currently being done on the technical, economic and financial proposal of the project. In turn, CRRC Quindao Sifang CO. LTD SRL (CRRC) will be responsible for developing improvements in the Urquiza line project, in a task coordinated with Trenes Argentinos Infraestructura. Both improvements will impose new milestones to be considered in the bidding for services.

Links to the resolutions published today in the Official Gazette:
Resolution on Belgrano Norte.
Resolution on the Urquiza line.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Infrastructure (Argentina)

Argentina extends concessions for 2 passenger rail lines

Argentina extends concessions for 2 passenger rail lines

The extension will apply for a maximum period of 18 months while new operating contracts are put out to tender for the Urquiza and Belgrano Norte l...

Bolivia close to completing US$300mn cement plant

Bolivia close to completing US$300mn cement plant

Plus, Buenos Aires unveils a US$200mn infrastructure program and Chile readies a tender for a border complex in Biobío region.

The LatAm M&A landscape: Gradual rise in deals on the horizon

The LatAm M&A landscape: Gradual rise in deals on the horizon

France’s Alstom looking to expand roster of LatAm tech suppliers

France’s Alstom looking to expand roster of LatAm tech suppliers

Construction inflation exceeds 100% in Greater Buenos Aires

Construction inflation exceeds 100% in Greater Buenos Aires

Mendoza launches tender for US$31mn highway contract

Mendoza launches tender for US$31mn highway contract

Uruguay loses major water reservoir

Uruguay loses major water reservoir

Chile urged to avoid gentrification due to PanAm games infra development

Chile urged to avoid gentrification due to PanAm games infra development

Buenos Aires mayor lays out infra targets for successor as he eyes presidency

Buenos Aires mayor lays out infra targets for successor as he eyes presidency

Bids for Argentine road contract more than triple budget

Bids for Argentine road contract more than triple budget

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: BMI S.A.  (BMI Constructora)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Arauco Argentina S.A.  (Arauco Argentina)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Lo Bruno Estructuras S.A.  (LBESA)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Municipalidad de Berazategui
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Municipio de Bahía Blanca
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Municipalidad de Avellaneda
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Lihue Ingeniería S.A.  (Lihue Ingeniería)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Canacol readies new Colombian drilling campaigns

Canacol readies new Colombian drilling campaigns

Mexico calls for bids for US$200mn Reynosa gas pipeline studies

Mexico calls for bids for US$200mn Reynosa gas pipeline studies

Panama launches tender call for non-aeronautical concession at Colón airport

Panama launches tender call for non-aeronautical concession at Colón airport

Powering up Mexico's EV production: BMW's US$875mn investment in San Luis Potosí

Powering up Mexico's EV production: BMW's US$875mn investment in San Luis Potosí

Paraná state launches US$100mn program to repave streets

Paraná state launches US$100mn program to repave streets