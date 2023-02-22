Argentina
Argentina hydrocarbons watch: LNG project, unconventional potential

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Argentine energy solutions company Galileo Technologies has implemented a virtual LNG project that will supply the 40MW Methax thermoelectric power station in Mendoza province.

The liquefaction plant is located on gas transporter TGN land, with units connected to a pipeline. Production is put at 120t/d of LNG, which is transported by road, a statement said.

Galileo has offices in Argentina and the US and operates in multiple countries.

In terms of large-scale LNG production geared for export, Argentina is working to ramp up national gas output and attract the hefty investment needed.

***

Argentina upstream firm CGC said exploration in Santa Cruz province showed unconventional hydrocarbons potential.

The company targeted fields El Huemul and Cañadón Seco.

Since 2022 CGC has been carrying out fracking work in the D-129 formation in the Golfo San Jorge basin.

Currently, unconventional hydrocarbons activity in Argentina is focused on the Vaca Muerta formation in the Neuquén basin. 

“These unconventionals target wells in the Golfo San Jorge basin represent a strong bet on new potential that will increase activity in the area,” COO Pablo Chebli was quoted as saying by local press.

Southern province Santa Cruz already produces some tight gas and tight and shale oil.

ALSO READ: Where Argentina produces unconventional oil and gas

CGC has two drilling teams in the basin. The company is the biggest gas producer in Santa Cruz, where it plans to double investment this year.

Chubut province, which sits over part of the basin, has said it was concerned about services and logistics firms moving operations to Vaca Muerta.

National oil company YPF reported the discovery of unconventional resources in 2014 at El Trébol license well 914, situated in D-129.

ALSO READ: 

Chubut upstream players could leverage Vaca Muerta knowhow – minister
Argentine upstream player commits US$1.2bn to Santa Cruz through 2037

