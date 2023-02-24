Argentina hydrocarbons watch: Big-ticket project studies, acreage transfer deal
Argentine national oil firm YPF is carrying out early-stage work on two major midstream projects, local press report.
In a move linked to a planned liquefaction plant, the company and project partner, Malaysia’s Petronas, signed a land use agreement with the administrators of the Bahía Blanca port in Buenos Aires, state news agency Télam reported. Following an initial six-month period for associated studies at the site, the companies will submit a private initiative application to obtain a long-term concession, port operator Puerto Bahía Blanca was quoted as saying.
In 2022, YPF and Petronas signed a joint LNG development and study agreement.
An LNG bill is being drafted, officials have said previously.
***
YPF started work on an environmental impact study for a planned oil terminal and pipeline project in Río Negro province, media outlet Río Negro reported.
The company plans to export some Neuquén basin oil via the planned terminal.
***
Argentine upstream firm Aconcagua Energía is expanding its footprint.
The mid-sized player reached an agreement with heavyweight Vista Energy to acquire its conventional hydrocarbons assets in Neuquén and Río Negro provinces.
The transaction – due to be fully executed by end-February 2027 – will make Aconcagua one of the country’s six biggest conventionals operators, with a production portfolio of 13,400b/d consolidated, a statement said.
Aconcagua will become operator of Entre Lomas, Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque, Jagüel de los Machos and 25 de Mayo-Medanito, taking its tally of operated concessions to 13.
Under the US$26.5mn transaction, the company will have the right to 60% of associated oil and gas output, Vista the balance, and will work to boost output and prevent declines, a regulatory filing said. Oil output will be sent to the Bahía Blanca terminal via Oldelval midstream infrastructure.
Aconcagua will also acquire the Entre Lomas and Jarilla Quemada gas transport concessions and the 25 de Mayo oil transport concession.
Aconcagua recently announced an US$8mn bond sale and the extension of its extraction license at Mendoza province block Confluencia Sur for 10 years. In 2021, the company said it aimed to increase consolidated production to over 3,000boe/d.
Aconcagua’s production climbed 103% year-on-year in 3Q22 to 2,623boe/d, according to a company presentation. Of that, 15% was exported, up from 5% a year earlier and zero in 3Q20. Argentine E&P firms are ramping up production to boost exports, with appetites whetted by favorable prices on the international market and midstream investment.
Aconcagua oil production in October was 388m3/d (2,440b/d), according to operator data published by the federal energy department.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Argentina publishes available capacity for 4Q22 priority dispatch auction
Also, President Alberto Fernández issued a decree extending, for another year, the government’s administrative control over electric power regulato...
Argentina oil export requests edge up in November
The federal energy department published 34 crude oil and gasoline export requests in November, up from 31 in October.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Bahía Blanca Liquefaction Plant (Excelerate-TGS)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block MLO_113
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Block Pampa de las Yeguas II NE
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Block Pampa Trill
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Block Picún Leufú II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Block Rincón del Águila
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Block Río Barrancas Sur
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Block Salinas de Huitrín Sur
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Genneia S.A. (Genneia)
-
Argentina's Genneia, formerly known as Emgasud, is engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission and electricity generation. The firm also designs and develops energy pro...
- Company: Enersud Energy S.A. (Enersud Energy)
-
Enersud Energy S.A. is a subsidiary of the Argentine power company Genneia. The firm's main activities are natural gas trading and transportation and it is also involved in the ...
- Company: BC Desarrollos Energéticos S.A. (BC Desarrollos Energéticos)
-
BC Desarrollos Energéticos S.A., formerly Basur Desarrollos Energéticos S.A., is an Argentine oil and gas exploration and production company. In 2017, the firm established a joi...
- Company: Grupo Pluspetrol (Pluspetrol)
-
Founded in 1977, Argentine oil firm Pluspetrol S.A. is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas, particularly of unconventional resources. In Latin America, Plus...
- Company: Total Austral S.A. (TotalEnergies Austral)
-
Total Austral S.A., a producing subsidiary of French multinational integrated oil and gas company Total S.A., began operations in Argentina in 1978. The company operates and own...
- Company: Shell Argentina
-
Shell Compañía Argentina de Petróleo S.A. (Shell CAPSA) is a subsidiary of Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell plc established in 1914 for manufacturing and trading of refined petrole...
- Company: Desmet Ballestra Argentina S.A.I.C. (Desmet Ballestra Argentina)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Arenas Argentinas del Paraná
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: YPF S.A. (YPF)
-
YPF S.A. is an Argentine fully integrated oil and gas company from upstream to downstream, including gas and power segments. It engages in the exploration, development and produ...
- Company: Enap Sipetrol Argentina S.A. (Enap Sipetrol Argentina)
-
Enap Sipetrol Argentina is a subsidiary of Enap Sipetrol, a company focused on oil and gas exploration and production which operates as the international arm of Chile's state-ow...